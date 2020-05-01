- There are dozens of new Netflix original series and movies set to premiere over the course of the month in May, and there are two releases in particular that people are looking forward to most.
- The first is Space Force starring Steve Carell, and the second is a hotly anticipated new stand-up special from Jerry Seinfeld.
- Plenty more is set to debut this month on Netflix, and we have the entire list of new original movies and shows for you right here.
April was a very solid month for Netflix in terms of new original movies and shows that were released on everyone’s favorite streaming platform. Some of the most eagerly awaited releases include season 2 of Ricky Gervais’s drama After Life, the action-packed thriller Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth, season 4 of The Last Kingdom, and the premiere season of Never Have I Ever, a new coming of age teen comedy created by Mindy Kaling. If you want to see everything else that hit Netflix over the course of the month in April to ensure you didn’t miss anything, you can find the full schedule of Netflix’s original April 2020 releases right here.
With April now behind us, it’s time to look ahead to May 2020 — and you’ll find a packed calendar this month with tons of hotly anticipated releases. A whopping nine different Netflix original movies and shows will be released today alone, but the real fun starts on May 5th with the release of a brand new Jerry Seinfeld stand-up comedy special called Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill. Season 4 of Workin’ Moms follows a day later and then Dead to Me season 2 will be released on May 8th. If you haven’t already seen the first season of this dark comedy starring Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate, you should definitely check it out.
There are so many more big releases taking place over the course of the month in May, including the interactive special Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend, Magic For Humans season 3, and a new Patton Oswalt stand-up comedy special. Of course, there’s one show that everyone is talking about more than anything else set to debut this month. That’s right, Space Force season 1 will finally be released on May 29th. The new comedy series inspired by Trump’s ridiculous space warfare branch of the military that is somehow a real thing stars Steve Carell and was created by Greg Daniels, the man behind legendary comedies including The Office and Parks and Recreation.
The full list of May releases including third-party content can be found right here. But if you want all the third-party content stripped out so you can focus solely on Netflix’s new original content, you’ll find it all laid out below along with links so you can watch all the trailers.
Streaming May 1st
- All Day and a Night — NETFLIX FILM
- Almost Happy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Get In — NETFLIX FILM
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Half Of It — NETFLIX FILM
- Hollywood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Into the Night — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mrs. Serial Killer — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming May 5th
- Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Streaming May 6th
- Workin’ Moms: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 7th
- Scissor Seven: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming May 8th
- 18 regali — NETFLIX FILM
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Dead to Me: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Eddy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Hollow: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Valeria — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 11th
- Bordertown: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Trial By Media — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming May 12th
- True: Terrific Tales — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend — NETFLIX INTERACTIVE SPECIAL
Streaming May 13th
- The Wrong Missy — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming May 15th
- Chichipatos — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- I Love You, Stupid — NETFLIX FILM
- Inhuman Resources — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Magic for Humans: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- White Lines — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 16th
- La reina de Indias y el conquistador — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 18th
- The Big Flower Fight — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 19th
- Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Sweet Magnolias — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 20th
- Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Rebelión de los Godinez — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming May 22nd
- Control Z — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- History 101 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- THE LOVEBIRDS — NETFLIX FILM
- Selling Sunset: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 26th
- Hannah Gadsby: Douglas — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Streaming May 27th
- I’m No Longer Here — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming May 28th
- Dorohedoro — NETFLIX ANIME
- La corazonada — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming May 29th
- Space Force — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY