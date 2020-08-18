- The FDA recently identified another toxic ingredient found in some hand sanitizer brands.
- According to the agency, some hand sanitizers contain 1-propanol, an ingredient that can lead to death if ingested.
- The FDA over the past few weeks has banned nearly 150 hand sanitizer brands, and we’ll share the full list right here.
The FDA earlier this week posted a new warning concerning a potentially toxic ingredient found in some hand sanitizer brands. According to the federal agency, some hand sanitizer products have been found to contain 1-propanol. All the more worrisome is that some of the offending products don’t list 1-propanol as an ingredient and instead indicate the presence of ethanol or isopropyl alcohol. The FDA notes that 1-propanol “can be toxic and life-threatening when ingested.”
The FDA has already banned well over 100 hand sanitizers due to the presence of methanol, otherwise known as wood alcohol. Methanol can be toxic when absorbed through the skin and can sometimes lead to permanent blindness, along with a host of other serious health complications.
As to the danger associated with 1-propanol, the FDA notes:
Young children who accidentally ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute are most at risk. Ingesting 1-propanol can cause central nervous system (CNS) depression, which can result in death. Symptoms of 1-propanol exposure can include confusion, decreased consciousness, and slowed pulse and breathing. Animal studies indicate that the central nervous system depressant effects of 1-propanol are 2 to 4 times as potent as alcohol (ethanol). Consumers who have been exposed to hand sanitizer containing 1-propanol and are experiencing symptoms should seek immediate care for treatment of toxic effects of 1-propanol poisoning. Skin or eye exposure to 1-propanol can result in irritation, and rare cases of allergic skin reactions have been reported.
As a result, the FDA has since expanded its list of hand sanitizer brands to avoid. The full list follows below, with the latest entries highlighted at the top in bold:
- Biokaab Inc. dgreen Advanced Sanitizer Alcohol Free
- Open Book Extracts’ Always Be Clean Hand Sanitizer and Just Hand Sanitizer Single Use Packs
- In Good Hands Hand Sanitizer Gel
- UltraCruz Antimicrobial Hand Sanitizing Gel
- SkinGuard24 All-Day Hand Sanitizer
- O.K. Pharmacy Hand Sanitizer
- Volu-Sol Handrub Sanitizing Solution
- Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol
- Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear Ethyl Alcohol 70%
- BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear
- KLAR AND DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer
- MODESA Instant Hand Sanitizer Moisturizers and Vitamin E
- BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe
- BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender
- BLUMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- BLUMEN Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Clear
- BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer
- BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe
- BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender
- BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol
- Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Lavender, with 70% alcohol
- Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe, with 70% alcohol
- Blumen Antibacterial Fresh Citrus Hand Sanitizer
- Blumen Hand Sanitizer Fresh Citrus
- KLAR and DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer
- The Honeykeeper Hand Sanitizer
- Hello Kitty Hand Sanitizer
- Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Vitamin E and Aloe)
- Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Aloe and Moisturizers)
- Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Vitamin E and Aloe
- Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe and Moisturizers
- BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Fragrance Free
- BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe Vera
- 4E Global SAPI de CV’s Assured Aloe
- bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer
- LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 4 oz
- LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 16 oz
- QualitaMed Hand Sanitizer
- NEXT Hand Sanitizer
- Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol extra soft with glycerin and aloe
- NuuxSan Instant Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer
- NuuxSan Instant Hand Sanitizer
- Assured Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Aloe and Moisturizers
- Assured Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Vitamin E and Aloe
- Modesa Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Moisturizers and Aloe Vera
- Modesa Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Moisturizers and Vitamin E
- Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol
- Earths Amenities Instant Unscented Hand Sanitizer with Aloe Vera Advanced
- Agavespa Skincare’s Hand Sanitizer
- Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare
- Eskobiochem’s All-Clean Hand Sanitizer
- Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer
- Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer
- The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (with either 75% or 80% Alcohol)
- Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- Grupo Insoma’s Hand Sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol
- Medicare Alcohol Antiseptic Topical Solution
- GelBact Hand Sanitizer
- Hand Sanitizer
- TriCleanz
- Sayab Antisepctic Hand Sanitizer 100
- Jaloma Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 62% with Vitamin E
- Leiper’s Fork Distillery Bulk Disinfectant per 5 gallon and Leiper’s Fork Distillery
- Andy’s Best
- Andy’s
- NeoNatural
- Plus Advanced
- Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer
- Optimus Lubricants Instant Hand Sanitizer
- Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer
- Selecto Hand Sanitizer
- Shine and Clean Hand Sanitizer
- Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol
- Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol Rinse Free Hand Rub
- Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer
- Born Basic. Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer (with either 65% or 70% alcohol)
- Scent Theory — Keep It Clean — Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer
- Cavalry
- ENLIVEN Hand Sanitizing Gel
- Lux Eoi Hand Sanitizing Gel
- Scent Theory — Keep It Clean — Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer
- Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free
- Bersih Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer
- Purity Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- Hand Sanitizer Gel Alcohol 70%
- TriCleanz Tritanium Labs Hand Sanitizer
- Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70%
- Parabola Hand Sanitizer
- Urbane Bath and Body Hand Sanitizer
- Cleaner Hand Sanitizer Rinse Free 70%
- Handzer Hand Sanitizer Rinse Free
- Kleanz Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer Advanced
- Be Safe Hand Sanitizer
- Wave Hand Sanitizer Gel
- DAESI Hand Sanitizer
- Alcohol Antiseptic 75% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer
- M Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Antiseptic
- Jalisco Paper Inc Restaurant Supplies Hand Sanitizer
- Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Antiseptic Topical Solution 80%
- BV BYE Virus 99
- Leafree Instant Hand Sanitizer
- CleanCare Nogerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- V-KLEAN Hand Sanitizer Gel
- Derma70 Hand Sanitizer
If you’re picking up a bottle of hand sanitizer, you’d be well-advised to pick up a name brand just to be safe. The FDA further warns consumers that they should only by hand sanitizer products that contain at least 60% ethyl alcohol.