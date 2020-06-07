Netflix’s library continues to grow in June with 24 new shows, movies, and specials this week.

Da 5 Bloods is the latest movie from the prolific director Spike Lee, following a group of African-American veterans who return to Vietnam together.

This is also a great week for fans of animation, with new seasons of F is for Family and Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, as well as the debut of Pokemon Journeys.

As we said last week, June isn’t an especially exciting month for Netflix subscribers, but this might be the busiest week of the month for the streaming service. Da 5 Bloods, a new movie from Spike Lee about four African-American veterans returning to Vietnam to find their squad leader’s remains, is at the top of my list.

Two highly-regarded animated original shows, F is for Family and Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, are returning this week, while a brand new series called Pokemon Journeys makes its debut on Netflix as well.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of June 7th, 2020:

Arrivals

Sunday, June 7th

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (New Episodes Weekly) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL The Peabody and Emmy Award-winning weekly comedy show explores the modern cultural and political landscape with depth and sincerity. Each week, Minhaj brings his unique comedic voice and storytelling skill to investigate the larger trends shaping our fragmented world.



Monday, June 8th

Before I Fall

Wednesday, June 10th

Curon – NETFLIX SERIES Anna just got back to Curon, her hometown, together with her teenage twins, Mauro and Daria. When Anna mysteriously disappears, kids must undertake a journey which will make them discover the secrets hiding behind the town’s apparent tranquillity, coming face to face with a side of their family they never saw before. They will find out that you can run from your past but not from yourself.

– DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5

Lenox Hill — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY An intimate look at the lives of four doctors — two brain surgeons, an emergency room physician, and a Chief Resident OBGYN — as they navigate the highs and lows of working at the renowned Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. With extraordinary access and an unflinching eye, the series shows each physician’s struggle to balance their personal and professional lives, and delves into each patient’s personal journey. From birth to brain surgery, each case offers a rare inside look at the complex, fascinating, and emotional world of medicine.

Middle Men

My Mister: Season 1

Reality Z — NETFLIX ORIGINAL A zombie apocalypse imprisons contestants on a Brazilian reality show in a TV studio, where they try to evade the flesh-eating hordes.



Thursday, June 11th

Pose: Season 2

Friday, June 12th

Da 5 Bloods — NETFLIX FILM From Academy Award® Winner Spike Lee comes a New Joint: the story of four African-American Vets — Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.) — who return to Vietnam. Searching for the remains of their fallen Squad Leader (Chadwick Boseman) and the promise of buried treasure, our heroes, joined by Paul’s concerned son (Jonathan Majors), battle forces of Man and Nature — while confronted by the lasting ravages of The Immorality of The Vietnam War.

Dating Around: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Six new singles look for love — or something like it — in a series of back-to-back, real-life first dates in New Orleans. But who will each choose for a second date?

F is for Family: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL While Frank deals with an unwelcome visit from his father, Sue discovers the wonders of Lamaze, and Bill makes a name for himself in the hockey rink.

Jo Koy: In His Elements — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL For the first time ever, comedian Jo Koy takes Netflix to the Philippines in his new comedy special, Jo Koy: In His Elements. Koy celebrates his heritage by telling jokes about life as a Filipino-American while highlighting the culture of Manila. Koy uses this opportunity to shine a light on other Filipino-American performers by welcoming to the stage famed breakdancer Ronnie, Grammy-winning producer !llmind, singer/songwriter Inigo Pascual, and comedians Andrew Lopez, Joey Guila, and Andrew Orolfo.

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY It’ll take brawn — and brains — to rescue Lio and beat Scarlemagne, so Kipo sets out to master her powers and dig into the origins of her world.

ONE PIECE: Alabasta

ONE PIECE: East Blue

ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island

ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line

Pokémon Journeys: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY Two young Pokémon trainers become research fellows at a renowned Pokémon Laboratory, stepping into a world of adventures with their Pokémon friends.

The Search — NETFLIX ORIGINAL A child vanishes into thin air from a cachet neighborhood in Mexico City, unraveling family secrets and revealing how power works among the privileged.

The Woods — NETFLIX ORIGINAL A Warsaw prosecutor’s hopes rise when a body is found and linked to his sister’s disappearance 25 years earlier. Adapted from the Harlan Coben novel.



Saturday, June 13th

Alexa & Katie Part 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY Summer’s over, and Alexa and Katie are starting their senior year. They’ve been through so much together — but there’s still more to come.

How to Get Away With Murder: Season 6

Milea

Departures

Sunday, June 7th

Equilibrium

From Paris with Love

Tuesday, June 9th

Mad Men: Season 1-7

Wednesday, June 10th

Standoff

Thursday, June 11th

Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell: Series 1

Friday, June 12th

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire

Saturday, June 13th

Cutie and the Boxer

