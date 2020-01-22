Not only is February the shortest month of the year (even in a leap year), but it’s also one of the slowest months for new content on Netflix that we’ve seen in ages. There are certainly some highlights here, from originals like Narcos: Mexico season 2 and Locke & Key to licensed content such as Back to the Future Part III and Jerry Maguire, but overall, February brings with it a relatively small and unexciting selection of additions to the service.

Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for February 2020 below:

Streaming February 1st

A Bad Moms Christmas

A Little Princess

Back to the Future Part III

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Center Stage

Cookie’s Fortune

Dear John

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Fools Rush In

Hancock

Love Jacked

The Notebook

The Other Guys

The Pianist

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in Training

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Purple Rain

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Scary Movie 2

Sex and the City 2

Streaming February 3rd

Streaming February 4th

Faith, Hope & Love

She Did That

Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming February 5th

Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’

#cats_the_mewvie

The Pharmacist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story

Streaming February 6th

Cagaster of an Insect Cage — NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming February 7th

Streaming February 8th

The Coldest Game — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming February 9th

Better Call Saul: Season 4

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama — NETFLIX FAMILY

Polaroid

Streaming February 11th

Good Time

CAMINO A ROMA — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Q Ball

Streaming February 12th

Anna Karenina

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming February 13th

Streaming February 14th

Streaming February 15th

Starship Troopers

Streaming February 17th

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming February 19th

Chef Show: Volume 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming February 20th

Spectros — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming February 21st

A Haunted House

Babies — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Gentefied — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Glitch Techs — NETFLIX FAMILY

Puerta 7 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

System Crasher — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming February 22nd

Girl On The Third Floor

Streaming February 23rd

Full Count

Streaming February 25th

Every Time I Die

Streaming February 26th

I Am Not Okay With This — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming February 27th

Altered Carbon: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Followers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming February 28th

Streaming February 29th

Jerry Maguire

Streaming in February

Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Taj Mahal 1989 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in February below:

Leaving February 11th

Clouds of Sils Maria

Leaving February 14th

District 9

Leaving February 15th

Milk

Operator

Peter Rabbit

Leaving February 18th

The 2000s: Season 1

Leaving February 19th

Charlotte’s Web

Gangs of New York

The Eighties: Season 1

The Nineties: Season 1

The Seventies: Season 1

Leaving February 20th

Lincoln

Leaving February 21st

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Leaving February 26th

Our Idiot Brother

Leaving February 27th

Jeopardy!: Buzzy Cohen Collection

Jeopardy!: College Championship II

Jeopardy!: Teachers’ Tournament II

Jeopardy!: Teen Tournament III

Jeopardy!: Tournament of Champions III

Leaving February 28th

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rocks

Primal Fear

Trainspotting

Leaving February 29th

50/50

American Beauty

Anger Management

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Free Willy

Hustle & Flow

Igor

Layer Cake

Rachel Getting Married

Stripes

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mind of a Chef: Season 1-5

The Taking of Pelham 123

Up in the Air

That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in February. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this post every time.