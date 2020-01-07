Prices leaked for Samsung’s affordable Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite

A few days ago, Samsung finally unveiled the devices that appeared in so many rumors in recent months.

The Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite are two incredibly similar phones that should deliver some of the best things about the regular S10 and Note 10 models, respectively, for a much lower price. Both handsets feature similar specs, although the Galaxy S10 Lite is slightly better when it comes to processor and camera — the Note 10 Lite, meanwhile, ships with a built-in stylus. What Samsung didn’t reveal in its pre-CES announcement was pricing details and launch dates. But another new leak might have spoiled that as well.

The S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite will launch on February 25th in India, MySmartPrice reports, echoing a leak from well-known teenage leaker Ishan Agarwal. What’s more interesting is that the report actually reveals the rumored prices for the two devices. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is supposed to cost €599 ($667) in Europe, while the Galaxy S10 Lite is slightly more expensive, at €649 ($723).

It’s unclear, however, what other markets will get the new Lite phones, especially considering that Samsung will soon launch the Galaxy S11 (S20) series. The new Galaxy S handset will feature better specs, and a significantly improved camera system, according to reports. The S11 will be unveiled on February 11th and should hit stores a few weeks later. And the S11 is the type of phone that Samsung will want to sell in the US and Western markets, rather than Lite versions of its 2019 flagships.

Even so, starting at $599, these Lite phones could help Samsung gain some ground in emerging markets where it’s been facing fierce competition from the likes of OnePlus, Realme, Xiaomi, and other Chinese handset makers whose handsets are far more affordable than Samsung’s Galaxy S and Note phones.