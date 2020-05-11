A detailed plot leak for the first three WandaVision episodes landed online.

The purported plot reveals in great detail the storyline of the first half of the MCU Phase 4 TV series.

The first three episodes will feature many cameos and focus on Wanda’s life in the aftermath of Endgame.

After nearly two months of severe social distancing measures, several countries are looking to loosen restrictions and return to some sense of normalcy. The novel coronavirus has hardly been defeated, and new outbreaks are still possible. Some people have been lucky enough to be able to work from home, while others can’t wait to return to work. The entertainment business was put on hold as well, and several movie and TV series productions have been halted. The list includes several films and TV shows that Marvel is developing for MCU Phase 4.

While shooting has stopped for all projects that were in development in the past few months, post-production work has continued from home for some of them. The highly anticipated WandaVision TV series is one such project, but a new leak might spoil what happens in the show’s first three episodes.

A few days ago, Murphy’s Multiverse reported that WandaVision has completed filming despite what previous rumors said. Moreover, the special effects may be complete as well. All that’s left is editing, the report noted, barring the necessity of reshoots.

With that in mind, it wouldn’t be surprising for someone to leak details about the show. After all, we’ve seen plenty of WandaVision leaks before, including set photos that seemed to confirm the series will debut the adult version of Monica Rambeau and that S.W.O.R.D. will have a significant presence. Before the coronavirus pandemic got out of hand, WandaVision rumors were quite frequent. The series will tie directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a film that will reportedly set up Wanda as a villain in the MCU.

The plot leak originates from 4chan (via Reddit), and there’s no way of verifying any of it. It’s incredibly detailed, and the person either had access to the actual footage or script, or they have an active imagination, and they’ve been keeping up with other leaks. The leak reveals that we’ll see plenty of cameos in the first three episodes, including Hulk, Dr. Pym and Neil Degrasse Tyson, who will explain Endgame to the world. The first episode will make it clear that going back in time the way they did in Endgame will no longer be possible:

They’re talking about the plot of Endgame and time travel opening up multiverses. They take questions and someone asks what’s to stop them from doing it again and Pym says he destroyed his old particles and formula and Hulk destroyed the machines and blueprints so nobody could recreate what they did. The scene focuses on the main ‘antagonist’ of the show (Dr. Smith) and he walks out after the explain they destroyed everything.

Smith is apparently looking to go back in time and resurrect his family. Smith turned to dust at the end of Infinity War, and he was driving a car while he vanished. His family died in the crash, and when he returned to life at the end of Endgame, he had to face the reality that his family had been dead for the past five years:

Another flashback and Dr. Smith is at his old house right after the blip. People are still freaking out and celebrating and he knocks on the door and it’s another family. They say the got the house from the bank during the bad times because the whole family snapped. Dr. Smith couldn’t find his wife at the highway so he goes to the library and uses their computer to search for her and his daughter and finds out they died in the car accident.

Wanda, meanwhile, is living a quiet life in France, where people have no idea who she is. She hasn’t been using her powers in the year that passed since Endgame, but she decides to do so one night to create an image of Vision next to her. Although it’s an imaginary Vision, he tells her to find him.

But it’s S.W.O.R.D. that finds Wanda, as the agency has been tracking the use of her powers somehow. This means S.W.O.R.D. was formed as an organization at some point since Endgame. Then again, Far From Home tells us that Nick Fury has been working on S.W.O.R.D. since his resurrection.

Speaking of cameos, Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and the Wasp will be in the series, and we knew as much from the leaked set photos (above). And Woo will be tracking Smith and his actions during these episodes, at which point he will discover that S.W.O.R.D. is after Wanda. Smith locates Wanda as well, as he probably wants to harness her powers to bring back his family. He tells her his story and lures her to a facility where the blipped can be revived. Like any great villain, Smith has plenty of money and resources, apparently.

Darcy Lewis from Thor is also at the same facility. She blipped as well, and when she returned, she found out her boyfriend was dealing with the final stages of cancer, and he died a week after her return.

Smith is coordinating some of these support sessions, and that’s how he ends up giving Wanda tapes of old sitcoms. If you remember the teaser trailers, Wanda and Vision appear in various sitcom-like scenes reminiscent of popular TV shows. Apparently, sitcoms remind Wanda of her brother and a time when they were happy.

The Doctor tells [a colleague] she can get some old shows on video and give them to Wanda. She gives Wanda Brady Bunch, Roseanne, Boy Meets World and a few others but I didn’t recognize them. All real shows though. So Wanda goes to her apartment and watches some shows and it flashes back to her and Quicksilver as kids watching the same episode and that’s the end of the first episode.

Smith wants to “trigger Wanda,” but it’s not clear what that means, or what he knows about her. Also, it’s unclear why Woo is monitoring Smith’s whereabouts.

While it all sounds very mysterious and exciting, there’s nothing to confirm this is the real plot. Not to mention that these three episodes seem nothing like what we’ve been expecting. Previous leaks said the series would have six episodes. The first half would be more like a sitcom in an imaginary world where Wanda and Vision had a life together, and the second half will be packed with action. Then again, those were rumors as well.

What’s puzzling is that Vision isn’t really featured in the first three episodes. Should we witness some sort of massive mental breakdown from the most powerful Avenger, we’d expect more Vision screen time.

You can read the leak in full below, and it’s worth a read even if it turns out to be fake:

