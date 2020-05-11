Best Buy has really turned up the heat lately, which has been a smart move since Amazon had shifted much of its focus away from daily deals.

On Monday, Best Buy has some particularly intriguing bargains to offer, including an HDTV for just $110.

Most of Best Buy’s top deals are available only for a limited time, so you’ll need to take advantage soon or you might miss them.

Head over to our popular Deals channel today and you’ll find some sales that will seriously blow your mind. Highlights from today alone include Amazon’s best-selling Jointown 3-layer face masks in stock now for $0.78 each, similar 3-ply face masks for $0.80 each if those first ones sell out, best-selling hand sanitizer that’s back in stock as well, a possible price mistake that slashes Amazon’s top 15W fast wireless charger to $5, true wireless earbuds with over 20,000 5-star ratings for $31.99, AirPods Pro at Black Friday’s discounted price, up to $70 off the Bose 700 noise cancelling headphones that almost never go on sale, Bose wireless earbuds for just $99, the 4K and HDR equipped Roku Premiere for just $29, Apple Watch straps for under $7, and plenty more.

Those deals have all been plenty popular with our readers on Monday, but now there’s another sale you definitely need to check out. It’s happening over at Best Buy, where there are dozens of deals on popular products. We’ve rounded up our top 10 favorite bargains right here in this post, and you’ll find the rest over at Best Buy’s website. Just remember that many of these deals are available only until the end of the day today, so hurry or you might miss out.

Dyson – Cinetic Big Ball Total Clean Upright Vacuum

Keeps carpets and hard floors looking great

Care for surfaces of all types with flexible cleaning options. Bagless technology

Saves time and energy with no bags to buy or replace. Help enjoy a healthy living environment

A HEPA filter traps particles, so your living space can remain mostly free of allergens. 0.6-gallon dust cup

Holds an amount of dirt, so you can empty it less. Mattress tools

Offer deep cleaning in difficult-to-clean areas. 35′ cord

Enables you to clean a large area before needing to change outlets. Wand for cleaning above the floor

Extends to clean ceiling fans and other hard-to-reach places. 180W of suction power

Offers reliable suction to thoroughly clean your carpets, office, vehicle and more.

Dyson – Cinetic Big Ball Total Clean Upright Vacuum: $299.99 (save $300)

Toshiba – 32″ Class – LED – 720p – HDTV

31.5″ screen

A good size for a small living room, bedroom or dorm room. 720p resolution for quality HD images

Watch broadcast TV and DVDs in high definition. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. DTS TruSurround

Two 6W main channel speakers deliver an immersive virtual surround sound experience. 2 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included. Enjoy the picture from multiple angles

178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles provide a clear picture for viewers seated near the side of the screen. 1 USB input

Easily connect your digital camera or other USB device to view compatible JPEG files.

Toshiba – 32″ Class – LED – 720p – HDTV: $109.99 (save $20)

Shark – ION ROBOT Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

Easy voice control

Use Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to easily make the robot clean at your command in your connected home. Keeps carpets and hard floors looking great

Care for surfaces of all types with flexible cleaning options. Cleans multiple rooms

Set and forget. Auto-Sense navigation

Assesses surroundings on all floors and carpets, adapts to obstacles, and helps the robot vacuum seamlessly navigate your home. Bagless technology

Saves time and energy with no bags to buy or replace. Clean up after your dog or cat

Pet cleaning capability easily sucks up fur and other messes that come with pet ownership. 0.1-gallon dust cup

Holds an amount of dirt, so you can empty it less. Automatic docking and recharging

After your floors are clean, the robot returns to the docking station to refuel. Lithium-ion battery

The long-lasting lithium-ion battery provides the runtime your robot vacuum needs to complete its cleaning job. Lightweight design

Helps you transport the vacuum from room to room and floor to floor. Tri-Brush System

Combines side brushes, channel brushes, and a multi-surface brushroll to handle all debris on all surfaces. Shark Clean App

Schedule or start cleaning from anywhere with the Shark Clean App, or voice control with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Edge cleaning

Allows you to clean hard-to-reach areas.

