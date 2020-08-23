Netflix is adding 15 new shows, movies, and specials in the last full week of August.

Cobra Kai launched as a YouTube Red original series, but Netflix acquired the first two seasons earlier this year and plans to release a third season in the future.

Aggretsuko has been a crossover hit, and the third season debuts at the end of the month.

The slow month of August continues for Netflix this week, but the beloved anime about a red panda who loves death metal, Aggretsuko, is returning for its third season. The YouTube Red series Cobra Kai is also making its way over to Netflix, with more episodes set to go into production in the near future.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of August 23rd, 2020:

Arrivals

Sunday, August 23rd

1BR

Septembers of Shiraz

Tuesday, August 25th

Emily’s Wonder Lab — NETFLIX FAMILY In this live-action series, host Emily Calandrelli makes STEAM fun with science experiments, activities and demonstrations that will blow your mind!

Trinkets: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL The teen shoplifters are back for another season.



Wednesday, August 26th

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Lovely pianist Gurara hits rock bottom when she meets the rough and mysterious Fritta Sunwoojun. Can Fritta bring Gurara back to life?

La venganza de Analía — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Analia Guerrero decides to take revenge against her mother’s murderer, a prominent corrupt politician who’s running for president of Colombia.

Million Dollar Beach House — NETFLIX ORIGINAL In the swanky, exclusive Hamptons in New York, the driven real estate agents of Nest Seekers chase multimillion-dollar deals.

Rising Phoenix — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Rising Phoenix tells the extraordinary story of the Paralympic Games. From the rubble of World War II to the third biggest sporting event on the planet, the Paralympics sparked a global movement which continues to change the way the world thinks about disability, diversity & human potential.



Thursday, August 27th

Aggretsuko: Season 3 — NETFLIX ANIME Retsuko the Red Panda and her death metal karaoke return for another season.

The Bridge Curse

The Frozen Ground

Friday, August 28th

All Together Now — NETFLIX FILM Amber refuses to sweat the bad stuff — until a tragedy threatens her optimism and her way of life. Can Amber continue to be the princess of hope?

Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Thirty years after the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, Johnny’s rivalry with Daniel reignites. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprise their roles.

I AM A KILLER: Released — NETFLIX ORIGINAL In this crime docuseries spinoff, a convict is paroled 30 years after being sentenced to death for murder. Then he makes a stunning confession.

Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins — NETFLIX FILM Cops (Javier Rey, Antonio Resines) join comic book and cosplay geeks (Brays Efe, Verónica Echegui) to nab a killer re-creating superhero origin stories.



Departures

Sunday, August 23rd

Fanatic

Tuesday, August 25th

Blue Is the Warmest Color

Friday, August 28th

Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown

The Wicker Man

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in August, as well as the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.