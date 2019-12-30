With the New Year right around the corner, it seems like everything is on sale right now. Of course, there’s no deeper discount than free and we dug through all the discounted iPhone and iPad apps out there on Monday to come up with a list that showcases the best of the bunch. You’ll find seven different iOS apps down below, and they’re all available as free downloads right now. These deals could end at any moment, so hurry up and grab them before it’s too late.

Matchy Moods

Normally $1.99.

Only a few things in this world feel better and more satisfying than completing levels in Matchy Moods. But hey, try it yourself and find out why! You’ll get sucked into the adorable world that belongs to these moody tiles. Suitable for every member of your family! In fact, the cuteness level sometimes hits record levels, so for your safety please keep a positive attitude while playing. Thank you for understanding and wish you a happy journey! Managed to complete the game? Share the joy using #matchymoods hashtag on social media. Matchy Moods Features: • Matchy Moods is a premium game, it does not contain ads or any in-app purchases. Buy it once and enjoy it forever.

• Easy-peasy to learn.

• Gets more challenging as you progress through levels.

• Haptic Feedback.

• 35+ exciting levels!

• Beautiful graphics, animations and colour palette.

• Optimised for all devices. Looks gorgeous on the latest iPads and iPhones.

Backgammon HD

Normally $4.99.

Play the #1 Backgammon on the App Store! Now with the best online Backgammon experience with background match-making and two ways to play online: Turn-based gameplay or live games via Game Center. Challenge your friends, play against random opponents, compete for leaderboard glory, and earn achievements. – – – – – – ** Recommended by MacWorld as a Top Download for your iPhone, iPod Touch, or iPad in their November 2010 issue. ** “Backgammon Premium is the crème-de-la-crème ‘gammon’” 9 out of 10 stars Appaddicts.com! ** Nominated for “best dice game of 2009 in the 2009 Best App Ever Awards hosted by bestappever.com! – – – – – – Backgammon is believed to have started in Persia, eventually finding its way to Britain with the Roman conquest in the 1st century and was played by Emperor Claudius who even had his carriage equipped with a playing board! It became such a gambling mania that it was declared illegal under the Republic. Playing on the history of the game, there are 6 visually pleasing, rich board designs; Egyptian, Roman, Medieval, Victorian, Modern and Classic. We also offer, out of the box, two classic game variations: “Old English” and Nackgammon. “Old English” is the most popular game variation in England. Nackgammon is a more challenging variation designed to add more creativity and skill to the game. With integrated Bluetooth Peer-to-Peer support you can play with your friends over Bluetooth with no network required! You can also play against the computer in either Easy, Medium, or Hard difficulties. Features:

– Play online: Live with Game Center

– Background match-making: search for opponents while you play!

– Universal. Play on your iPhone, iPod Touch, or iPad

– Single Player Games (with Easy, Medium, or Hard)

– Match support! Play to 3, 5, 9 or 15 points with Doubling. Matches use the Crawford Rule

– On the phone Multiplayer and Bluetooth peer to peer games

– Move-Assist, highlights available moves

– Unlimited “Undo” in single-player games

– Extensive game statistics

Countdown

Normally $0.99.

Countdown is an easy way to keep track of upcoming events, holidays and important dates. Features: • Add, edit and delete countdowns

• iCloud sync your countdowns

• Siri Shortcuts

• Share countdowns to social media

• Set your own pictures from existing images, clipboard or the web

• Notifications before the countdown

• No ads, pay once Device and iOS info: • iMessage app

• iPad split screen

• Drag and drop

• Dynamic type

• VoiceOver

• Dark Mode Available for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.

CookAid – Recipes & Nutrition

Normally $0.99.

CookAid features over 300,000 recipes in more than sixty languages from around the world, including nutritional information, health scores and recommended daily charts. Recipes are organised into various categories, diets, food types and a global range of cuisines. Presented in a simple-to-follow format including images of all ingredients and recipes, instructions can be easily followed in your own kitchen.

ScannerHD Pro – PDF Scan

Normally $0.99.

