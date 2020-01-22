Jacob Siegal
Not only is February the shortest month of the year (even in a leap year), but it’s also one of the slowest months for new content on Netflix that we’ve seen in ages. There are certainly some highlights here, from originals like Narcos: Mexico season 2 and Locke & Key to licensed content such as Back to the Future Part III and Jerry Maguire, but overall, February brings with it a relatively small and unexciting selection of additions to the service.

Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for February 2020 below:

Streaming February 1st

  • A Bad Moms Christmas
  • A Little Princess
  • Back to the Future Part III
  • Blade Runner: The Final Cut
  • Center Stage
  • Cookie’s Fortune
  • Dear John
  • The Dirty Dozen
  • Dirty Harry
  • Driving Miss Daisy
  • Elizabeth
  • Elizabeth: The Golden Age
  • Fools Rush In
  • Hancock
  • Love Jacked
  • The Notebook
  • The Other Guys
  • The Pianist
  • Police Academy
  • Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
  • Police Academy 3: Back in Training
  • Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
  • Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
  • Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
  • Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
  • Purple Rain
  • Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
  • Scary Movie 2
  • Sex and the City 2

Streaming February 3rd

Streaming February 4th

Streaming February 5th

  • Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’
  • #cats_the_mewvie
  • The Pharmacist NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story

Streaming February 6th

Streaming February 7th

Streaming February 8th

Streaming February 9th

Streaming February 11th

Streaming February 12th

Streaming February 13th

Streaming February 14th

Streaming February 15th

  • Starship Troopers

Streaming February 17th

Streaming February 19th

Streaming February 20th

Streaming February 21st

  • A Haunted House
  • Babies NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Gentefied NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Glitch Techs — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Puerta 7 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • System Crasher NETFLIX FILM

Streaming February 22nd

  • Girl On The Third Floor

Streaming February 23rd

  • Full Count

Streaming February 25th

  • Every Time I Die

Streaming February 26th

Streaming February 27th

Streaming February 28th

Streaming February 29th

  • Jerry Maguire

Streaming in February

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in February below:

Leaving February 11th

  • Clouds of Sils Maria

Leaving February 14th

  • District 9

Leaving February 15th

  • Milk
  • Operator
  • Peter Rabbit

Leaving February 18th

  • The 2000s: Season 1

Leaving February 19th

  • Charlotte’s Web
  • Gangs of New York
  • The Eighties: Season 1
  • The Nineties: Season 1
  • The Seventies: Season 1

Leaving February 20th

  • Lincoln

Leaving February 21st

  • The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Leaving February 26th

  • Our Idiot Brother

Leaving February 27th

  • Jeopardy!: Buzzy Cohen Collection
  • Jeopardy!: College Championship II
  • Jeopardy!: Teachers’ Tournament II
  • Jeopardy!: Teen Tournament III
  • Jeopardy!: Tournament of Champions III

Leaving February 28th

  • My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rocks
  • Primal Fear
  • Trainspotting

Leaving February 29th

  • 50/50
  • American Beauty
  • Anger Management
  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
  • Free Willy
  • Hustle & Flow
  • Igor
  • Layer Cake
  • Rachel Getting Married
  • Stripes
  • The Matrix
  • The Matrix Reloaded
  • The Matrix Revolutions
  • The Mind of a Chef: Season 1-5
  • The Taking of Pelham 123
  • Up in the Air

That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in February. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this post every time.