Shark – ION ROBOT Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum: $199.99 (save $100)

Canon – EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Video Two Lens Kit with EF-S 18-55mm and EF 75-300mm Lenses

EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 standard zoom provides versatility

Designed with Canon’s optical image stabilizer technology. Expands picture-taking possibilities any time slow shutter speeds are needed. EF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 4x telephoto zoom lens to entry into telephoto photography

Well-suited for sports and other applications requiring fast AF. A DC motor is used to power the AF. 24.1-megapixel CMOS (APS-C) sensor delivers incredible detail and gorgeous enlargements

The large sensor helps the camera perform superbly even in low light, giving you the chance to capture amazing results in a variety of conditions. ISO 100 – 6,400 (expandable to 12,800)

Enjoy crisp, clean images over a broad spectrum of lighting conditions, even capturing great shots just before dawn and at dusk, when available light is often beautiful but scarce. Nine-point autofocus quickly tracks and locks onto your subject

AI Servo AF provides impressive autofocus performance with accurate results. Capture spectacular movies in full 1080p HD

Choice of frame rates includes standard 30p or cinematic 24p. Built-in Wi-Fi, NFC, and PictBridge compatibility

Enables fast media transfer or photo printing without a PC. 3″ LCD to make operation easier

The ambient brightness sensor, seven-level brightness control, and virtual horizon indicator make it easy to frame and review shots. DIGIC 4+ image processor offers advanced functions and capabilities

Its accelerated processing speed creates fast, responsive performance for a shooting experience that can be smooth and natural. Optical viewfinder helps you frame shot

Provides 95% coverage and approximately 0.8x magnification. E-TTL II (Evaluative Through-the-Lens) auto flash offers proper illumination

A pre-flash precedes the main flash, allowing the camera to meter available light, adjusting illumination to obtain the correct exposure. TTL (Through-the-Lens) autofocus meters focal points to ensure image sharpness

Boasts nine-point autofocus options for the clearest possible picture. Built-in, pop-up flash for proper illumination

Helps take properly illuminated photos and features integrated hot shoe for addition of an external flash (sold separately). HDMI Type-C output makes HDTV hookup simple

Easily connect your camera to an HDTV for immediate movie playback. (HDMI cable required and sold separately.) Multiformat memory card slot for storing or transferring data

Supports SD, SDHC, and SDXC formats.

Canon – EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Video Two Lens Kit with EF-S 18-55mm and EF 75-300mm Lenses: $449.99 (save $50)

Dell – Inspiron 15.6″ 7000 2-in-1 4K UHD Touch-Screen Laptop

15.6″ touch screen

3840 x 2160 native resolution. Natural finger-touch navigation makes the most of Windows 10. 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-10510U mobile processor

Ultra-low-voltage platform. Quad-core, eight-way processing provides maximum high-efficiency power to go. Intel Turbo Boost Technology delivers dynamic extra power when you need it. 16GB system memory for intense multitasking and gaming

Reams of high-bandwidth DDR4 RAM to smoothly run your graphics-heavy PC games and video-editing applications, as well as numerous programs and browser tabs all at once. Solid State Drive (PCI-e)

Save files fast and store more data. With massive amounts of storage and advanced communication power, PCI-e SSDs are great for major gaming applications, multiple servers, daily backups, and more. 360° flip-and-fold design

Offers versatile functionality with laptop, audience, tabletop, presentation and tablet modes. NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics

Driven by 2GB GDDR5 dedicated video memory to quickly render high-quality images for videos and games. Weighs 4.83 lbs. and measures 0.7″ thin

Thin and light design with DVD/CD drive omitted for improved portability. 4-cell lithium-ion battery. HDMI output expands your viewing options

Connect to an HDTV or high-def monitor to set up two screens side by side or just see more of the big picture. Thunderbolt port for connecting advanced monitors and external drives

This single interface supports both high-speed data and high-def video — plus power over cable for bus-powered devices — ideal for digital content creators. Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer

Supports microSD memory card formats. Wireless/Wired connectivity (WiFi 6 – 802.11 ax)

Flexible, dual-band connectivity w/ greater reliability thanks to two data streams and antennas. Connect to a Wi-Fi router to experience GB Wi-Fi speeds nearly 3X faster vs. standard Wi-Fi 5 w/ improved responsiveness for even more devices. Built-in HD webcam with array microphone

Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Skype or other popular applications. RGB backlit keyboard

Allows you to enjoy comfortable and accurate typing, even in dim lighting. Built-in fingerprint reader

Streamlines security settings for quick, typo-free access. 512GB Solid State Drive accelerated by 32GB Intel® Optane™

SSDs with Intel® Optane™ memory are the fastest as compared to NAND SSDs. Intel Optane H10 with SSD offers speedy storage and accelerates opening your frequent programs. Intuitive pen use

Draw and write naturally with the Dell Premium Active Pen, designed to sketch, take notes, or write seamlessly and comfortably. Built-in active pen storage

The first-ever innovative hinge design with Active Pen storage can be accessed easily in any mode. Immersive Dell Cinema

Experience the best view in the house with breathtaking CinemaColor, CinemaStream and CinemaSound. Seamless Dell Mobile Connect

Pair your iOS or Android smartphone to your laptop for complete integration across multiple devices. Smart style

Make an impression with a stunning exterior that’s slim and sleek at home, and on-the-go. Basic software package included

30-days trial of Microsoft Office. Additional port

Headphone/microphone combo jack.

