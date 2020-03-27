BGR tracks all the coronavirus news and updates, and we do our best to share only the most important stories with our readers.

With the outlook so grim right now in the United States, it’s easy to get overwhelmed by all the doom and gloom out there in the news.

Some people want to know every last detail about the novel coronavirus — especially as it pertains to their state and town — and we’ve found that the News Break app is by far the best way to follow all the latest developments as news breaks.

Here at BGR, we do our best to keep you up to date on all the most important news surrounding the novel coronavirus pandemic. That said, we’re not a hyperlocal news site so we only cover high-level stories that pertain to the broadest audience. For example, we cover developments surrounding coronavirus vaccines, crazy new nanoparticle treatments that kill coronavirus on surfaces for 70 days following an application, and idiots who are knowingly responsible for spreading coronavirus to others. We’ve even told you how to make your own DIY face masks to help protect yourself from COVID-19.

Of course, the coronavirus outbreak is the most important thing happening right now and some people want to know everything about it as soon as they can. People also want to know about all the developments in their own state and town. If that describes you, we found a fantastic app that we’ve been using ourselves to track all the latest coronavirus news. It’s called News Break, it’s completely free, and you should definitely check it out.

Available online as well as through a free app on your iPhone or Android device, News Break is a hyperlocal news aggregator that pulls in stories from thousands of sources and sifts through them behind the scenes. It does a terrific job of surfacing hyperlocal news based on your geolocation, and it also has a coronavirus hub that is unbeatable. You’ll find a US map with COVID-19 infection, death, and recovery statistics that are updated at breakneck speed using all the official data sources, and you’ll find streams of both local and global news so you can stay current with all the coronavirus developments as they break.

We’ve been using it ourselves to keep up with the pandemic, and there’s no better resource out there as far as we’re concerned. You can even enable push notifications to receive alerts when news is breaking in your area. The full description from the News Break app page can be seen below, and you’ll find download links for iOS and Android beneath it.

