You guys… today is National Pizza Day 2020! What is National Pizza Day 2020, you ask? We have no idea and to be perfectly honest, we don’t care. All that matters is top pizza restaurants from across the country are offering great deals and even some freebies to celebrate. You shouldn’t really be questioning this or complaining about it anyway. A made-up where you get free pizza and other deals is a heck of a lot better than a made-up holiday where you have to buy a bunch of overpriced flowers and mass-produced chocolates for your significant other, is it not?

Offers.com scoured the web and rounded up all the best National Pizza Day deals for your enjoyment. You’ll find them all listed below, but keep in mind this is only big nationwide chains. Your favorite local pizza spot might be running deals of its own today, so definitely call them up and ask before you commit to any of the deals below.

Bertucci’s: Kids eat for free on National Pizza Day. All you have to do is purchase an adult entrée of $8.99 or more. Plus, the restaurant is now offering a gluten-free, cauliflower-based crust on which you can build your own pizza. To see all of Bertucci’s gluten-free menu items, go here.

Blackjack Pizza: Print this coupon and get the All-In for $29.99. It includes a large specialty pizza, large one-topping pizza, cheesebread, and two-liter soda. Print this coupon and get a large three-topping pizza for $13.99. And this coupon and get a Blackjack Trio for $21. It includes a large one-topping pizza, cinnabread, and cheesebread.

Blaze Pizza: Get a free large build-your-own Pizza from Blaze Pizza on National Pizza Day with a $25 minimum purchase when you order on Postmates. One-time use code is PIZZADAY.

Brixx Wood Fired Pizza: Get two free pizzas when you purchase two pizzas and two beverages. Available for BrixxRoxx users on National Pizza Day.

California Pizza Kitchen: The restaurant chain can prepare any of their pizzas on a gluten-free crust. Kids Gluten-Free Pizzas are also available.

CiCi’s Pizza: Print this coupon and get three large one-topping pizzas for carryout for $15. Also, the pizzeria is introducing its new garlic parmesan crust. It’s available for a limited time only.

Domino’s: Select two or more items from the following for $5.99: a medium two-topping pizza, a marbled cookie brownie, specialty chicken, oven-baked sandwich, stuffed cheesy bread, eight-piece chicken or pasta in a dish. Domino’s is also proud to announce that they’re now offering gluten-free crusts.

Einstein Bros Bagels: Join the brand’s Shmear Society Rewards and redeem a coupon for two pizza bagel slices for $3 with an additional purchase.

Fresh Brothers: Get $5 off when you spend $20 or more on online orders with the code PICKUP5. Also, get $10 off when you spend $35 or more on online orders with the code PICKUP10. And lastly, get $15 off when you spend $50 or more on online orders with the code PICKUP15. Please note that all orders need to be picked up at the store.

Godfather’s Pizza: Print this coupon to get $3 off a large pizza. And this coupon to get $4 off a jumbo pizza.

Hungry Howie’s: Come enjoy their new stuffed Howie bread for $6.99. You can choose from pepperoni, bacon, jalapeno or cheese. You can also enjoy a large one-topping pizza for $5.99 on carry-out orders. They also offer a gluten-free crust.

Jet’s Pizza: Their chicken bacon ranch pizza is back and you can get it for $13.99 when you use the code RANCH. It features chicken, bacon, premium mozzarella, cheddar cheese and Jet’s famous ranch dressing as the base sauce.

Little Caesar’s: The pizza chain is now selling a new Slices-N-Stix pizza for $6 at select locations. It features four slices of pepperoni pizza combined with eight Italian cheese stix and crazy sauce.

Marco’s: Get a medium one-topping pizza for $6.99 when you use the code MED699. Valid through Feb. 23. And get a free medium cheese pizza when you purchase any large pizza with the code BOGOCHZ.

Mazzio’s Italian Eatery: Print this coupon and get a two-topping Quesapizza for $8.99.

Papa Gino’s: Get 15% off when you make a $50 purchase. Valid through Feb. 29. Plus, get two or more large traditional cheese pizzas for $10.99 each. They’re also offering a gluten-free pizza with Udi’s crust starting at $9.99.

Papa John’s: Get 30% off large menu priced pizzas when you use the code PIZZADAY. Valid on Feb. 9.

Papa Murphy’s: Get 25% off any order of $20 or more with email sign up. Get also $3 off on large or family size pizza orders when you use the code PIZZADAY. Valid on Feb. 9.

Papa John’s: Get their family special for $24 and enjoy any large specialty pizza and a large two-topping pizza.

Pizza Hut: The chain is offering a gluten-free pizza with Udi’s pizza crust. Available as cheese and cheese-and-pepperoni only.

Postmates: On Feb. 9 and only on Postmates you’ll be able to get one free large 14” pizza at Blaze Pizza. Just use the code PIZZADAY at checkout on your Blaze Pizza order of $25 or more.

Sbarro: Join the Slice Society and receive a free XL NY slice with the purchase of a beverage within 24 hours of joining.

Shakey’s: Enjoy their dinner-for-two deal for $15.99. It includes a medium one-topping pizza and 1/2 pound of Mojo’s potatoes.

Toppers Pizza: Get free parmesan bread bites when you purchase any large regular priced pizza.

