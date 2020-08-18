The FDA recently identified another toxic ingredient found in some hand sanitizer brands.

According to the agency, some hand sanitizers contain 1-propanol, an ingredient that can lead to death if ingested.

The FDA over the past few weeks has banned nearly 150 hand sanitizer brands, and we’ll share the full list right here.

The FDA earlier this week posted a new warning concerning a potentially toxic ingredient found in some hand sanitizer brands. According to the federal agency, some hand sanitizer products have been found to contain 1-propanol. All the more worrisome is that some of the offending products don’t list 1-propanol as an ingredient and instead indicate the presence of ethanol or isopropyl alcohol. The FDA notes that 1-propanol “can be toxic and life-threatening when ingested.”

The FDA has already banned well over 100 hand sanitizers due to the presence of methanol, otherwise known as wood alcohol. Methanol can be toxic when absorbed through the skin and can sometimes lead to permanent blindness, along with a host of other serious health complications.

As to the danger associated with 1-propanol, the FDA notes:

Young children who accidentally ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute are most at risk. Ingesting 1-propanol can cause central nervous system (CNS) depression, which can result in death. Symptoms of 1-propanol exposure can include confusion, decreased consciousness, and slowed pulse and breathing. Animal studies indicate that the central nervous system depressant effects of 1-propanol are 2 to 4 times as potent as alcohol (ethanol). Consumers who have been exposed to hand sanitizer containing 1-propanol and are experiencing symptoms should seek immediate care for treatment of toxic effects of 1-propanol poisoning. Skin or eye exposure to 1-propanol can result in irritation, and rare cases of allergic skin reactions have been reported.

As a result, the FDA has since expanded its list of hand sanitizer brands to avoid. The full list follows below, with the latest entries highlighted at the top in bold:

Biokaab Inc. dgreen Advanced Sanitizer Alcohol Free

Open Book Extracts’ Always Be Clean Hand Sanitizer and Just Hand Sanitizer Single Use Packs

In Good Hands Hand Sanitizer Gel

UltraCruz Antimicrobial Hand Sanitizing Gel

SkinGuard24 All-Day Hand Sanitizer

O.K. Pharmacy Hand Sanitizer

Volu-Sol Handrub Sanitizing Solution

Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol

Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear Ethyl Alcohol 70%

BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear

KLAR AND DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer

MODESA Instant Hand Sanitizer Moisturizers and Vitamin E

BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer

BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe

BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender

BLUMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer

BLUMEN Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer

BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Clear

BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer

BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe

BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender

BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol

Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Lavender, with 70% alcohol

Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe, with 70% alcohol

Blumen Antibacterial Fresh Citrus Hand Sanitizer

Blumen Hand Sanitizer Fresh Citrus

KLAR and DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer

The Honeykeeper Hand Sanitizer

Hello Kitty Hand Sanitizer

Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Vitamin E and Aloe)

Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Aloe and Moisturizers)

Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Vitamin E and Aloe

Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe and Moisturizers

BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Fragrance Free

BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe Vera

4E Global SAPI de CV’s Assured Aloe

bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer

LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 4 oz

LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 16 oz

QualitaMed Hand Sanitizer

NEXT Hand Sanitizer

Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol extra soft with glycerin and aloe

NuuxSan Instant Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer

NuuxSan Instant Hand Sanitizer

Assured Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Aloe and Moisturizers

Assured Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Vitamin E and Aloe

Modesa Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Moisturizers and Aloe Vera

Modesa Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Moisturizers and Vitamin E

Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol

Earths Amenities Instant Unscented Hand Sanitizer with Aloe Vera Advanced

Agavespa Skincare’s Hand Sanitizer

Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare

Eskobiochem’s All-Clean Hand Sanitizer

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (with either 75% or 80% Alcohol)

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer

Grupo Insoma’s Hand Sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol

Medicare Alcohol Antiseptic Topical Solution

GelBact Hand Sanitizer

Hand Sanitizer

TriCleanz

Sayab Antisepctic Hand Sanitizer 100

Jaloma Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 62% with Vitamin E

Leiper’s Fork Distillery Bulk Disinfectant per 5 gallon and Leiper’s Fork Distillery

Andy’s Best

Andy’s

NeoNatural

Plus Advanced

Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer

Optimus Lubricants Instant Hand Sanitizer

Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer

Selecto Hand Sanitizer

Shine and Clean Hand Sanitizer

Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol

Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol Rinse Free Hand Rub

Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer

Born Basic. Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer (with either 65% or 70% alcohol)

Scent Theory — Keep It Clean — Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer

Cavalry

ENLIVEN Hand Sanitizing Gel

Lux Eoi Hand Sanitizing Gel

Scent Theory — Keep It Clean — Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer

Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free

Bersih Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer

Purity Advanced Hand Sanitizer

Hand Sanitizer Gel Alcohol 70%

TriCleanz Tritanium Labs Hand Sanitizer

Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70%

Parabola Hand Sanitizer

Urbane Bath and Body Hand Sanitizer

Cleaner Hand Sanitizer Rinse Free 70%

Handzer Hand Sanitizer Rinse Free

Kleanz Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer Advanced

Be Safe Hand Sanitizer

Wave Hand Sanitizer Gel

DAESI Hand Sanitizer

Alcohol Antiseptic 75% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer

M Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Antiseptic

Jalisco Paper Inc Restaurant Supplies Hand Sanitizer

Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Antiseptic Topical Solution 80%

BV BYE Virus 99

Leafree Instant Hand Sanitizer

CleanCare Nogerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer

V-KLEAN Hand Sanitizer Gel

Derma70 Hand Sanitizer

If you’re picking up a bottle of hand sanitizer, you’d be well-advised to pick up a name brand just to be safe. The FDA further warns consumers that they should only by hand sanitizer products that contain at least 60% ethyl alcohol.