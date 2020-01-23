Huge new leak reveals Galaxy S20 price tiers and exact release date

If you were wondering how soon you’ll be able to preorder the Galaxy S20, and especially that Ultra beast, then the answer is February 11th. That’s when Samsung will unveil the handset, right alongside the Galaxy Z Flip foldable, and that’s when preorders should go live in several markets. You’ll have to wait a few weeks for the phone to ship to your door, and we have a new report that gives us an actual release date and pricing information for the S20 series. As a reminder, the Galaxy S20 will come in three versions: 6.2-inch Galaxy S20 (4G and 5G), Galaxy S20+ (4G and 5G), and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G.

A report a few days ago revealed the purported pricing structure for the Galaxy S20 and Z Flip. At the time, we told you the Galaxy S20 phones would be slightly more expensive than expected, and it looks like those price tiers were confirmed by a second source. Italian-language blog TuttoAndroid revealed the purported price tiers for Italy, which should match European Union prices. As usual, the prices below also reflect taxes, so the conversion to dollars won’t get you the US price.

With that in mind, here’s what the Galaxy S20 phones will cost in Italy, according to the report:

Galaxy S20 4G – €929 ($1,030) – four colors, including red

Galaxy S20 5G – €1,029 ($1,141) – four colors, including red

Galaxy S20+ 4G – €1,029 ($1,141) – blue, black, and gray

Galaxy S20+ 5G – €1,129 ($1,252) – blue, black, and gray

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G – €1,379 ($1,529) – black and gray

Customers who preorder the more expensive versions of the phone online will get free Galaxy Buds wireless earphones, while cheaper models will net you other perks. Buying the phone early will also unlock early access, with shipments set three days in advance of the store launch. The Galaxy S20 will be available from retailers on March 13th, which makes March 10th the preorder ship date.