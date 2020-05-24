Elon Musk and Jay Leno took a spin in Tesla’s new Cybertruck for an upcoming episode of Jay Leno’s Garage.

The episode will air this Wednesday but a preview clip surfaced online earlier today.

Tesla’s cheapest Cybertruck model will be priced at $39,900.

Tesla has a few intriguing vehicles in the pipeline, but no vehicle has elicited more hype and intrigue than the Cybertruck, the company’s first foray into the world of pickup trucks. Originally unveiled this past November, Tesla’s Cybertruck truly looks like nothing we’ve ever seen before. Elon Musk certainly wasn’t kidding when he said the truck would boast a “futuristic cyberpunk” and Blade Runner-esque design.

The Cybertruck release date, at this point, remains a bit up in the air given that the cheapest Cybertruck model has already been pushed back to 2023. And given Tesla’s history with product delays, it remains to be seen if the pricier models become available sometime in 2022 as initially planned. In the interim, public Cybertruck sightings over the past few months have become a bit more frequent as Tesla continues to test prototypes.

A few months ago, for example, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Jay Leno were seen driving a Cybertruck in downtown Los Angeles. As you might have guessed, the pair were recording a segment for an episode of Jay Leno’s Garage. The episode in question is set to air this Wednesday, and CNBC earlier today posted an interesting 47-second preview of the episode.

The snippet begins with Leno asking how the final production car might differ from the prototype they’re driving in. Never one to shy away from disclosing information, Musk bluntly said that the current prototype is 5% too big.

“It’s got to fit in a normal garage,” Musk said as Leno and his famous chin nodded along.

When Leno asked about the makeup of the windshield, Musk said Tesla would be using a type of armored glass. And because Musk has a flair for the dramatic, he said that the Cybertruck’s door handles are made out of stainless steel so strong that they’re effectively bulletproof to a handgun.

The full video can be viewed below:

And for good measure, this close-up shot taken in California earlier this year shows a Tesla Cybertruck from the back. The photo here really illustrates just how gargantuan a vehicle the Cybertruck really is.

Though it remains to be seen how well the Cybertruck sells once it eventually arrives, early interest in the pickup truck has been remarkably strong. Tesla hasn’t provided us with updated figures in a while, but there has been speculation that Cybertruck pre-orders — which require a $100 deposit — could have already eclipsed the 500,000 mark.

As a final refresher, the cheapest Cybertruck — a single motor model — will cost $39,900. A dual-motor version will start at $49,900 while a tri-motor version will be priced at $69,900.

Image Source: Tesla