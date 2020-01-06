Samsung’s stunning bezel-free 8K TV is finally official

Samsung’s bezel-less 8K QLED TV leaked a few days ago when we learned the “zero-bezel” TV would be unveiled at CES 2020. The massive trade show is about to start in Las Vegas, but Samsung already unveiled the new TV ahead of its press event. The new TV set does look stunning, featuring a nearly imperceptible bezel — the TV does have a super slim 2.3mm bezel around the screen, but you’re probably not going to see it while watching TV.

The 99% screen-to-body ratio isn’t the only impressive thing about the new QLED TV. The device features an AI quantum processor that combines machine learning and deep learning features.

The TV is supposed to feature great sound as well, thanks to a new technology called OTS+ (Object Tracking Sound Plus), which follows objects on the screen to move the sound accordingly. The end result should be a 5.1 surround sound experience. The TV’s sound system can be combined with a standalone soundbar — that’s what Samsung calls the Q-Symphony sound.

The 2020 QLED 8K TV models will also be able to intelligently adapt to their surroundings. The Adaptive Picture mode will modify brightness and contrast based on the viewing environment. At the same time, the Active Voice Amplifier feature will let the TV recognize ambient noise and adjust the volume of the speakers.

Image Source: Samsung

Other smart features include support for a variety of virtual assistants, including Samsung Bixby, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant. A Digital Butler that will help you recognize and control devices that have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, but also older devices that don’t hook up to the internet.

A Tap View feature, meanwhile, will let you pair your smartphone with the TV by simply touching the phone against it.

Samsung is apparently aware that the TV’s main issue is that there’s not enough 8K content to warrant an 8K TV purchase — the pricing structure for these bezel-less QLED TV hasn’t been disclosed. But Samsung explained in its press release that the TV will be able to scale up image quality and convert it to 8K. The TV will also support two multi-view modes, including a Picture-in-Picture mode as well as a Side-by-Side view.

The Smart TV will also offer users access to more than 120 global channels that will be available for free, according to Samsung’s press release. It’s unclear what these channels are supposed to be, but the feature could help you cut the cord faster.

That said, we have no idea when the 8K QLED TVs will hit stores, but Samsung will hopefully reveal availability details soon.