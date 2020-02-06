Do you have an iPhone or perhaps an iPad? Maybe you’ve even got an iPod touch. Whatever the case, stop what you’re doing and start scrolling because we’ve rounded up the best paid iOS apps of the day that are currently on sale for free for a limited time. There are six apps total on today’s list and they span a wide range of genres, so there should be something for everyone. Hurry and grab them now, though, because these deals will be over before you know it.

Tower of Fortune

Normally $0.99.

===== Tower of Fortune is being chosen one of the “Best iPhone and iPad Games of 2012: Arcade” by Toucharcade ===== People say

– A surprise gem of RPG – by Missattha

– Excellent Slot/RPG game with unique art and addicting gameplay – by BazookaTime

– Fun, Addictive and stylish – by Anne Packrat

– Classic retro game – by Shaolean

– Terrific RPG hybrid – by Retr0spective

– Amazingly addictive – by Won’tgetfooledagainson

– Old school with a twist – by Ricepirate Mick Lauer

– I’m hooked – by Monster Party

– Deeply engrossing game – by David Magallon

– Highly enjoyable – by Pyong Review

– A Reel Good Time For RPG Fans – by Toucharcade, 4/5

– … it’s a hard game to put down once you’ve mastered its secrets – by AppSpy, 4/5

– … it’s just really freaking addicting and clever – by 148Apps, 4/5 Appstore Customer Ratings

Average rating for all versions: 4.5/5 ———————————————————–

Tower of Fortune is a retro-style slot machine/RPG. You play as a retired hero and lived with daughter peacefully. Until one day, an unknown power from the mystic tower took her away. This force the hero to draw the sword again and fight for his daughter. Features

– One button gameplay, easy to learn and no tutorial needed

– Retro pixel graphics and funny animation

– RPG mechanics such as combat, powerful equipment from defeated boss, level up and skill upgrade system, hero transform and much more…

– 4 slot machine game: Combat in the tower, Treasure in the chest, Fight the scum family, and Rest in the tavern

– Customize your camp with various options such as dungeon scene, cauldron and mystic mascot

– 39 kind of enemies want to stop you to find the truth

– 37 powerful equipment from the ancient god to collect

– 39 random combat quest and 12 random tavern quest to challenge

– 3 different game ending to discover

– Endless spin and fun!

Tiny Runner

Normally $0.99.

An endless running game. Tap the screen to jump and avoid all obstacles on the way. How far can you run?!

Let’s start an adventurous and exciting journey!

Enjoy! Features:

– Fun, challenging, random and endless tracks.

– Simple controls.

– More roles available.

– An Universal App with hd optimized for retina resolution.

Zen Habits by Leo Babauta

Normally $1.99.

Zen Habits is about finding simplicity in the daily chaos of our lives. It’s about clearing the clutter so we can focus on what’s important, create something amazing, and find happiness. It features a couple of powerful articles a week on: simplicity, health & fitness, motivation and inspiration, frugality, family life, happiness, goals, getting great things done, and living in the moment. Leo Babauta is the creator and writer. He’s married with six kids and lives in San Francisco. He’s a writer, runner and vegan. —– Reviews: “I have been a follower of Zen Habits for a couple of years now and have tried many ways of reading the posts – on my Kindle, through email, website, etc. But this app for iPhone is by far my favourite way to read the posts! It’s aesthetically pleasing; each post is simple yet elegant, and the formatting is always set up for an enjoyable reading experience. Easy access to all other blog posts listed in reverse-chronological order. Highly recommended!” KLD505 “Beautifully written, helpful advice.” AkshaThrawn “It’s beautiful minimalist design is a tribute to the principles of Zen Habits!” Marcus Aurelius Seneca “I had never heard of Zen Habits before, but as soon as I started reading through the brief but powerful entries, I stopped looking for additional self help apps.” Pegah P “Simple and stylish. A well made app that I’ll definitely use regularly.” Nicknoo “There is a lot of interesting information in this app. People who are willing to change something in their lives will find it useful!” Jesus2011

Week Calendar Widget Pro

Normally $1.99.

Check your past, current and future calendar events from the widget without unlocking your device!!!

Get full calendar event details such as Location, attendees, notes and more from the widget. Skip unlocking your device and navigating to your calendar to see your future or past meetings.

A week calendar view is supported and fully customizable to your needs. The widget includes: ․ Full Calendar event details (title, date, time, attendees, notes , location)

․ Day timeline

․ Week View timeline

․ Scroll through 24 hours

․ navigate through past or future days and weeks

․ Tap on event to open event details in widget or in device calendar

․ Handles complicated event overlapping

․ Assigns colors to events

․ Choose to show/hide any day of the week

․ Choose first day of week

․ Choose number of days to show in the widget

․ Control the height of the widget from setting

HappyTruck

Normally $1.99.

HappyTruck – Deliver fruits to the marketplace with your truck.

You will need to get from one place to another without dropping too much from your truck. You will get a precise number of pieces you carry and a precise number of pieces that is required. The more you bring, the more score you get. Game instructions:

– Drive by pressing on the right or left side of the screen.

– Tilt the device to control the truck in mid-air.Be careful not to drop too much.

– Also support game control with joystick.

– There are 27 levels to go, so don’t waste any more time and get started. Features:

1. Different levels, 27 unique maps.

2. 28 models of truck and wheel, 12 types of payloads.

3. Awesome physics, with bouncing, crashing, flying, exploding and more!

4. Tilt controls, accelerometer supported.

5. Also support game control with joystick.

6. Game Center supported.

Stop the Fuzz

Normally $0.99.

Put your reflexes to the test in this fast paced arcade adventure! Tap the buttons to activate the lasers, destroy the fuzz balls, but make sure to let all the gems pass through. Level up to unlock new gems, enemies, and power ups! Its simple all you have to do is Stop the Fuzz! Post your highscores on the global leaderboards and see how you rank. Don’t be afraid to boast and brag about your highscore on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Tumblr, or anywhere you decide! I hope you enjoyed playing, please consider leaving a review or checking out one of my other games! If you want to reach out to me my contact info is provided on the settings page in the game.

myDream Universe – Build Solar

Normally $0.99.

myDream Universe is a sandbox space simulation game. Start from a small asteroid absorbing other asteroids to form a solar system. Roaming sandbox universe and discover wandering planets or solars, your solar system can earn GP and mass. GP is important to build your system. It is very easy to earn, simply roaming the universe and near other planets you will receive a GP. Mass is everything in the universe. Biggest mass planet alway can destroy other smaller mass planets. So, find smaller mass planets and absorb them, and away from heavy mass planet is the survival rule in the universe. Also mass is available on everywhere, roaming the universe. It is easy to find asteroids, absorb them to develop your planets. This game is mainly focus on develop and growth the solar system. Absorbing mass is slow and long term. Once your sun has enough mass, it can be transform to neutron star or blackhole. In order to let you freely build your dream solar system, we provide a 100 save area. So you can build up to 100 different solar system.

