Not only is February the shortest month of the year (even in a leap year), but it’s also one of the slowest months for new content on Netflix that we’ve seen in ages. There are certainly some highlights here, from originals like Narcos: Mexico season 2 and Locke & Key to licensed content such as Back to the Future Part III and Jerry Maguire, but overall, February brings with it a relatively small and unexciting selection of additions to the service.
Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for February 2020 below:
Streaming February 1st
- A Bad Moms Christmas
- A Little Princess
- Back to the Future Part III
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut
- Center Stage
- Cookie’s Fortune
- Dear John
- The Dirty Dozen
- Dirty Harry
- Driving Miss Daisy
- Elizabeth
- Elizabeth: The Golden Age
- Fools Rush In
- Hancock
- Love Jacked
- The Notebook
- The Other Guys
- The Pianist
- Police Academy
- Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
- Police Academy 3: Back in Training
- Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
- Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
- Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
- Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
- Purple Rain
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
- Scary Movie 2
- Sex and the City 2
Streaming February 3rd
- Sordo — NETFLIX FILM
- Team Kaylie: Part 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming February 4th
- Faith, Hope & Love
- She Did That
- Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 5th
- Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’
- #cats_the_mewvie
- The Pharmacist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story
Streaming February 6th
- Cagaster of an Insect Cage — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming February 7th
- The Ballad of Lefty Brown
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Horse Girl — NETFLIX FILM
- Locke & Key — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- My Holo Love — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Who Killed Malcolm X?
Streaming February 8th
- The Coldest Game — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming February 9th
- Better Call Saul: Season 4
- Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Polaroid
Streaming February 11th
- Good Time
- CAMINO A ROMA — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Q Ball
Streaming February 12th
- Anna Karenina
- To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming February 13th
- Dragon Quest Your Story — NETFLIX ANIME
- Love is Blind — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Narcos: Mexico: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 14th
- Cable Girls: Final Season — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Isi & Ossi — NETFLIX FILM
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming February 15th
- Starship Troopers
Streaming February 17th
- The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming February 19th
- Chef Show: Volume 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 20th
- Spectros — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 21st
- A Haunted House
- Babies — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Gentefied — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Glitch Techs — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Puerta 7 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- System Crasher — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming February 22nd
- Girl On The Third Floor
Streaming February 23rd
- Full Count
Streaming February 25th
- Every Time I Die
Streaming February 26th
- I Am Not Okay With This — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 27th
- Altered Carbon: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Angry Birds Movie 2
- Followers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming February 28th
- All The Bright Places — NETFLIX FILM
- Babylon Berlin: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
- Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
- Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
- La trinchera infinita — NETFLIX FILM
- Queen Sono — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Restaurants on the Edge — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Unstoppable — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 29th
- Jerry Maguire
Streaming in February
- Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Taj Mahal 1989 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in February below:
Leaving February 11th
- Clouds of Sils Maria
Leaving February 14th
- District 9
Leaving February 15th
- Milk
- Operator
- Peter Rabbit
Leaving February 18th
- The 2000s: Season 1
Leaving February 19th
- Charlotte’s Web
- Gangs of New York
- The Eighties: Season 1
- The Nineties: Season 1
- The Seventies: Season 1
Leaving February 20th
- Lincoln
Leaving February 21st
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Leaving February 26th
- Our Idiot Brother
Leaving February 27th
- Jeopardy!: Buzzy Cohen Collection
- Jeopardy!: College Championship II
- Jeopardy!: Teachers’ Tournament II
- Jeopardy!: Teen Tournament III
- Jeopardy!: Tournament of Champions III
Leaving February 28th
- My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rocks
- Primal Fear
- Trainspotting
Leaving February 29th
- 50/50
- American Beauty
- Anger Management
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Free Willy
- Hustle & Flow
- Igor
- Layer Cake
- Rachel Getting Married
- Stripes
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- The Mind of a Chef: Season 1-5
- The Taking of Pelham 123
- Up in the Air
That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in February. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this post every time.