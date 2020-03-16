One of the many consequences of the coronavirus outbreak is that large numbers of public gathering spots, businesses, restaurants, and entertainment venues are rapidly closing down as officials try and get control of the virus’ spread.

That leaves streaming TV and movies as one way for people to pass the time as they hunker down at home and ride out the shockwaves from the coronavirus that have disrupted so much of life in the US and around the world right now. Streaming search engine Reelgood has offered this look at the top TV series that its users are bingeing at the moment.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the pipeline for many of your favorite streamers will be replenished with as much new content anytime soon. Disney+, for example, has shut down production on its various Marvel TV series, and Netflix has likewise pressed pause on its TV and movie productions which includes work for new seasons of Stranger Things and The Witcher.

That’s not to say, however, that there still isn’t plenty of content to keep everyone busy in the meantime. The team at streaming search engine Reelgood, as they do each week, shared with BGR a look at what its millions of users are bingeing the most right now, and content from Netflix certainly dominates a rundown of the top titles.

Surprisingly, the now-ended season of the Nick and Vanessa Lachey-hosted reality series Love is Blind is still holding strong in the top spot, where it’s been for a few weeks now — even pre-coronavirus panic. The show unfolds as a kind of love experiment, to see if people can meet each other sight-unseen and get to know each other while they’re cordoned off in pods. They see if romantic sparks form, and once they do, at that point they agree to meet (and see) each other for the first time.

Other top series being streamed this week, meanwhile, include the much-talked-about new FX on Hulu series Devs, from Alex Garland. From the show’s description: “In Devs, an FX limited series, a young software engineer, Lily Chan, investigates the secret development division of her employer, a cutting-edge tech company based in Silicon Valley, which she believes is behind the murder of her boyfriend.”

Here’s the full list of this week’s top 10 series, courtesy of Reelgood:

