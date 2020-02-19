Anyone who requires an influx of caffeine in a hurry probably drinks their fair share of espresso. Drinking a large cup of coffee can be a daunting task, especially if you’re already running late to work, but a double shot of high-quality espresso, on the other hand, makes your morning routine that much more bearable. Actually, it makes it much more than bearable — there’s really no substitute for the early morning euphoria that comes with a strong cup of espresso or a delicious latte. Unfortunately, not everybody can afford to own a fancy, professional-style espresso machine. And that’s not even from a dollar standpoint — the amount of time it takes to make homemade espresso just simply isn’t worth it, especially if the whole reason you’re opting to drink espresso is to save time in your mornings. Well, folks, that’s why Nespresso pods were created — to give you strong, delicious, aromatic (and did we mention STRONG) caffeinated beverages every morning. The only downside about owning a Nespresso-compatible machine is, well, the influx of plastic capsules you’ll soon see piling up in your wastebasket. If you’re someone who hates waste and loves the environment, this can be problematic, to say the least. In that case, you might want to invest in reusable Nespresso pods. Like the reusable K-cup, they can provide you with use after use, allowing you to forgo hundreds, if not thousands, of capsules in the process. Finding the right one, however, is key. Opting for a cheap set of pods brings you back to square one, which is basically drinking caffeine water. High-quality pods, on the other hand, create that delicious froth that can’t be duplicated. So, do yourself a favor, and check out the best reusable Nespresso pods on the web.

Best Stainless Steel Reusable Nespresso Pods

For espresso buffs, the best route to go is via the stainless steel pod. This, in essence, mimics the same device used in manual espresso machines. In this case, we suggest the RECAPS Stainless Steel Refillable Capsules, which will have your espresso coming out nice and frothy if done correctly. Made of stainless steel, these pods contain food grade silicone rubber yellow rings to help give your espresso its patented crema at the top while delivering a full range of flavors. Additionally, any lack of rubber rings could cause water leakage. The capsules are also super easy to clean, allowing you to easily maintain them and make several espresso drinks a day. The caps come off quickly as well, making it an all-around, zero hassle experience. You can also opt to use the foil covers for better tasting beverages. This full set comes with three pods, 120 seals, a tamper, a plastic scoop, and one brush to evenly add your espresso blend. The best part is, this set can last you longer than 10 years — certainly long enough to get your “bang for your buck,” so to speak. But one thing to keep in mind — while it is made for the original line machines, it’s not compatible with all of them, including Dolce Gusto, Nespresse Essenza C100, Nesspress Vertuoline, Nespresso Krups CITIZ TYPE XN 7006, Citiz C110, Inissia C40, Le Cube D185 & C185, Krups CitiZ XN740B, Breville CitiZ BEC620RED, Nespresso Breville Classic Machine, Nespresso D150, and Nespresso C190.

Best Capsule Making Kit

You can actually reuse some of the one-time-use capsules you already bought, courtesy of the My-Cap Sampler – Complete Solution to Make Your Own Capsules for Nespresso VertuoLine Brewers. As you can see from the name, it can only make capsules compatible with the VertuoLine Nespresso capsules, so if you’re using an Original Line machine, this isn’t the best purchase. The entire set comes with 50 foil seals, one reusable cap, 20 filters, a capsule holder, a coffee scoop, a cleaning brush, and a comprehensive list of instructions to get started. This set essentially gives you two options — you can either A) use the reusable cap on your capsules or B) use one-time use foil to better mimic the capsules you’ll find in the store. We’d recommend the second option, as this completely seals the capsules and allows for proper pressure. The only downside, however, is that you have to use a new one each time. But they’re recyclable and easy enough to replace so, in terms of quality, this is your best bet. In short, anyone with a VertuoLine espresso brewer should definitely consider this set and both of the options that come with it.

Best Reusable Lids Nespresso Pods

Now, if you simply want the foil lids themselves — especially if you’re running low — the RECAPS Aluminum Foil Lids to Reuse Coffee Capsules Compatible with Nespresso VertuoLine 100 Pcs 62mm are a great option for a quick replacement. The foil seals maximize pressure in the capsule throughout the brewing process, allowing you to get the same great tasting espresso that you get in a reusable capsule, only through a process that is much better for the environment. The food-grade sticker lids are recyclable too, which essentially makes the entire operation environmentally-friendly. The whole process takes around 30 seconds in total — a quick and easy way to get your caffeine fix. Each sticker can easily be removed with a convenient little tab, and your fingers won’t get annoyingly sticky throughout the process, either. The whole package comes with 100 pieces of aluminum foil seals, which are all FDA-approved, and at 62mm, they’re designed strictly for the VertuoLine of capsules, so keep that in mind before purchasing.