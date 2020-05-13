Samsung is rumored to launch a Galaxy Fold Special Edition version in July that will cost around $1,099.

The phone will have the same design as the original handset, as Samsung is looking to clear out inventory before the launch of the Fold 2.

The original Galaxy Fold was both a huge accomplishment and a huge disaster for Samsung. The foldable phone has been in the works for years, and Samsung finally managed to launch a commercial version of it. Sadly, the original Fold turned out to have a few design flaws that somehow weren’t caught during testing. Early reviewers forced Samsung to postpone the Fold’s launch, and the phone hit stores last September, five months later than expected. We told you a bunch of times during that whole ordeal that you shouldn’t pay $2,000 for a phone whose durability wasn’t guaranteed, and nothing changed since then. Samsung hasn’t given p on the Fold series and plans to launch a second-generation device later this year, likely alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series. A new rumor says that a special edition Fold is also coming this July, a phone that will cost just $1,099. While that price is a lot more wallet-friendly, you might still want to steer clear of the first-gen Fold designs.

Samsung showed the world earlier this year that it learned a lot from its Galaxy Fold adventures. The Galaxy Z Flip that was released in mid-February alongside the Galaxy S20 series turned out to be a much better foldable than the first Fold. The handset featured a better starting price ($1,400), a more compact design, high-end specs, and a glass screen instead of plastic. Hopefully, the Fold 2 will inherit some of these features. Rumors do say the phone will have a different design, ditching the ugly side-notch of the first-gen model, but we’ll have to wait a while to get a complete picture of what the next Fold has to offer.

But Samsung is also looking to clear Galaxy Fold inventory soon by launching a special edition version of the handset. The news comes via Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young, who said as much on Twitter.

To clear out Galaxy Fold 1 inventory before the Galaxy Fold 2 is launched, Samsung will announce the Galaxy Fold Special Edition in July at a price around $1099. Quantities will be limited to ~55K worldwide. It should look just like the Galaxy Fold 1. Great price! — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 13, 2020

Young said the Galaxy Fold Special Edition is coming in July and will feature a price around $1,099. The phone will look like the Galaxy Fold 1, but it might sport various changes that could help Samsung drive the price down by nearly 50%. We have no idea whether the Fold SE will have high-end specs like the original at this time. The price is certainly more in line with what you’d pay for a brand new flagship, including Samsung’s Galaxy S20.

But the fact the Fold SE would use the same design as the first Fold means the handset might come with the same durability risks. The screen will still crease, and it will still be prone to scratches and punctures. The risk of getting debris inside the phone hasn’t vanished either, as teardowns of the fixed Galaxy Fold proved last fall.

Image Source: Lee Jin-man/AP/Shutterstock