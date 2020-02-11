Well, Samsung fans, if there were any surprises at all left in store for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra, they have now definitely been spoiled. Samsung hasn’t been able to keep a lid on anything lately, especially when it comes to the Galaxy S20 series. We’ve seen anything and everything pertaining to the next-generation Samsung flagship phones leak, from specs and pricing to designs and the official release date. As of Tuesday morning, however, literally all of the blanks have been filled in and any remaining mysteries have been solved because Samsung’s official Galaxy S20 press release just leaked in its entirety.

That’s right, we now know everything there is to know about the Galaxy S20 series Samsung is unveiling on February 11th. Dutch blog LetsGoDigital managed to get its hands on the Dutch version of Samsung’s Galaxy S20 press release, so we have all the details and messaging that the company will announce during its big Unpacked event on Tuesday afternoon.

Samsung’s Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra specs are already widely known thanks to countless leaks over the past few months, so let’s skip right to the good stuff.

Galaxy S20 release date: According to Samsung’s press release, the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra will all be released on Friday, March 13th. The new Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds announced alongside the new flagship phones go on sale this Friday, February 14th.

Galaxy S20 prices: We hope you’re sitting down, because Samsung’s Galaxy S20 pricing is insane.

Galaxy S20: 128GB LTE for € 899 and 128GB 5G for € 999

Galaxy S20 +: 128GB 5G for € 1099

Galaxy S20 Ultra: 128GB for € 1349 and 512GB for € 1549

Galaxy Buds +: € 169

These are obviously prices for the Netherlands, but we can expect pricing across Europe to be along the same lines. What’s more, if Samsung sticks to the playbook it has used in the past, we can expect US pricing to be as follows:

Galaxy S20: 128GB LTE for $899.99 and 128GB 5G for $999.99

Galaxy S20 +: 128GB 5G for $1099.99

Galaxy S20 Ultra: 128GB for $1349.99 and 512GB for $1549.99

Galaxy Buds +: $169.99

Ouch. Samsung’s mobile phone sales have been in steady decline, Apple’s iPhone 11 starts at $699, and the entry-level $750 Galaxy S10e was reportedly the best-selling model from last year’s Galaxy S10 lineup. And yet despite all this, Samsung seemingly plans to start its new Galaxy S20 series pricing at $900. Good luck with that.

The full leaked press release is below, which has been machine-translated from Dutch. Oh, and you’ll also find a full hands-on video of all three new Galaxy S20 phones that was posted by YouTube channel Zing Gadget, which clearly broke the embargo.

The Samsung Galaxy S20: the start of a new mobile era

Samsung today unveils the Galaxy S20, a new series of premium devices that fundamentally changes the way we capture and experience the world around us. The integration of advanced 5G technology, artificial intelligence and new camera hardware and software helps users to express themselves in a whole new way. No matter how we use our phone, the Galaxy S20 makes every experience easier, more enjoyable and more complete. This not only applies to taking photos, but also to listening to music, watching videos and playing games.

“In this decade, 5G will completely change how we communicate and how we experience the world around us,” says Gerben van Walt Meijer, Mobile Marketing Manager at Samsung Netherlands. ‘All three Galaxy S20 variants are equipped with 5G connectivity, which means that even larger amounts of data can be shared much faster and accessibility is improved considerably, even in busy locations. Thanks to the stable 5G connection and the AI-powered camera, video chat becomes a completely different experience. Thanks to the improved latency, you can effortlessly play your favorite game on the Galaxy S20. “

Shaping the future in communication

With 5G, Samsung is entering a new decade of mobile innovation. And to take advantage of this new generation of connectivity, every device in the Galaxy S20 series – the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 + and Galaxy S20 Ultra – is equipped with the latest 5G technology. The Galaxy S20 line are the first devices that enable new mobile experiences that benefit from nationwide low-frequency bands and high-frequency bands. The Galaxy S20 series offers both non-standalone and standalone 5G options. The Galaxy S20 series is of course also fully compatible with 4G.

Capture changes

More than ever, we record our lives and tell our stories via our smartphone. That is why the camera is the most important function for consumers who buy a new smartphone. Designed for the way we live, the Galaxy S20 introduces a completely new camera system – powered by AI and with the largest image sensor ever – to bring out the best in every image and every moment.

• Every detail in stunning clarity: the camera of the Galaxy S20 offers a super high resolution (108MP high resolution [Galaxy S20 Ultra] / 64MP high resolution [Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 +]), which brings every detail and nuance of the image forward brings. The Galaxy S20 Ultra goes one step further with pixel fusion technology at sensor level, for stunning shots in low light.

