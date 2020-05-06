Marvel is reportedly planning an Ironheart TV show for Disney+ that could start shooting as soon as next year.

The project is in active development for Disney+, according to a new report, but doesn’t have a showrunner for the time being.

The TV series could be used to bring back Iron Man, who died at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

The entire Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently on a break because of the novel coronavirus. Black Widow and Eternals were both delayed, and Disney is still looking to make the most of the first MCU Phase 4 movies at the box office. Other projects in development have been paused as well, including the other four films and the eight Disney+ shows that will be part of the new Phase. But as social distancing measures are slowly lifted, production may resume on several of them, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier might still be out this winter.

Marvel is also working on projects that will likely be part of Phase 5 (or later). Captain Marvel 2 is one of them, a title that Marvel already confirmed for July 2022. Deadpool 3 might be another, with a Marvel insider saying recently that the Merc with a Mouth could become a recurring cameo in future Marvel films. And a brand new rumor now claims Marvel has begun work on what may end up being the first post-Endgame Marvel project to feature Iron Man.



As we explained a few days ago, there may be signs that Marvel is considering bringing Tony Stark back to the MCU. There is a case for having Robert Downey Jr. reprise his iconic role for a series of projects that can depict events in the five years between Infinity War and Endgame. That would be a way to bring the character back to life without ruining the magic of Endgame. Resurrecting Iron Man after his heroic death at the end of Avengers 4 might hurt Marvel more than it would help.

Black Widow is one prequel where we’re expecting an Iron Man cameo, but Marvel reportedly used existing footage for it rather than shooting new scenes. Future Marvel creations that will bring brand new heroes to the fold that could benefit from Stark’s presence will require Marvel to ink a new deal with RDJ. One such project might be Ironheart, which is supposedly in development at Marvel, per The Cinema Spot.

The heroine appeared in other reports, most recently in a questionable rumor that said Iron Man will appear in Ironheart. Regardless of the veracity of that rumor, Marvel fans would definitely expect some sort of Iron Man cameo in Ironheart, just like Hulk has to appear, at least briefly, in She-Hulk.

The new report says that Marvel Studios has been talking to writers about Ironheart pitches, hoping to start shooting the project for Disney+ at some point in 2021. That’s assuming, of course, that the world can return to some sort of normalcy following the coronavirus pandemic.

The report doesn’t mention the return of Iron Man and doesn’t detail any other cast members. However, it would be a colossal waste to create a show about a teenage superhero inspired by Iron Man without Tony Stark in it.

The Ironheart project doesn’t have a showrunner or a release date. If the project is indeed in the works, then we might see it debut in Phase 5. Ironheart’s addition to the pool of MCU heroes would also come in handy for Marvel’s rumored plans of making a Young Avengers crossover team. That’s all speculation, of course.

