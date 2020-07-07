The PS5 release date, price, and preorder information will be revealed in just a few days, two separate sources indicate.

An analyst offered a purported price tag and release date for the PS5 console, as well as similar data for the Xbox Series X.

A different leaker suggested that preorders are imminent, without providing actual dates or pricing information.

Sony and Microsoft have revealed almost everything there is to know about the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, respectively, except for the details fans want most. We’ve seen plenty of chatter about the PS5 and Xbox Series X prices and release dates, but officials from both companies refrained from revealing any specifics.

The consoles will launch this holiday season, Sony and Microsoft keep telling fans. Both companies are aware that the novel coronavirus pandemic will hurt sales. Microsoft already said the focus will not be on selling as many new Xbox consoles as possible and added that the Series X will be covered by the All Access subscription program. Sony doesn’t have a payment plan of its own for the PlayStation 5, but the company unveiled the PS5 Digital Edition alongside the PS5, an indication that it’s aware of how important the price tag will be.

Rumors claim that Microsoft is waiting for Sony to make the first move when it comes to revealing the price and availability of the PS5 so that it can beat that price with a cheaper Xbox Series X and an even more affordable Series S that has yet to be announced. And if these new rumors are accurate, we’re just a few days away from the moment when Sony will unveil the PS5 price, release date, and preorder information.

Roberto Serrano, a business analyst, posted the following response to a tweet from VentureBeat’s Jeff Grubb:

July 13 > #PS5 price, release date and pre-order TBC — Roberto Serrano' (@geronimo_73) July 1, 2020

Grub posted a list of upcoming events in the gaming industry, and Serrano chimed in to say that the PS5 price, launch date, and preorder information will be unveiled on July 13th, which is less than a week from today.

I've my sources inside the entertainment industry — Roberto Serrano' (@geronimo_73) July 1, 2020

In a separate tweet, he claimed that he obtained his information from “sources inside the entertainment industry,” but didn’t expand on the matter.

But Serrano isn’t the only person saying that Sony will soon share the final PS5 secrets. Remember @IronManPS5, the leaker that we’ve referenced in a bunch of PS5 posts? He posted an update on Monday to announce that the new PlayStation will be available to order online in July, without actually providing a date.

IronMan previously listed dates for PS5 announcements that didn’t turn out to be accurate, but has share some accurate leaks in the past. Separately, a Nielsen survey leaked online a few days ago, as some people were asked to assess various random price points for the PS5. The PS5 prices that leaked seemed to be too good to be true, we noted at the time. The survey did not detail a potential launch date for the console.

*BREAKING NEWS* 📌@Xbox and @PlayStation fans If Lockhart will be released this year, Xbox next-gen console release date will be -1 week 🟢#XboxSeriesX #XboxSeriesS 11.19.2020

🔵#PS5 11.27.2020 *To Be Confirmed*

_ Microsoft and Sony can change it in any time for any reason pic.twitter.com/wf3QbpSLgg — Roberto Serrano' (@geronimo_73) July 1, 2020

But Serrano thinks he knows the launch dates of every new console. According to the tweet above, the Xbox Series X and Series S will be out on November 19th, with the PS5 to follow on November 27th.

He then retweeted the purported pricing structure for the PS5 and Series X. The PlayStation would cost $499, $50 more than the Series X, according to him.

It goes without saying that we can’t confirm any of these rumors at this point. We’ll just have to wait for next Monday to see if Sony will indeed reveal launch details for the PS5. If that were to happen, Microsoft would provide similar information for the Xbox models later this month, during its own Xbox gaming event.