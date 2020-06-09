E3 2020 was canceled, but dozens of gaming events and live streams are taking its place from the likes of IGN, PlayStation, EA, Ubisoft, Guerrilla Collective, BitSummit, and more.

This schedule includes the time and date of every summer gaming event, as well as a link to the stream.

The most anticipated event on the schedule at the moment is the PS5 reveal event on June 11th.

With new consoles from Microsoft and Sony set to launch this fall, 2020 was expected to be an exciting time for fans of video games. And then the pandemic struck. Virtually every major event, press conference, and exposition planned for this summer and fall was canceled due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, including E3, which is where most major studios announce their upcoming games. Studios had to find new ways to share information with their fans, and as a result, dozens of digital events were planned for June, July, and August to take E3’s place.

Below, we’ve put together a comprehensive schedule of every digital gaming event we were able to find. You’ll find the times and dates of each event, as well as a rundown of what the event will be about. Each of the events is also linked directly to a live stream where you can watch it live as soon as it begins airing.

June 10th

IGN Expo Debut – 1:45 p.m. PT / 4:45 p.m. ET Reveals from Merge Games, Fabraz, Funcom / The Outsiders, Arcade1Up. Trailers for Beyond Blue, Chivalry 2, Dual Universe, Pathfinder: Kingmaker, Voidtrain, Wasteland 3, Werewolf: The Apocalypse. Gameplay from GTFO, Mortal Shell, Observer: System Redux, Second Extinction, Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Previews of new Borderlands 3 DLC and The Waylanders; and an interview with David Hayter.



June 11th

The Escapist Indie Showcase – 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET Our completely digital event will begin on June 11 with a “direct”-style showcase on YouTube, where we’ll be showing off over 70 different indie games from developers all around the world. The showcase will include new reveals and lots of gameplay, and we even had developers create short little developer diaries so you could meet the passionate people behind the games you’ll be playing.

PS5: The Future of Gaming – 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET First look at the games you’ll be playing after PlayStation 5 launches this holiday.

IGN Expo #2 – 2:15 p.m. PT / 5:15 p.m. ET Two more game reveals, trailers for Stronghold: Warlords and XIII, and gameplay from Blankos Block Party, Iron Oath, Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time, and Spellbreak.



June 12th

IGN Expo #3 | Summer of Gaming – 2:50 p.m. PT / 5:50 p.m. ET Trailers for 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Castlestorm 2, Everspace 2, Guilty Gear Strive, Phantasy Star Online 2 Update, and Ranch Simulator; gameplay from Chicken Police, Hardspace Shipbreaker, Skater XL, Total War: Troy, and Warhammer 40k: Mechanicus; a preview of Blue Fire; and an interview with Brian Fargo.



June 13th

Guerrilla Collective | Day 1 – Time TBA All new online digital games festival to reveal fresh announcements, trailers, gameplay and more from some of the hottest developers and publishers around the world!

PC Gaming Show – 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET The PC Gaming Show will return with the biggest lineup in its six-year history. More than two dozen participants will take part in reveals, trailers, and interviews that will include a chat with Rocketwerkz founder Dean Hall about what’s coming next from the studio, a first look at Surgeon Simulator 2, a Torchlight 3 surprise, and a brand-new trailer from Dusk and Amid Evil publisher New Blood Interactive. More than 50 games will appear in this year’s show.

Future Games Show – 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET The Future Games Show will feature 40+ games on console, PC, and mobile, with partners including Square Enix, Team 17, Curve Digital, Polyamorous Games, and more.



June 14th

Guerrilla Collective | Day 2 – Time TBA All new online digital games festival to reveal fresh announcements, trailers, gameplay and more from some of the hottest developers and publishers around the world!



June 15th

Guerrilla Collective | Day 3 – Time TBA All new online digital games festival to reveal fresh announcements, trailers, gameplay and more from some of the hottest developers and publishers around the world!

IGN Expo #4 – 12:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. ET Two more game reveals; trailers for Humble Bundle Indies Showcase, Ninjala, Vigor, and Overcooked! 2; gameplay from Corepunk, Destroy All Humans!, Fight Crab, Forgotten City, Mafia: Definitive Edition, Recompile, New World, Shing!, Solasta Crown of the Magister, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom, and Scarlet Nexus; and an interview with Tony Hawk.



June 16th

Upload VR Showcase: Summer Edition – 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET Expect news from some of the biggest VR developers around like Fast Travel Games and Cloudhead Games as well as highlights on some indie darlings and more. If you’re lucky, we may even introduce you to one or two new studios that have been secretly mining away on new games over the past few months and years.



June 18th

EA Play Live – 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET EA Play Live 2020 is about connecting players around the world and bringing them closer to the game franchises they love. During this year’s digital event, we’ll showcase our games through a live broadcast, community content, and more.



June 22nd

Summer Game Fest Developer Showcase: June – 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET Tune in for a look at upcoming independent and larger scale projects.



June 23rd

New Game+ Expo – 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET Welcome to NEW GAME+ EXPO, an online showcase of new and upcoming releases from a coalition of developers from around the world. Featuring a diverse assortment of dozens of titles spanning every genre from action to puzzle-solving and even storytelling, this is your glimpse into what’s next from your favorite publishers!



June 24th

Marvel’s Avengers: War Table – Time TBA New single-player and co-op gameplay footage from Marvel’s Avengers.



June 25th

Night City Wire (Cyberpunk 2077) – Time TBA Tune in for a special broadcast on Cyberpunk 2077 from CD Projekt Red.



June 27th

BitSummit Gaiden | Day 1 – Time TBA BitSummit Gaiden (Gaiden loosely translates to “side-story” in Japanese) will be BitSummit’s first foray into an online event and aims to preserve the spirit of BitSummit through digital mediums. Gaiden will be a celebration of indie games from all over the world, streamed live through BitSummit’s Twitch channels with the new BitSummit Discord serving as its “virtual show floor”.



June 28th

BitSummit Gaiden | Day 2 – Time TBA BitSummit Gaiden (Gaiden loosely translates to “side-story” in Japanese) will be BitSummit’s first foray into an online event and aims to preserve the spirit of BitSummit through digital mediums. Gaiden will be a celebration of indie games from all over the world, streamed live through BitSummit’s Twitch channels with the new BitSummit Discord serving as its “virtual show floor”.



July 11th

Tennocon 2020 (Warframe) – Time TBA Join us on July 11 as the Origin System unites for TennoCon 2020! Share in the digital excitement and tune in for an action-packed all-day stream. More details will be available soon, so prepare your Squad and keep your ears open.



July 12th

Ubisoft Forward – 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET With physical gaming shows around the world postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ubisoft will be hosting its first digital conference, called Ubisoft Forward, on July 12 at 12PM PDT/9PM CEST. Get ready for an E3-style showcase with plenty of exclusive game news, exciting reveals, and much more.



July 20th

Summer Game Fest Developer Showcase: July – Time TBA Tune in for a look at upcoming independent and larger scale projects.



August 27th

gamescom 2020 Opening Night Live – Time TBA Opening Night Live, Daily Show, Awesome Indies, and Best Of Show.



August 28th

gamescom 2020: Daily Show – Time TBA

August 29th

August 30th

gamescom 2020: Best of Show – Time TBA

We will add new events when and if they are confirmed, and we will update all of the start times that have yet to be shared as soon as they are announced. Even without E3, this is going to be a very busy summer.

Image Source: CD Projekt Red