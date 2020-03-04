We dug through hundreds of iOS apps and games on Wednesday morning in order to find all the best ones that have gone on sale for free for a limited time. The result is the roundup of nine different iPhone and iPad apps you’ll find when you scroll down below. There are some wildly popular games in today’s roundup as well as a few apps you’ll wonder how you ever lived without, but they’re all only free for a short time so download them while you can.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional features that require in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed or use that feed to create an email alert so you’ll be notified as soon as these posts are published and avoid missing any sales.

Beat Hazard Ultra

Normally $3.99.

Gameplay Powered by YOUR Music! Join thousands of people rocking out to their favorite music. Experience YOUR music collection like never before with this intense music driven arcade shooter. Blast away to your favorite tracks. Watch your firepower pulse to the energy of the music. – 100% – ‘Must own for action gamers’ – AppSpy

– 100% – ‘Must Have’ – Slide To Play

– 90% – ‘Feel the beat!’ – 148 Apps

– 90% – ‘It’ll blow up your screen’ – Touch Arcade – Levels created from YOUR iTunes collection

– Play to internet radio stations

– Simple 1 stick mode for beginners

– Twin stick mode for the pros

– Rank up and unlock 23 perks Note: The game will use music on your device. Unfortunately it doesn’t work with streamed music such as Apple Music or Spotify.

Download Beat Hazard Ultra

KRON

Normally $6.99.

Other apps offer you a bird’s eye view of your calendar, but KRON takes you a step further. Zoom seamlessly from hour view all the way out to see your entire life’s events from a cosmological perspective. KRON’s stunning holistic view allows you to easily find the patterns and rhythms of your weeks, months, and even years, and its intuitive visual presentation will help you spot the times when you’re very busy, as well as the times you have more room to plan new things. Combine and view multiple calendars without the clutter and headache of a traditional desktop calendar, zoom in and out with a simple gesture, and see the threads of your life in an entirely new way!

Download KRON

Pin365 – Your travel planner

Normally $6.99.

Pin365 is the ultimate travel app for you. • Highlight your most important places with pins, emojis and images. • Create unlimited maps and place as many pins, emojis and images as you want on each map. There are no limits.* • Share maps with your friends. Send them your map code. So they can download the respective map. • Thanks to Pin365 you will never forget a place. Features:

• Create an unlimited* number of maps • Share maps with your friends • Create unlimited* pins, markers, emojis and images

– 9 pin colors / 9 marker colors / emojis / images

– At the current location

– At any location

– Move pins on the map • Information about each pin

– Title and subtitle (optional with current date)

– Images

– Notes

– Distance to current location

– Coordinates

– Address is loaded automatically and can be edited manually

– Show address directly on the map • Synchronization** and backup**

– Create an account and connect up to 5 devices of your choice simultaneously.

– Create backups of all or selected maps.

– Synchronize the maps and pins of your devices. • More features:

– Search function – search for cities, restaurants, shops and more – phone numbers and websites are displayed directly if available

– List of all pins with search function – alphabetically, by distance, by date or sorted as desired

– Import contacts – all contacts, selected contacts or from contact groups**

– Export CSV documents of your pins**

– Import pins using CSV documents**

– Merge maps*

– Combine maps

– 3D Touch shortcut for quick marking of the location

– Create pins on the Apple Watch

– Choice between the Apple map and Google Maps

– Location and compass function

– Show map in 3D

– Share pins

– Navigate to pins in the maps app or on Google Maps

– Set the preferred map type (standard, satellite, hybrid)

– Night mode (iOS 13 and higher)

– Various settings

Download Pin365 – Your travel planner

Dark Night Browser

Normally $1.99.

Do you think your iPhone is too bright in the dark?

Do you have a problem with eye strain and fatigue when you surf the web? If so, let Dark Night Browser protect your eyes now.

Dark Night Browser is an Eye care web browser that comes with all standard features that a web browser should have and also plus many advanced features for an advanced user. Eye care features:

– Brightness filter: Lower brightness than the system offer.

– Blue light filter: Help you sleep better.

– Dark mode: Help you read better in the dark.

– Increase font size: Help you read easier.

– Turn off all animation: Prevent you from dizzy and motion sickness.

– Rest your eye warning: Prevent you from Computer vision syndrome. Standard browser features:

– Portrait and Landscape supported.

– Multiple Tab browsing.

– Bookmark.

– History.

– Clear history, cache, cookie.

– Request desktop site.