ScannerHD Pro is the best scanning app with hassle free work that saves a huge amount of both time and money. So get this amazing mini pocket scanner app now in your smartphones and get the scanning done from any part of the world and send the scanned image to any person at any location. * High Scan Quality

* OCR Text Recognition

* Sync & Auto-upload

* Create & Manage Folders

* Sync & Auto-upload

* Cloud Storage/Space

* OCR Text Recognition ScannerHD Pro users scan and manage * Bill, Invoice, Contract, Tax Roll, Business Card…

* Whiteboard, Memo, Script, Letter…

* Blackboard, Note, PPT, Book, Article…

* Credential, Certificate, Identity Documents 3rd Party Cloud Storage Services Supported:

– CloudDrive, Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote(soon) Now convert your smart phone into a mini pocket scanner and enjoy the high quality image in your device within just one touch with the best ever scanning mobile app ScannerHD Pro – Scanner to scan PDF. “ScannerHD Pro” is a must for every person be it a school student, college student, business person or lawyer, office clerks, or any other person. The app lets you scan your photographs and documents in high quality which makes it easy for the person to read the texts present. The app automatically detects the corner of the file that you want to scan for better quality along with you can also crop the part of the document that you want to scan. Share the files immediately over mail, Dropbox, CloudDrive, Google Drive, or via link to enjoy the joy of scanning. ScannerHD Pro allows the user to convert the scanned document to JPEG format or PDF format. You can even print the scanned document or image over air print. The app also offers various professional editing features even after saving the images along with various multiple filters.

Alien Shooter – Survive

Normally $0.99.

This is a SPECIAL version of the legendary Alien Shooter game, created upon the numerous gamers’ requests from all over the world!

Try Survive mode, gain top results, share your achievements using Game Center and compete with the others across the Globe. “With a wonderful array of weapons, non-stop action, splendid graphics, eerie music and a wonderful adventure setting, Alien Shooter is a game that delivers on every front.” – Game Tunnel Deserted military complex. Hordes of merciless creatures. Here you are. Your mission is simple – clear the base so there are just dead monsters’ corpses left around. – Enjoy user friendly control schemes with auto-aim option available!

– stand up to the huge crowds of monsters appearing on one screen at a time

– level up, try out superhuman fighting abilities in an intense battle

– corpses of the monsters eliminated do not disappear – check out what happens at the end!

– compete with the gamers from all over the world use Game Center! Mow them down and stay alive! REVIEWS: – “A thoroughly enjoyable game, I totally recommend it.” – binaryjoy.co.uk – “It’s hard to stop once you start.” – AG.ru – “All in all, I highly recommend Alien Shooter, especially if you loved the old Doom by ID’s because, although substantially different, they share the same frenzy and the same immediacy of play. Definitely a great title.” – retrogaminghistory.com “Step forward Alien Shooter, which in the absence of any empirical studies, I’m happy to stake has a higher body count than all the Dooms, Dukes and Gauntlets put together. It’s also a bloody good game with an arsenal of weapons any FPS would be proud of.” – PC Zone Magazine CUSTOMER REVIEWS: by earthcreator

a really good game, totally old school and totally classic by Alien Gonzo

Alien Shooter is the best! It is full of action and it just keeps coming at you, you can hardly stop playing until you complete the game. The harder it gets the more you will try. by I Ain’t Afraid of No Aliens

Alien Shooter is a MUST HAVE for people who can stand a ‘little’ bit of gore, blood, bodies and a horror scene. by Gaming Grownup

Go Ahead – Have Some Grownup Fun.

Have you ever felt yourself like machine? A killing machine. Have your muscles ever been so tensed it’s hard to breathe? Could you imagine being a single whole with your powerful gun?

Kompressor – Compress images

Normally $1.99.

Do you need to compress images before sharing it with your friends? This is what you need. With option to choose the compression and resizing ratio you can compress up to 80% size of the original image. Features:

– Three different compression ratios

– Three different resizing ratios

– Save compressed images as new files or replace with the original ones

– Share images with other apps without saving them

– Batch compression

– Available Photos App Extension

