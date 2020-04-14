Sling’s new Happy Hour Across America program offers free live TV channels from 5PM to midnight.

In the age of streaming and cord-cutting, live TV doesn’t exist in the same rarified air it once did. I remember jumping out of bed on Saturday mornings to watch cartoons when I was younger, but in 2020, the only time I tune in for a live broadcast is when my team is playing. But sports are currently at a standstill as the novel coronavirus has upended our entire global society, and I find myself watching the news more often than I have in years.

If you’re one of the many people who have cut the cord in recent years, you might be pining for the familiar comfort of live TV. If so, you’re going to want to check out Sling’s new initiative: Happy Hour Across America. For the foreseeable future, Sling is giving new customers free access to its Blue plan — dozens of live channels, tens of thousands of on-demand movies and shows, and free cloud DVR — from 5PM to midnight every night.

In order to sign up for Happy Hour Across America, head to Sling’s website, type in your email address, password, and zip code, and you can start watching live channels for free at night. You don’t have to give Sling any credit card information to sign up, and you can watch on up to three screens at a time. It’s also worth noting that this offer is only available in the US, so any international readers looking for free TV are out of luck.

Once you sign up, you can stream on any compatible device, which includes Roku, iOS, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, AirTV Player, Chromecast, Android TV, Android, Samsung, LG, Windows, and Xbox One.

Although there are more robust plans, Sling Blue (which normally costs $30/month) comes with a fairly wide variety, including CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, A&E, Bravo, Cartoon Network, Comedy Central, Nick Jr., History Channel, TBS, TNT, and USA. You’ll also get access to local Fox and NBC channels in select markets.

This new offer is part of Sling’s larger “Stay in & Sling” initiative, which initially offered free access to ABC News Live and Fox News to keep people informed as they adhered to social distancing protocols. This is a much larger step, and one that everyone with a smart device can take advantage of to watch live TV.

Image Source: Sling