Netflix is adding 45 new shows, movies, and specials as the calendar flips to September.

Some intriguing originals highlight this week, as Chef’s Table returns with a BBQ-themed season and Charlie Kaufman’s new movie I’m Thinking of Ending Things debuts.

We’re also getting a very good James Bond movie in Casino Royale and a less good James Bond movie in Quantum of Solace this week.

It’s been ages since I’ve watched anything new on Netflix, but that’s finally going to change this week when Charlie Kaufman’s latest mind-bending movie I’m Thinking of Ending Things starts streaming. This is his first live-action film since 2008’s Synecdoche, New York, and early reviews have been intriguing. We’re also getting a new series called Away about Hilary Swank in space, and more episodes of the beloved Chef’s Table.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of August 30th, 2020:

Arrivals

Monday, August 31st

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace

Tuesday, September 1st

Adrift

Anaconda

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barbershop

Barbie Princess Adventure

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices — NETFLIX FAMILY Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices is a live-action collection of twelve five minute episodes featuring prominent Black celebrities and artists reading children’s books from Black authors that highlight the Black experience. Hosted by Marley Dias (author and founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks campaign), the collection of books and conversations center around themes of identity, respect, justice, and action — providing families a toolset to start meaningful conversations with kids about difficult topics through short-form book-based content.

Borgen: Season 1-3

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! — NETFLIX FAMILY In this interactive special, you’ll find your calling at Baby Corp by making choices and carrying out missions as part of a virtual aptitude test.

Children of the Sea

Coneheads

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Stand-up comedian, actor and “Last Comic Standing” winner Felipe Esparza digs deeper into his past in his first Netflix Original comedy specials, Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions and Felipe Esparza: Malas Decisiones. Filmed in Santa Ana, California as two separate performances – one in English and one in Spanish – the specials showcase Esparza’s edgy style of humor as the perfect vehicle to weave through difficult anecdotes of his childhood and mistakes in his adult life with ease.

Glory

Grease

La Partita / The Match — NETFLIX FILM A single football match played on a dirt pitch in suburban Rome centers this story of a poor community struggling with ethical and moral dilemmas.

Magic Mike

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Not Another Teen Movie

Pineapple Express

Possession

The Producers (2005)

The Promised Neverland: Season 1

True: Friendship Day — NETFLIX FAMILY When a giant Grippity-Grab snags Grizelda’s friendship bracelet and turns her into a mermaid, True heads under the sea with magic wishes to save the day.

Puss in Boots

Red Dragon

Residue

Sex Drive

Sister, Sister: Season 1-6

The Smurfs

Wildlife

Zathura

Wednesday, September 2nd

Bad Boy Billionaires: India — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY This investigative docuseries explores the greed, fraud and corruption that built up — and ultimately brought down — India’s most infamous tycoons.

Chef’s Table: BBQ — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY The critically-acclaimed and Emmy-nominated series returns for its latest iteration, delving into the smoky, juicy world of barbecue. Featured chefs and pitmasters include Tootsie Tomantez, an 85-year-old grandmother who still shovels the coals at her Texas restaurant; Lennox Hastie, a remarkable Australian chef who sources all of his ingredients from the Outback; Rodney Scott of South Carolina, who is known for his whole hog barbecue; and Rosalia Chay Chuc, a traditional Mayan chef who serves Cochinita Pibil out of her Mexico home.

Freaks – You’re One of Us — NETFLIX FILM A working mom discovers she has superhero powers, suppressed by years of medication, and joins forces with two others like her to better the world.



Thursday, September 3rd

Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Brazilian comedian Afonso Padilha dives into his humble beginnings and digs out hilarious stories about his childhood in this very personal set.

Love, Guaranteed — NETFLIX FILM To save her small law firm, earnest lawyer Susan (Rachael Leigh Cook) takes a high-paying case from Nick (Damon Wayans Jr.), a charming new client who wants to sue a dating website that guarantees love. But as the case heats up, so do Susan and Nick’s feelings for each other.

Young Wallander — NETFLIX ORIGINAL An incendiary hate-crime stirs civil unrest, fast-tracking rookie cop Kurt Wallander to detective in this origin story for the popular character.



Friday, September 4th

Away — NETFLIX ORIGINAL As she embarks on a treacherous mission to Mars commanding an international crew, Emma Green must leave her husband and teen daughter behind.

I’m Thinking of Ending Things — NETFLIX FILM Nothing is as it seems when a woman experiencing misgivings about her new boyfriend joins him on a road trip to meet his parents at their remote farm.

The Lost Okoroshi

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY The PALs return to the Palomino Bluffs Riding Academy, where a new term brings big mysteries, fresh friendships and a chance to save the school!



Departures

Monday, August 31st

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Candyman

Child’s Play

Clueless

Failure to Launch

Get Him to the Greek

Groundhog Day

He’s Just Not That Into You

Jerry Maguire

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Lake House

Life as We Know It

Murder Party

Observe and Report

One Day

Public Enemies

Rugrats Go Wild

School Daze

Tootsie

United 93

V for Vendetta

Valentine’s Day

Thursday, September 4th

Christopher Robin

Friday, September 5th

Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going on Netflix in September, as well as the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.