Dell – Inspiron 15.6″ 7000 2-in-1 4K UHD Touch-Screen Laptop: $1,149.99 (save $200)

Insignia – Wireless Noise Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones

Bluetooth interface

Enables simple wireless pairing with your Bluetooth-enabled device. Wired connection is also available via the provided audio cable. Rechargeable battery

Offers up to 20 hours of music playback. Built-in microphone

Allows you to make phone calls. Echo cancellation and noise suppression

These headphones block out external noise. Over-the-ear headphones

Fit securely and direct music into your ears for full, uninterrupted audio. Foldable design

Allows easy, compact storing. On-ear controls

Let you adjust volume and change audio tracks.

Insignia – Wireless Noise Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones: $44.99 (save $55)

WorkSmart – EM Series Bonded Leather Office Chair

Weight capacity tested up to 249.1 lbs.

Reliable and comfortable seating choice that fits your needs. Bonded leather seat in black

Padded for extra comfort. Black back

Offers a touch of style. Easily adjustable seat height

To customize the height with a single touch. Swivel and tilt mechanism

Lets you control and customize the chair’s movement. Lumbar form

Provides critical back support. 5-pointed star base

With double-wheel casters that make it easy to move around.

WorkSmart – EM Series Bonded Leather Office Chair: $156.99 (save $32)

Eve – Energy Smart Plug & Power Meter

Talk or tap to control

Hands tied? Already comfortable? Switch on any appliance in your home with a simple tap, Siri voice command, or a press of the onboard button. And activate the child lock to prevent unwanted operation. Access on the go

Your home hub (not included) will keep you connected to your abode whether you’re strolling around the block, or exploring the world. Put everyday essentials on autopilot

Set schedules for lights, humidifiers, fans, and other vital devices. Then go about your usual business while they get on with theirs – all independently of your home hub. Make it easy for everyone

Have your appliances respond to occupancy. So everything is as it should be for the last to leave and first to return. Watch those watts

Curiosity. Economy. Conservation. Reasons to monitor power consumption and projected cost are aplenty. Eve Energy gives you the insight to embrace yours. Set the perfect scene

Scenes enable multiple accessories to work in concert. So you can create a scene called “Bedtime” that turns on your bedside lamp via Eve Energy, locks your doors, and shuts your shades – all with one tap or voice command.

Eve – Energy Smart Plug & Power Meter: $24.99 (save $25)

BlenderBottle – Nila 25-Oz. Tritan Water Bottle/Drinking Bottle with FreeSip Spout

25-oz. capacity

So you have enough water on hand. Stain and Odor Resistant

Nila is made from high-quality Eastman Tritan™ plastic to help your bottle stay fresh and odor free. Leak Proof

Simply secure the screw-on lid, snap the cap shut, and feel confident that your bottle will not leak.

BlenderBottle – Nila 25-Oz. Tritan Water Bottle/Drinking Bottle with FreeSip Spout: $8.99 (save $6)

Bird – One Electric Scooter

Weight capacity of 220 lbs.

Ensures safe riding. Minimal assembly required. Recommended for riders ages 16 and older

Allows you to avoid serious injuries. Bird One app along with built-in GPS and Bluetooth capability

Lets you easily locate and track your Bird. Reaches speeds up to 18 mph

Bird around the world

Bird One owners get access to additional rides on Bird dockless shared network in more than 100 cities worldwide. So even if you’re away, you’re never without your Bird. Front motor and rear drum brakes

Help stop the scooter safely. 9″ pneumatic wheels

Semi-solid tubeless wheels for virtually no flats. Steel-reinforced aluminum frame

Provides durability and strength. Ride confidently

You can ride up to 25 miles on a single charge with 12.8 Ah battery and great shock-absorbing performance.

Bird – One Electric Scooter: $999.99 (save $300)

Image Source: Sandeep.Mishra/Shutterstock