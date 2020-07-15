Best Buy has really been stepping up its daily deals lately in an effort to compete with Amazon.

Today, the nation’s top consumer electronics retailer has several deals with deep discounts on popular products.

Here, we’ve rounded up our 10 favorite daily deals available on Wednesday from Best Buy.

On top of all that, there’s a big sale going on today at Best Buy that you’ll definitely want to check out. There are so many sweet deals and you can see them all right here, but most of them are available for one day only so you’ll need to hurry or you might miss out. If you want to see our picks for the top 10 deals from the whole bunch, you can see them all below.

Sony – WF-XB700 True Wireless Headphones

Truly wireless design

Just your music, with no wires to get in the way. Easy hands-free calling

Conversation flows freely with easy hands-free calling, thanks to the built-in microphone. No need to even take your phone from your pocket. Bass that moves you

The WF-XB700 feature EXTRA BASS™ for seriously powerful, punchy low-end sound. Your favorite basslines never sounded so good. Long battery life plus quick charging

The WF-XB700 headphones are built to outlast even your longest playlists. Get up to 9 hours of battery life on a single charge, and the charging case supplies another full charge, delivering a total of up to 18 hours of battery life. If you’re low on power, 10 minutes of charge time gives you up to 60 minutes of playback.¹ Water-resistant for everyday use

With an IPX4 rating, splashes and sweat won’t stop these headphones, so you can keep on moving to the music.² Secure fit with ergonomic tri-hold structure

The WF-XB700 earbuds are ergonomically designed to contact three different points on your ear for a secure, comfortable fit. Voice assistant compatible

A simple button press connects you to your smartphone’s voice assistant to get directions, play music, and communicate with contacts.⁴ Stable, reliable Bluetooth® connectivity

The Bluetooth chip that transmits sound to left and right ears simultaneously, coupled with optimized antenna design, ensures a stable connection and outstanding listening. Low audio latency makes for enjoyable video viewing too.

Sony – WF-XB700 True Wireless Headphones: $99.99 (save $30)

Hisense – 55″ Class – H65 Series – 4K UHD TV – Smart – LED – with HDR

Bluetooth audio

Expands your entertainment options by wirelessly connecting a compatible soundbar, headphone or stereo components to your TV. DTS Virtual X

Creates an immersive audio experience by virtualizing height content over traditional stereos. Voice remote

Open or search for apps, control the volume and inputs, or search for your favorite TV shows and movies simply through the power of your voice. 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution)

Enjoy breathtaking 4K movies and TV shows at 4 times the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current content to Ultra HD-level picture quality. Watch high dynamic range (HDR) content on your TV

With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows, in addition to all your current content. Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options

Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps. Google Assistant built-in

So tell your TV to turn on the lights, change the thermostat, add an item to your grocery list, or play the latest viral video. And with universal search, its never been easier to get recommendations with Android TV.

Hisense – 55″ Class – H65 Series – 4K UHD TV – Smart – LED – with HDR: $299.99 (save $100)

Logitech – Harmony 950 Universal Remote

Compatible with more than 270,000 devices

For easy control over a wide range of entertainment components. Motion-activated backlit

Controls to find the right button every time, even in the dark. Adjust and modify each of your buttons.

Create as many Activities as you’d like and modify what each button does or which commands appear on the screen. 2.4″ touchscreen

Change channels, adjust volume, fast-forward, or rewind using gestures on the bright touchscreen. Vibration feedback

Keep your eyes on your entertainment, not your remote. Keep charged and ready to use

With the convenient charging station. Simple online setup for PC and Mac

Compatible with Windows® PC: Windows 10, Windows 8, or Windows 7 or Intel® Mac OS® computer: Mac OS X 10.7 or higher.

Logitech – Harmony 950 Universal Remote: $199.99 (save $50)

SanDisk – Extreme PLUS 64GB SDXC UHS-I Memory Card

Compatible with most devices that support SDXC cards

For wide-ranging use. 64GB storage capacity

Provides plenty of space for your photos, videos, documents, and other data. Up to 150MB/sec. read speed

Along with an up to 60MB/sec. write speed saves you time when transferring files. Built-in write-protect switch

Helps prevent accidental data loss. Rugged construction

Resists damage due to shock, water, X-rays and temperature.

SanDisk – Extreme PLUS 64GB SDXC UHS-I Memory Card: $19.99 (save $28)

YI Technology – Nightscape Dash Cam

Sleek design, smooth curves, and matte black textured finish

Create a stylish look. 1080p Full HD recording

Provides sharp high-definition footage at 60 fps. 140° viewing angle

Enables expansive shooting coverage with minimal edge-to-edge distortion. Integrated 2.4″ color LCD screen

Offers interactive interface and high clarity. Built-in G-sensor

Supports emergency video file backup when an accident happens. Sony STARVIS night vision

Reduces noise and enhances image quality in low-light conditions using the back-illuminated pixel technology. Advanced driver assistance system

Monitors and alerts you of potential dangers. Wi-Fi connectivity

Record, share, and back up recordings wirelessly on your mobile device with the YI Dash Cam app. 32GB microSD card included

Enables convenient and long-lasting operations. Adhesive mount

Offers easy installation and removal in your vehicle.

YI Technology – Nightscape Dash Cam: $59.99 (save $20)

Walker Edison – Modern Farmhouse Entryway Rectangular Storage Bench

High-grade MDF construction

Makes a stylish and durable addition to your living space. Thick cushion

For comfortable seating. Three storage bins

Store shoes, toys, and accessories to maintain a tidy area.

Walker Edison – Modern Farmhouse Entryway Rectangular Storage Bench: $158.99 (save $41)

Bella – Pro Series 14-Cup Coffee Maker

Coffee Maker

Brew up to 14 cups of your favorite beverage. Keep coffee hot and ready to serve

Included glass carafe makes it easy to serve guests or pour yourself another cup. Ensure you don’t leave the Coffee Maker on

Auto shut-off promotes safe operation. LCD display

Provides high visibility. Brew the perfect cup

Strength control lets you make coffee that suits your tastes. Brew Pause

Allows you to interrupt the brew cycle to pour a cup of coffee without making a mess. Black stainless steel finish

Creates a stylish appearance.

Bella – Pro Series 14-Cup Coffee Maker: $29.99 (save $30)

Cuisinart – 11-Piece Cookware Set

Serve food with ease

Nonstick coating prevents your meal from sticking inside the pan. Prepare a meal on your stovetop or in the oven

Designed to withstand temperatures up to 350.6°, the set is suitable for halogen, ceramic glass, gas and electric stovetops. Create all your favorite dishes

Includes a frying pan, a saucepan with cover, a saute pan with cover, a slotted turner, a spoon, a stock pot with cover, a pasta spoon and a nylon tongs. Aluminum-core construction

Promotes even heat circulation and eliminates hotspots. Tempered-glass covers

Resist breaking, for safety.

Cuisinart – 11-Piece Cookware Set: $49.99 (save $150)

Cuisinart – 6-Piece Barware Set

Six-piece barware set

Includes a 12-quart ice bucket with a lid, three-piece cocktail shaker, strainer, double jigger, muddler, and tongs. Stainless steel construction

Provides durability. Dishwasher-safe design

Ensures easy cleaning.

Cuisinart – 6-Piece Barware Set: $39.99 (save $60)

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes – Nintendo Switch

With Beam Katana in hand, Travis vows to exterminate every last bug he finds. Chain his simple yet exhilarating basic attacks and his arsenal of skill attacks to cut them down to size A brutal boss lurks at the end of each game. Creatively combine your moves to crush them Collecting all seven Death Balls will allow you to make one wish. Anything you desire can be granted, so make sure to collect them all Pass a Joy-Con controller to a friend for co-op multiplayer, and partner up with the one and only Badman Also, there is adventure mode, which tells an all-new story Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes launches exclusively on Nintendo Switch

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes – Nintendo Switch: $19.99 (save $20)