If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Bose headphones and speakers are among the best in the business and everyone wants them, but many people out there can’t afford the brand’s sky-high prices.

Today, however, you’ll find several killer Bose deals available at Amazon that slash some of the company’s hottest audio products to rock-bottom prices

Examples include a $50 discount on Bose QuietComfort 35 II ANC Headphones, another $50 discount on the Bose Solo 5 soundbar, and a new all-time low price on the awesome Bose SoundFree true wireless earbuds that make AirPods sound like headphones from a dollar store.

We all know that Bose is one of the most expensive personal audio brands on the market, but some of the company’s hottest headphones and speakers are somewhat more attainable right now if you take advantage of a big sale happening over at Amazon. Some are familiar deals that that we see pretty often, but a few of them are so impressive that you might not believe it — like a slight discount on the industry-leading Bose 700 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones.

Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 700, with Alexa Voice Control, Black $379.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bose’s new 700 series headphones are the latest and greatest active noise cancelling headphones from Bose, and are rivaled only by the hot new Sony WH1000XM4 headphones that were just released last month. Of course, Bose’s best is still a bit pricey even with a discount, so there are two other Bose headphones deals you should definitely consider. The wildly popular Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones get a $50 discount to $299, and Bose’s first and only true wireless earbuds, the Bose SoundSport Free True Wireless Earbuds, are on sale right now at a new all-time low price of just $149. That’s a crazy price for true wireless earphones that make AirPods sound like cheap dollar store headphones!

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Noise-Cancelling, with Alexa voice contr… $299.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bose SoundSport Free, True Wireless Earbuds, (Sweatproof Bluetooth Headphones for Workouts and… $149.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

If you’re looking for speakers instead, there are two Amazon deals in particular that you’ll likely be interested in. The Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System everyone loves so much is down to $199 from $250 and the Bose Home Speaker 500 with killer sound quality and hands-free Alexa voice control gets a big $100 discount to $299.

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black $199.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bose Home Speaker 500 with Alexa Voice Control Built-in, Black $299.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.