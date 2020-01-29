If you somehow contract the coronavirus, there’s no reason to panic, but it’s crucial to make sure it’s the coronavirus and not the flu — the latter can be more dangerous, and even deadlier, you’re just used to it because it’s been around for ages. It’s also important to treat it accordingly and isolate yourself from others to limit the spread of the infection. But whatever you do, don’t drink any form of bleach, because it won’t cure anything.

More than 6,000 people have been infected, and 132 have died, according to official reports, although it’s believed many others may have the disease as well. No matter how massive the effort to curb infections in China might be, it’s still an enormous task. Infections have already been registered in patients who haven’t even been to China. Even patients who’re not showing symptoms can infect others, we learned a few days ago.

When the symptoms do arrive, they’ll mimic the common flu, which is why you need a specific test to confirm the coronavirus infection. And there’s no miracle treatment or vaccine for 2019-nCoV, as it’s codenamed. Your immune system, coupled with prescribed medications that will treat your symptoms, is all you need. But, again, ingesting any quantity of bleach will do absolutely nothing for you in terms of curing coronavirus. While we’re at it, bleach will also not work against cancer, HIV, or any other dangerous disease.

Even if you’re a diehard QAnon enthusiast, and you just heard that MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution), which is a type of bleach, will prevent the coronavirus, just sit this one out. Don’t get any MMS, and resist the temptation to treat yourself with bleach. This particular miracle cure for the virus is already spreading among QAnon believers, The Daily Beast reports. And it looks like some people are ready to sell you MMS as a treatment if you’re willing to pay the price.

The FDA has warned consumers repeatedly not to drink MMS, calling the substance “dangerous bleach,” that could cause “severe vomiting” and “acute liver failure.” Now, if you experience such symptoms, it means the bleach is working just as intended. It’s just not curing the virus. And you’ll have to treat both the coronavirus infection and the new bleach-related medical conditions you have given yourself.

You might even die from MMS before the coronavirus has a chance to kill you. The report notes that a woman who took MMS to avoid contracting malaria in 2009 died almost immediately after swallowing it.

