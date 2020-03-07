The Office, NBC’s hit workplace comedy that ran for nine seasons, celebrates the 15th anniversary of its US debut this month.

The series may be leaving Netflix at the end of this year, but fandom around it is as strong as ever.

As a result, Dish has decided to extend an invitation to The Office fans: Get paid $1,000 for bingeing 15 hours of the series.

This anniversary kind of snuck up on me, but here’s a fun milestone to note for the TV fans out there. This month marks the 15th anniversary of the US debut of The Office, the workplace comedy shot in a mockumentary style which influenced so much of the TV that came after — everything from Parks and Rec to Modern Family. Plenty of others do that same thing of having the characters talk directly to the camera, as if to some unseen character, but it was, of course, The Office that really had the most fun with that format and over the course of nine seasons made us fall in love with an otherwise normal bunch of Pennsylvania-based office drones in the employ of a paper company.

The Office is one of those shows where, for the people who loved and still love it, they … really, really love it. From Facebook groups to trivia nights around the country to so much more, fandom around the show is still alive and well — so much so that Dish (yes, that Dish) has decided to tap into that deep well of appreciation for the show to offer what for some of you will sound like a dream gig. The main requirement: You can get paid $1,000 for … just binge-watching the show! Fifteen hours of it, to be exact.

Head here to learn more about this Dundie-worthy gig, but we’ll summarize what you need to know for everyone out there who’s not superstitious (but maybe a little ‘stitious). Benefits of the gig include:

$1,000 in compensation

A winner’s kit with The Office swag (which may or may not include a Dundie, “World’s Best Boss” mug, Jell-O, and a stapler)

Netflix gift card

Freedom to complete the “job” from wherever you please (no need to go into a, wait for it, actual office to watch The Office)

If you get the assignment, you’ll have nine days to watch 15 hours of The Office (which is about 45 episodes and is also a nod to the 15th anniversary this month). As you watch, you’ll also need to complete a checklist that adds up the number of common popular tropes that occur throughout each episode.

If you want to actually take the binge-watch plunge, all you need to do is sign up here and include a summary of why you’re a fan of the show. You can include a video submission if you like. The best part (for those of you named Creed), there aren’t any drug tests as part of this application process. Just don’t impersonate anyone else, because identity theft is not a joke. Millions of people suffer every year. Office in-jokes aside, the deadline to apply is Monday, March 16, by 5 p.m. MST.

