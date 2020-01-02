You’ll Never Buy Whipped Cream Again After Owning A Whipped Cream Dispenser

If you haven’t sprayed whipped cream into your mouth straight from the can, then it’s pretty safe to say you’ve never lived a day in your life. Alright, that’s a bit harsh, but our intentions are good here — we’re just simply outlining how delicious and, frankly, underrated whipped cream is as both a topping and as a guilty pleasure snack. However, if you’re getting tired of the same store-bought whipped cream cans or simply are on a mission to make all of your baked goods from scratch (like, super scratch), then you might want to buy your own whipped cream dispenser for your kitchen. They’re cheap, easy-to-use, and, best of all, can deliver you high-quality and delicious homemade whipped cream in a matter of seconds. In fact, you’ll likely never go back to store-brand whipped cream again, despite all of the torrid, on-and-off love affairs you’ve had with the can, standing in front of your refrigerator in the middle of the night. But memories are memories, and now it’s time for the real deal. We’ll look at some professional-quality whipped cream dispensers — as well as some chargers that help make the whipped cream, well, whipped — and you’ll be able to say you’re a licensed whipped cream chef in no time. Side Note: There’s no actual license for being a “whipped cream chef,” but you get the point.

Most Versatile Whipped Cream Dispenser

For a dispenser that can not only facilitate the creation of delicious homemade whipped cream but can also make sauces, soups, desserts, and infused liquors, this ICO Professional Whipped Cream Dispenser is the way to go. This is essentially a professional-quality dispenser made for home use. It can easily turn a full pint of liquid cream into over two quarts of whipped cream that can last in your refrigerator for up to two weeks. But after tasting how delicious homemade whipped cream in your first batch, you’ll prefer to make it fresh every time. It comes in several different colors — black, orange, and blue — and it features an airtight vacuum seal that will preserve your whipped cream and prevent the breakdown of mixtures for up to 14 days. It’s also compatible with all N20 chargers and is made with an all-aluminum design (body and head included) that’s both lightweight, durable, and easy-to-clean. It works well for any aerated dishes, whether it be soup, dip, or even nitro cold brew, making this a highly versatile and useful kitchen object; an absolute must-have for any burgeoning chefs.

Most Durable Whipped Cream Dispenser

If you want a professional-style whipped cream dispenser that’s leak-free and made entirely of high-grade stainless steel, then you’re in luck — this EurKitchen Professional Whipped Cream Dispenser has you covered. When it comes to durability, this dispenser is unmatched, as both the body and the head of the device are made of stainless steel, along with leak-free reinforced threads for additional safety and longevity. While the body itself is made of steel, it also features a durable, yet comfortable silicone grip that’s designed for both daily home and commercial use. Additionally, the dispenser’s black satin finish helps make the canister look sharp and brand new for years to come. This is also a great option for beginners — the set includes a recipe book and an easy-to-decipher step by step guide to master the device. It can also be used with any brand of N20 chargers (not included), and the whole set comes with three decorating tips, an extra silicone gasket, the aforementioned recipe book and guide, and a mesh storage bag to store the ancillary items in.

Best Whipped Cream Dispenser Charger

Obviously, every whipped cream dispenser needs a Nitrous Oxide charger to actually whip the cream, so to speak. If you’re looking to purchase some chargers in bulk, you can’t go wrong with this Creamright Ultra-Purewhip 50-Pack N2O Whipped Cream Chargers. In fact, after this purchase, you might not actually run out for years. As you can see from the two dispensers we listed, most do not come with the required N2O chargers, so purchasing a bang-for-your-buck item like this is not only encouraged but most necessary. Each pack comes with 50 Ultra Pure whip Nitrous Oxide Cartridges. Each cartridge contains eight grams of pure nitrous oxide that’s compatible with any brand of whipped cream dispensers. Also, each cartridge has a minimum shelf life of five years, which is great if you’re purchasing them for simple home use. Still, they’re great for coffee shops, commercial kitchens, and everything in between. If you’re thinking about buying your own whipped cream dispenser, make sure you buy one of these bulk packages of N2O cartridges, too.