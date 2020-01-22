The fourth phase of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe kicks off with Black Widow in May, a prequel movie that will give us the first huge twist of Phase 4 and possibly set up a new team of heroes for future movies. Separately, a report a few days ago delivered what could easily be the biggest MCU Phase 4 plot twist so far, assuming the leak pans out. But while both of those leaks are yet to be confirmed, we now have an actual image that gives us a huge MCU spoiler for the action that’s about to unfold in Phase 4 this year. Make sure you avoid what follows below if you’re trying to avoid spoilers from Marvel’s upcoming movies and shows.

We have four MCU Phase 4 titles premiering this year, including two movies and two Disney+ TV shows. After Black Widow in May, The Eternals will hit the big screen in November. Over on the streaming side, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (TFATWS) and WandaVision will both premiere on Disney+ this fall.

The new leak relates to TFATWS, and as you can see in the image below, it’s about Captain America:

Wyatt Russell spotted filming ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ series https://t.co/6slFw5Z9U8 pic.twitter.com/cONEQhatVo — Page Six (@PageSix) January 21, 2020

Wait, that’s not our Captain Rogers. It’s not Falcon either, but that man is definitely dressed in Captain America’s uniform, complete with Cap’s shield — and it’s the shield that’s the huge MCU spoiler. Per Page Six, Wyatt Russell is the actor in the images above, who’s playing US Agent John Walker in TFATWS. Fans of the comics will know that Walker replaced Cap, before becoming US Agent. Will he be a villain in the TV series? We’ll have to wait and see what Marvel has in store for the character.

Oh… Oh that's nice pic.twitter.com/yJJa3fFIlE — Red Lantern Reviews (@RedLReviews) January 21, 2020

But that shield does reveal an important detail. Walker isn’t rocking Cap’s original shield, which was severely damaged in the final battle in Endgame. Here’s Steve’s shield again:

Image Source: Marvel Studios

When Rogers returned to this timeline as an old man, he carried with him a new shield that he passed on to the person he thought should follow in his footsteps, Sam Wilson. But the Shield Rogers gave to Sam is different. It has a circular line going through the white circle, as well as a different star design in the middle of it. Here’s a look at it again:

Image Source: Marvel

So yes, Walker will somehow grab this new shield from Falcon, likely with the help of the US government, and he’ll apparently be the new Captain America in the MCU now that Rogers is gone. It’s still unclear how we’re going to get there, as the TFATWS plot hasn’t leaked. What’s important to note is that we don’t have two Captain America shields in the MCU. If Walker has it, then Sam doesn’t, it’s as simple as that. Not unless Sam had the original shield repaired with the help of a certain friend from Wakanda.