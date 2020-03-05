About a week or so ago, I noticed a Korean TV series in my list of recommended titles in the Netflix app that the streamer decided to put in front of me to prod me to watch. Perhaps the omniscient algorithm correctly surmised I was in need of something new to binge while I wait for the new batch of Terrace House episodes to arrive, so I was recommended Crash Landing on You — a show about a fictional, Paris Hilton-type socialite from South Korea who goes paragliding and, thanks to winds from a powerful storm, basically gets blown across the border into North Korea.

Without giving away too much, since it’s right there in the title, it’s also worth pointing out that she falls out of the tree she’s stuck in and lands directly in the arms of a stern North Korean soldier (who, I assume, she’ll end up falling in love with — I’m only two episodes in, though, so we’ll see). I’m intrigued enough to keep watching and really enjoy it when this happens inside the app, this thing of being turned on to a show you’d have never found otherwise. It’s a complex task to pull off successfully, of course, and to do so over and over again. But, interestingly, Crash Landing on You squeaked on to our list of the most-watched TV shows across all the major streamers for the month of February, which suggests a lot of you were in the same boat as me — seeing the recommended title and being intrigued enough to want to investigate. (You might also be interested to know that North Korea’s propaganda machine thinks those of us who enjoy the show are basically “immoral.”)

The show’s inclusion on the list of the most-watched TV series last month comes, as always, from the team at streaming search engine Reelgood, which shared with BGR the data as usual after studying the preferences and activity of the service’s millions of users. Looking across all the major streamers, from Netflix to other video-on-demand options, viewers seemed to far and away prefer Netflix’s original series Sex Education during the month (hmm, perhaps there’s a Valentine’s Day connection here?), with the rest of the list of top titles rounded out by everything from HBO’s The Outsider to Netflix’s The Witcher, Locke & Key, and The Stranger, to name a few.

These lists are always an interesting indicator of what’s catching fire in the streaming world at any given moment in time, with viewers having to sift through so much content to find something they like — which means that for a show to have broken through and become the focus of so much proverbial water-cooler chatter, that’s quite a feat, indeed.

Here’s the list of the top streaming series for February:

Image Source: XanderSt/Shutterstock