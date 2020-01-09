Deal alert: Get free Starbucks today during the first ‘Happy Hour’ of 2020

If you’ve downloaded and regularly use the Starbucks app, you’ve likely already been getting notifications and emails about this news. And if for some reason you do use the coffee chain’s app but weren’t yet aware of the Starbucks Happy Hour today only from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., then listen up — because using the app means you’re probably already a regular visitor and will be especially thrilled to know that Starbucks has a delicious BOGO (Buy One Get One free) offer going on today, and basically the entire menu is included.

The details: Starbucks had run the Happy Hour promotions in December, so it’s nice to see them back as 2020 gets underway. To participate, you need to download and open the Starbucks mobile app, and you should see an offer in your “inbox.” While Starbucks rewards members do get points they can use toward free eventual drinks, you don’t need to be a member to get one of the BOGO deals today.

The promotion: Buy one, get one free on all handcrafted drinks of at least a “grande” size. Be aware, however, that the Happy Hour is only running for a limited time on Thursday — from 2-7 p.m., to be exact.

Per Starbucks: “Now there are more opportunities to be good to you, and someone else. Stop by for buy one, get one free on any handcrafted drink, grande or larger, on 1/9 from 2-7 p.m. at participating stores. We like the Coconutmilk Latte, Honey Almondmilk Flat White or a Smoked butterscotch Frappuccino blended beverage. Just download the Starbucks app and keep an eye out for Happy Hour coupons on select Thursdays.”

You can download the app here for either iPhones or Android devices (Confession time: I use the app almost daily, and it’s a great way to pay quickly for drinks and, just as quickly, to rack up rewards for doing so).