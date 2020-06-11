The Xbox Series X price will not be lower than the PS5 if a leaker’s newest tweets are to be believed.

Series X will reportedly start at $499, just like the PS5, with the new Microsoft console set to launch on November 6th.

A cheaper Series S was also mentioned in the same series of tweets, but the more affordable device apparently won’t hit stores until sometime in 2021.

Sony’s big PlayStation event is approaching fast, but the company isn’t about to reveal the biggest PS5 secrets on Thursday. The console’s design, price, and release date will be all announced at later times, according to a leaker. The same person also shared precise launch details and pricing information for the Xbox Series X, saying the cheap Xbox we keep hearing about might not come this fall.

We currently have two different types of rumors when it comes to the entry price of the next-gen Xbox. Some say that Microsoft has been working on two distinct devices, mimicking its Xbox One X and One S strategy. The One S would be the more affordable version and could be cheaper than the PS5. Other leaks say that Microsoft is looking to undercut Sony with the Series X as well. Microsoft is supposedly waiting for Sony to make the first move before announcing that the Series X will be more affordable than the PS5.

Leaker @IronManPS5, who just shared a treasure trove of unconfirmed PS5 news, also posted on Twitter information about Microsoft’s Xbox Series X launch plans. According to this mysterious person, the Xbox Series X will be available in several countries in the holiday season of 2020. North America and Europe will get in on November 6th at a recommended retail price of $499 (US), €499 (EU), and £449 (UK).

Those are the same exact prices listed for the PS5 in a different tweet. If any of this is true, then the Series X might not be cheaper than the PS5.

However, Iron Man also said that Microsoft will launch the Xbox Series S worldwide on an unspecified date in 2021, and the console will retail for $399 (US), €399 (EU), and £349 (UK). That could mean the cheaper new Xbox everyone wants is indeed in the works, but it won’t be available this year.

While this does make sense, we have no way of confirming any of it. Microsoft’s Phil Spencer did say a few days ago that the company is acutely aware of the difficulty of selling a new console in 2020, a year that’s been dominated by the novel coronavirus pandemic and the economic fallout. The Xbox head said that Microsoft’s strategy won’t be about selling the new console, but about providing exceptional experiences to gamers, regardless of whether they upgrade their console or not.

Assuming Iron Man’s revelations pan out, Microsoft might end up having a key advantage over PS5 this holiday season. The Xbox Series X could start selling in stores up to two weeks earlier than the PlayStation 5.

The leaker didn’t say when the Series X will go on preorder but claimed PS5 preorders will start in July after the console’s design is revealed.