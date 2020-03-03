With health professionals still struggling to keep the coronavirus from spreading, we’ve seen a number of companies cancel high-profile conventions. Just a few weeks ago, for instance, Mobile World Congress was cancelled. And now comes word that Google’s annual developer conference — Google I/O — will not take place as initially anticipated.

Originally set to take place at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View later this May, a physical event will no longer be in the cards. Google announced the cancellation earlier today.

Google’s message to folks who were planning to attend reads as follows:

Due to concerns around the coronavirus (COVID-19), and in accordance with health guidance from the CDC, WHO, and other health authorities, we have decided to cancel the physical Google I/O event at Shoreline Amphitheatre.

Google cancelling I/O is no small thing as the event is the company’s biggest event of the year by a mile. To be clear, I/O this year will go on just without a physical event.

To this end, a Google spokesperson explained:

Over the coming weeks, we will explore other ways to evolve Google I/O to best connect with and continue to build our developer community. We’ll continue to update the Google I/O website.”

Developers who shelled out cash for a ticket to the event will be eligible for a full refund.

Incidentally, the coronavirus has started to make further inroads in the United States. To date, the virus has already killed 9 individuals in Washington state and there is now a report that the virus has spread to an individual in North Carolina.

Globally, the coronavirus has been detected in upwards of 50 countries and has infected an estimated 90,000 people. To date, the virus has resulted in approximately 3,000 deaths.

Image Source: Olly Curtis/Future/Shutterstock