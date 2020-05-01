There are dozens of new Netflix original series and movies set to premiere over the course of the month in May, and there are two releases in particular that people are looking forward to most.

The first is Space Force starring Steve Carell, and the second is a hotly anticipated new stand-up special from Jerry Seinfeld.

Plenty more is set to debut this month on Netflix, and we have the entire list of new original movies and shows for you right here.

Visit BGR’s homepage for more stories.

April was a very solid month for Netflix in terms of new original movies and shows that were released on everyone’s favorite streaming platform. Some of the most eagerly awaited releases include season 2 of Ricky Gervais’s drama After Life, the action-packed thriller Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth, season 4 of The Last Kingdom, and the premiere season of Never Have I Ever, a new coming of age teen comedy created by Mindy Kaling. If you want to see everything else that hit Netflix over the course of the month in April to ensure you didn’t miss anything, you can find the full schedule of Netflix’s original April 2020 releases right here.

With April now behind us, it’s time to look ahead to May 2020 — and you’ll find a packed calendar this month with tons of hotly anticipated releases. A whopping nine different Netflix original movies and shows will be released today alone, but the real fun starts on May 5th with the release of a brand new Jerry Seinfeld stand-up comedy special called Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill. Season 4 of Workin’ Moms follows a day later and then Dead to Me season 2 will be released on May 8th. If you haven’t already seen the first season of this dark comedy starring Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate, you should definitely check it out.

There are so many more big releases taking place over the course of the month in May, including the interactive special Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend, Magic For Humans season 3, and a new Patton Oswalt stand-up comedy special. Of course, there’s one show that everyone is talking about more than anything else set to debut this month. That’s right, Space Force season 1 will finally be released on May 29th. The new comedy series inspired by Trump’s ridiculous space warfare branch of the military that is somehow a real thing stars Steve Carell and was created by Greg Daniels, the man behind legendary comedies including The Office and Parks and Recreation.

The full list of May releases including third-party content can be found right here. But if you want all the third-party content stripped out so you can focus solely on Netflix’s new original content, you’ll find it all laid out below along with links so you can watch all the trailers.

Streaming May 1st

Streaming May 5th

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Streaming May 6th

Streaming May 7th

Scissor Seven: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming May 8th

Streaming May 11th

Streaming May 12th

Streaming May 13th

The Wrong Missy — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming May 15th

Streaming May 16th

La reina de Indias y el conquistador — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming May 18th

The Big Flower Fight — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming May 19th

Streaming May 20th

Streaming May 22nd

Streaming May 26th

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Streaming May 27th

I’m No Longer Here — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming May 28th

Dorohedoro — NETFLIX ANIME

La corazonada — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming May 29th

Image Source: BigTunaOnline/Shutterstock