In today’s mobile-oriented world, where you can easily get by with just an iOS device, Apple’s iMac is something of an under-appreciated workhorse. The iconic desktop computer admittedly doesn’t have the allure of the iPhone and, if we’re being honest, the iMac isn’t even the most popular computer in Apple’s Mac lineup.

While there have been slight tweaks to the iMac design over the past few years, the overall look and feel of the machine haven’t changed drastically since the introduction of the original aluminum iMac in 2007. Sure, recent iterations of the iMac have gotten lighter, thinner, and of course, more powerful, but there’s no disputing that the design has remained somewhat stagnant over the last decade.

Personally, I would argue that the current iMac design is great and isn’t in need of a revamp. After all, there isn’t much to be done when the current incarnation of the iMac is essentially an all-screen design without much fat left to be trimmed. Still, a recent patent application from Apple — which envisions a curved iMac made out of a single sheet of glass — has stirred up some optimism from the Mac faithful that a brand new iMac design might be coming at some point down the line.

Once the aforementioned patent application began making the rounds, it, of course, didn’t take long for an enterprising designer to put together a concept video imagining how the iMac detailed in Apple’s patent might look in real life.

The concept below, which was put together by Dutch designer Jermaine Smit, is certainly intriguing.

“The design accommodates various special innovations,” LetsGoDigital notes. “To start with the glass case, you can bend it. At least the middle part, so that you can adjust the screen at all times so that it provides the best viewing comfort. This can also be useful if you want to take the iMac with you, because you can bend the bottom part completely, making the computer more convenient to carry with you. A camera is included in the upper bezel, which is placed centrally in the middle.”

The full video can be seen below:

It’s an intriguing design, to be sure, but practically speaking, the idea of having a keyboard that close to the display seems like a non-starter. Still, the video does illustrate that the current iMac design may not be the be-all and end-all.

Image Source: Alex Tai/SOPA Images/Shutterstock