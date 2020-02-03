Much like having a child, owning your own pet forces you to make your fair share of sacrifices. Perhaps one of the hardest adjustments — especially for owners of long-haired cats and dogs — is the amount of fur in their home on a daily basis. Sometimes, even wearing a black or navy blue shirt can be an unmitigated disaster. Well, unless you have a great hair remover brush on you at all times. Hair remover brushes can actually be superior to the traditional lint roller for a number of reasons. For starters, you don’t have to replace anything on the brush. You simply buy one and you’re good to go forever, basically. Also, the pet hair remover brush is a bit more versatile, as you can use it on either your clothes, your household furniture, or even just the floor. Obviously, though, that depends on the exact device you’re using. While there are a few options out there, when it comes to full-on hair removal, only the best of the best will suffice. Whether you’re going on a date, a job interview, or even out for a few drinks with some friends, it’s pretty embarrassing to leave the house covered in pet hair. So let’s look at some of the best ways to prevent such a fiasco without having to break the bank. Don’t worry—you can thank us later.

Best Pet Hair Remover Brush

If you’re looking for a handheld pet hair remover brush that’s convenient, easy to use, and most of all, super effective, the ChomChom Roller Dog Hair Remover, Cat Hair Remover, Pet Hair Remover is an excellent choice. Great for picking up dog hair, cat hair, or both, the ChomChom should be a must-have in any pet owner’s home. It can easily remove cat hair from clothes, couches, beds, comforters, blankets and more and it doesn’t require any sticky tape or adhesives that oftentimes serve as a big nuisance, as you constantly have to remove them, dispose of them, and eventually, replace them. It also requires no batteries or electricity whatsoever — simply rub the device back and forth and the patented high-quality brush system will pick up any loose hair or fur. It even has a little dust compartment/receptacle that stores the hair, making for quick and easy disposal. In addition to pet hair, this brush is also great at removing lint and dust in general, making it versatile and ultra-convenient for all cleaning purposes.

Best Pet Hair Remover Broom

Conversely, for those in need of a larger hair remover that specifically targets their floor, the Evriholder SW-250I-AMZ-6, FURemover Pet Hair Removal Broom with Squeegee & Telescoping Handle works wonders. While it is certainly a great pet hair remover, it’s actually a pretty versatile object, as it’s designed to clean carpets, rugs, tiles, windows and more. The broom hybrid is made with a 100% natural rubber fur remover that basically attracts hair and fur like a magnet. It can be used on essentially any type of floor — linoleum, hardwood, carpeting, rugs, you name it. It also features a built-in squeegee that helps you clean windows, showers, and windshields to wipe away liquids from any surface. The FURemover also contains a telescopic handle that can extend from 36 inches to 60 inches, allowing you to get to any hard to reach areas. Plus, cleanup is super easy, so you don’t have to do regular maintenance on the device itself. Simply sanitize with soapy water and your broom is ready to rock.

Best Value Pet Hair Remover

From both a value and convenience standpoint, the Fur-Zoff Pet Hair Remover is a fantastic alternative. Admittedly, this device doesn’t look like much of anything. Upon first glance it kind of looks like a weird rock. But in reality, it’s actually one of the most effective ways of removing hair and fur — especially from upholstery. With one swift sweep of this odd-looking device, hair, fur, and lint will be removed with ease. It’s great for the floor, furniture, carpets, clothing, and comforters in the home. It’s also a great option for your vehicle, as it can also remove hair from hard to reach areas on your cloth seats, carpet, and headliners. This pet hair remover from Fur-Zoff will definitely surprise you — especially if you’re on the fence about it already.