– Find on page.

– Reader View.

– Translate website language.

– Full-screen browsing mode.

– Private browsing mode.

– Save and Autofill passwords.

– Selectable search engine.

– Search suggestion when typing.

– Most visited list. Advanced features:

– Adblock (iOS 11 and above).

– Unlock with Passcode, Touch ID.

– Download and preview the file.

– Many swipe gestures supported.

– Capture website screen to the image: Both visible area and entire website.

– User-Agent switcher: Simulate your device as Mobile, Tablet, Desktop.

– Manage MIME action: Change default action for each file type.

– Customize Private mode, Display mode, Font size, User-Agent, Popup, Allow Ads for each website individually.

– Keyboard helper: Help you type the URL quickly.

Download Dark Night Browser

Peppa Pig™: Sports Day

Normally $2.99.

Ranked #1 kids app in 62 different countries since launch. Peppa and her friends are taking part in Sports Day and they want you to join in the fun in this official app! Fans of the TV show will love this sports-inspired app, which encourages pre-schoolers to explore the wonderful world of Peppa through lots of fun filled games, featuring much loved characters, music and sound effects. FEATURES

5 x fun-filled games featuring Peppa, George and their family and friends:

• Take part in the bicycle race

• Jump over muddy puddles on the obstacle course

• Pull as hard as you can in A Tug of War

• Try the long jump

• Make a delicious ice cream with Madame Gazelle

Plus special Sports Day content, such as:

• Design your own rosette

• Sticker rewards SAFE AND AD-FREE

Trusted by millions of families across the globe, Peppa Pig: Sports Day gives parents peace of mind with:

• Age-appropriate content tailored for preschoolers

• A safe and secure environment: NO ads! PEPPA PIG

Peppa Pig is the globally acclaimed animated TV show adored by pre-schoolers around the world. Peppa is a loveable, but slightly bossy little pig who lives with Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig, and her little brother George. The series has charmed children and their parents with its warmth, humour, familiarity and simplicity as it follows the family going about their everyday lives. Peppa likes playing with her friends, going to school, learning ballet, visiting Granny and Grandpa Pig and looking after George, but most of all she loves jumping in muddy puddles.

Download Peppa Pig™: Sports Day

Cartoon Craft

Normally $0.99.

Most adorable RTS in the world! Orcs and Humans are facing the huge battle. But wait! Someone weird is coming. Then every orc and human turns into ZOMBIES! What’s happening? Come get here and save the day! This is a real-time strategy game.

The most adorable RTS on mobile(Probably). How to

– On start there are 4 workers on your side

– Make them gather gold from mine and lumber from trees

– Build a farm and barracks

– Train swordsman from barracks

– Make your force search the map and smash the enemies

Download Cartoon Craft

Shape: face photo editor

Normally $9.99.

Shape gives you tools to correct your face in the photo. You can resize the eyes, cheekbones, lips, make a snow-white smile and apply the desired makeup. We also offer a huge number of filters for your photos.

When using a subscription, users receive weekly updates, access to all features of the application and no ads.

Download Shape: face photo editor

Pause: Mindful moments

Normally $1.99.

Based on the ancient principles of Tai Chi and mindfulness practice, PAUSE brings the act of focused attention to your mobile device. Using a patent-pending technique and a unique approach to modern technology, you can easily start the journey to relaxation – anywhere and anytime. By slowly and continuously moving your fingertip across the screen, PAUSE triggers the body’s ‘rest and digest’ response, quickly helping you regain focus and release stress within minutes. The calming audiovisual feedback in the app is designed to help you keep your attention and focus in the present moment. Throughout development of the application, PAUSE has been continuously tested and validated using EEG-technology. What is PAUSE? ∙ A new digital approach to ancient meditation practices ∙ An interactive tool to quickly regain focus and release stress ∙ Scientifically tested and validated with EEG-technology ∙ Available anywhere and anytime ∙ Using PAUSE now adds mindfulness minutes to Health App on iPhone iOS10+ devices.

Download Pause: Mindful moments

Fluid Wallpaper Maker

Normally $0.99.

Make your own Fluid wallpapers. Select an Image or Colors.

Customize the flow with the sliders.

Touch and move to change the flow.

You can use as many fingers as possible.

Turn any image into flowing into wallpaper.

Preview the Wallpaper.

Save it & set it as your Wallpaper on your lockscreen.

Share the wallpaper preview with your friends.

Download Fluid Wallpaper Maker