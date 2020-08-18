If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Infinacore just released its hot new Pandora Portable Power device, which could very well be the last portable charger you ever buy.

This awesome model features support for four different types of charging, including wireless charging, USB-C charging, USB 3.0 QuickCharge, and standard USB 3.0 charging.

Pandora Portable Power is wonderfully compact and includes features you won’t find elsewhere, but it’s still surprisingly affordable at just $39.99 on Amazon.

While it’s true that the Infinatek brand isn’t quite as recognizable a name as market leaders like Anker and Aukey, it’s a name you definitely won’t forget once you give the new Infinacore Pandora Portable Power a try. As a matter of fact, there’s a very good chance that it ends up being the last portable charger you ever buy.

Infinatek’s new power pack is as portable as it gets. That’s right, not all portable chargers are created equal. Instead of having to carry a charger cable around with you to refuel your power back, this model has wall adapter prongs that fold right out of the side. What’s more, you can go 100% wire-free with this model if you want, because it has a fast wireless charging pad built right into the side! That’s just one of four different charging connections you’ll find on the Pandora Portable Power though, with USB-C, USB 3.0 QuickCharge, and standard USB 3.0 ports all available for wired power.

This new model can power up anything and everything you might need it to, from smartphones and tablets to eBook readers and even your laptop. It’s nice and compact compared to other portable chargers, but it has a good-sized 8,000 mAh battery inside. That’s enough to fully recharge a 13-inch MacBook Pro and an iPhone 11! At just $39.99 in either white or black on Amazon, this great charger is priced lower than many compable models with far fewer features. Definitely check it out while it’s discounted at Amazon — this model normally sells for $60.

INFINACORE Pandora Portable Power (P3) 8000mAh Global Wireless Charger w/Dual USB Fast Charging… $39.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the bullet points on Amazon’s product page:

WIRELESS CHARGING – Save space and headaches by conveniently putting your charge Qi wireless compatible device on the non-slip rubber padding to charge without the need to fuss with a cable

FAST CHARGING – 18W Portable Power Bank with USB 3.0 QuickCharge technology & USB Type-C PowerDelivery Compatible Battery Pack. Charge USB-C laptops and notebooks while they are in rest mode*

TRAVEL CHARGER – P3 is the perfect travel companion, with two (EU and UK Plug) travel adapters that allow you to access a variety of outlets

UNLIMITED POWER – Convert P3 from a 8000mAh power bank to virutally unlimited power by plugging it into the wall and charged PANDORA, along with several devices similtaneously with pass-through charging

GLOBAL POWERBANK – A Wireless Power Bank Portable Charger, Travel Portable Battery, Dual USB, USB-C & A/C Adapter Phone Charger Laptop Charge Portable Battery Pack