•Unrivaled zoom options: the Galaxy S20’s Space Zoom technology narrows the gap between DSLRs and the cameras we are used to in our phones. Space Zoom – a combination of lossless hybrid optical zoom (3x [Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 +], 10x [Galaxy S20 Ultra]) and AI-powered 10x digital zoom – lets users zoom up to 100x (S20 Ultra). It is also easy to take a picture, crop it and edit it in impressive quality, thanks to the crop-zoom technology of the Galaxy S20.

•Professional-level filming: the Galaxy S20 offers 8K video recording, which allows users to capture every detail and stunning colors. With Super Steady 2.0, with anti-roll stabilization and AI motion analysis, even the most bumpy videos look like they were recorded with a track and dolly. Cast the end result to a Samsung 8K TV for a best-in-class viewing experience.

• Single Take, multiple options: with the Galaxy S20 the user can stay in the moment while he captures it. The Galaxy S20 takes several photos and videos simultaneously, including live focus, cropped, ultra wide and more, after which the device recommends the best shots based on AI.

Do what you love, even better

The Galaxy S20 also improves all other things that we like to do on our phone. With new functions and impactful partnerships, the Galaxy S20 has been built for a new kind of mobile experience.

• Immersive music: Thanks to a new integration between Spotify and Bixby Routines you can easily enjoy a personalized soundtrack based on routines. With Music Share you can extend the Bluetooth connection to a car radio or speaker, so that you can take turns DJing during a road trip.

•Exceptional video chat on Google Duo: the Galaxy S20 enhances the video chat experience through 5G and an exclusive collaboration with Google and Google Duo video calls. Use the wide lens to engage the entire family in a conversation. Chat with eight friends at a time. And chat for the first time in FHD quality.

• YouTube on 5G: your 8K videos are worth sharing with the world. Samsung works with YouTube so that you can upload 8K videos directly. Create your own 8K content and watch it in unrivaled quality on your 8K television.

•Streaming: Because of the professional camera of the Galaxy S20, Netflix and Samsung have joined forces to have the Galaxy S20, to have renowned directors capture exclusive content for Samsung users. Users can also discover the very best content from Netflix through improved integration with Galaxy devices, making content easier to discover and accessible through Samsung Daily, Bixby and Finder.

•Great gaming: mobile gaming is also being lifted to a higher level. With a 120Hz screen you will experience the fastest refresh rate and smooth gameplay – perfect for gaming on a 5G network. Combined with a fast processor, 12GB RAM, an AKG audio system and a game booster that works in the background to optimize the settings for top performance, the Galaxy S20 sets a new standard for on-the-go gaming.

Experience endless possibilities

The new Galaxy S20 features the premium technologies that Galaxy fans have come to know and expect. The Galaxy S20 is the most secure device that Samsung has ever made and is protected by Knox, the leading mobile security platform that protects the device from the chip to software level. The Galaxy S20 also features a new, secure processor, called Guardian Chip, to protect against hardware attacks.

Powered by a larger and smarter battery, the Galaxy S20 comes with a 25W fast charger, with the Ultra also supporting 45W Super Fast charging. The entire series is equipped with enormous storage as standard (128 GB for S20; 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB for Galaxy S20 + and S20 Ultra).

The Galaxy S20 is located in the heart of the Galaxy ecosystem. The device comes with Samsung’s most clean, simple and intuitive interface to date: One UI 2. You can also use the Galaxy S20 to control the smart home with SmartThings, to achieve health and wellness goals with Samsung Health and more.

Galaxy Buds +

With the new Samsung Galaxy Buds + you can immerse yourself in your favorite music and podcasts. The Buds + have dynamic two-way speakers for powerful bass and crystal clear sound, tuned by AKG; three microphones for unparalleled sound and voice quality; and an incredibly long battery life – 11 hours for the Buds + and an additional 11 hours using the charging case. The Buds + are iOS compatible, so no matter which device you use you can enjoy a great audio experience. With a Spotify partnership, you can listen to your music more easily, point to your favorite playlists and press Play with one tap.

Galaxy S20 availability

From March 13, 2020, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 +, Galaxy S20 Ultra are available in various color options and prices. The Galaxy Buds + are available from February 14, 2020.

Colors:

• Galaxy S20: Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink

• Galaxy S20 +: Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black

• Galaxy S20 Ultra: Cosmic Gray, Cosmic Black

• Galaxy Buds +: Black, White, Blue

The smartphones are available with the following suggested retail prices:

• Galaxy S20: 128GB LTE for € 899 and 128GB 5G for € 999

• Galaxy S20 +: 128GB 5G for € 1099

• Galaxy S20 Ultra: 128GB for € 1349 and 512GB for € 1549

• Galaxy Buds + : € 169