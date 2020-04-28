Microsoft has announced the free Xbox One and Xbox 360 games being given away in April.

Xbox Live Gold subscribers can grab V-Rally 4 and Warhammer 40,000 Inquisitor on Xbox One.

You can save about $120 by picking up all four Xbox games while they’re on sale for free.

Microsoft announced the slate of free Xbox One and Xbox 360 games it will be giving away in May on Tuesday. The highlight of the Xbox Games with Gold lineup this month is V-Rally 4, which is an off-road racing game that released in September 2018, but Overlord II is worth adding to your collection as well. As always, in order to add the games listed below to your library, you will need an active Xbox Live Gold subscription.

Here are the details on the availability of all the Xbox One and Xbox 360 Games with Gold for May:

V-Rally 4 ($59.99 ERP): Available May 1 to 31 on Xbox One The legendary off-road racing game returns! Enjoy an extreme experience while becoming an expert in a demanding simulation. Take on the challenges of rallies, rallycross, drifts, buggies and hill climbs, and set off on a spectacular journey across every continent.

($59.99 ERP): Available May 1 to 31 on Xbox One Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr ($39.99 ERP): Available May 16 to June 15 on Xbox One You are an Inquisitor, the Imperium’s most powerful agent. In this Action-RPG developed by the creators of The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing, search closely the fortress-monastery, Martyr, and purge it of the Chaos lurking behind its walls.

($39.99 ERP): Available May 16 to June 15 on Xbox One Sensible World of Soccer ($9.99 ERP): Available May 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360 Sensible World of Soccer is the classic 90’s football game reborn with enhanced graphics! Take on your friends online now in this fantastic pick up and play football game. Play a quick game, or manage your team over a full season with a fully immersive tactics editor.

($9.99 ERP): Available May 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360 Overlord II ($9.99 ERP): Available May 16 to 31 on Xbox One & Xbox 360 Overlord II, sequel to the critically acclaimed cult hit, sees the return of the chaotic Minions and their new Dark Master. Bigger, badder and more beautifully destructive, Overlord II has a Glorious Empire to smash, a massive Netherworld to revive, Minion mounts to mobilise, a trio of mistresses to woo, War Machines to crush opposition and lots of cute creatures to, err… murder (and a mini-map).

($9.99 ERP): Available May 16 to 31 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

You’ll save over $119 if you pick up all four games, and can add up to 3770 points to your gamerscore. Also, keep in mind that each of the Xbox 360 titles are backward compatible with the Xbox One, so even if you don’t have an Xbox 360 on hand, you can still download all four games listed above. And as always, some of last month’s free games are still available if you hurry, so be sure to download them before they go back to being paid.

