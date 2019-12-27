When it comes to free iPhone and iPad apps, you can never get enough. We totally understand, and that’s why we try to share the best paid iOS apps on sale for free each day. There were six apps on Thursday’s list, and a couple of them are still free downloads if you missed it. Once you’re done grabbing those, you’ll find five fresh apps in Friday’s roundup.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional features that require in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed or use that feed to create an email alert so you’ll be notified as soon as these posts are published and avoid missing any sales.

Treasure Miner – 2d gem mine

Normally $0.99.

Treasure Miner is a classic sandbox game. Build your own mine infastructure and be the first miner, who discover rare artefacts, ores and gems. Sell your discoveries and expand your mine with new buildings, more lifts or better equipment. You can also upgrade your skills or buy new items, like ladders, lamps, signs or new tools. So what are you waiting for? Take your pick and dig as deep as you can into the mine. Be the best miner on earth! Game features:

-discover 17 rare ores and minerals ( silver, gold, emerald , uranium , diamond … )

-discover rare artefacts

-build up your mine with different buildings

-a lot of different items ( ladders, signs, bridge and more )

-improve your infastructure with lifts or a lorry

-randomed and deep maps

-optimated for phone and tablets Coming soon:

We are working for a big update with a new mine, more gems and more new

features. Please help us by rating the game, sending us your suggestions on how we can

improve this game or just follow us on facebook, twitter or youtube.

Download Treasure Miner – 2d gem mine

HaloPDF – photo to pdf

Normally $0.99.

Convert photos to PDF documents in 3 easy steps

1. Open the app

2. Choose photos

3. Press the Save as PDF button Very simple operation, with HaloPDF, you can create perfect PDF documents in seconds. In the functional design, we go to the simple and simple, with this app, you will have more efficient productivity. HaloPDF features: * Simple *

We are designed to be simple and easy to use, with no extra features. (supported dark mode ) * Unlimited *

Convert multiple photos to PDF with no limit. * Fast and safe *

Every PDF conversion is done on your device, and all your images and files are stored on your device, without network conversion in seconds. * Manage PDF *

All your converted PDFs will be viewed as a list in the app, which you can browse or delete. * Share and print *

Converted PDF documents you can share and print.

Download HaloPDF – photo to pdf

Knots 3D

Normally $4.99.

Used by arborists, fishermen, firefighters, climbers, military and boy and girl scouts the world over, Knots 3D will quickly teach you how to tie even the most difficult knot. With more than 130 knots, Knots 3D will be your go-to reference! Grab some rope and have fun! – Included in Scouting Magazine’s “The Best Scouting Apps of 2016” and “Ultimate List of Scouting Apps” (2014)

– Featured in iOS Today, GQ Magazine, Boating Magazine, Guy Harvey Magazine and many other well known print and online and media.

– #1 Reference App in 75 Countries Have you ever wondered what a knot looks like rotated 40° or maybe 90°? Or maybe you want to see what a Bowline knot or Constrictor knot looks like from the back? Use your finger to spin the knot and see how it looks from any angle in 3D! Choose from 135 different knots and see how they’re tied in incredible detail. Watch the knot draw itself or use your finger to tie and untie the knot. Its easy to see where the virtual rope goes in and out and around. (Something about a rabbit and a hole and a tree right? ) Zoom in on the knot to get a closer look or flip it around for another perspective. Can your old school knot app do that?! Product Features and Functions

– Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch (Universal App)

– High res graphics with photo-realistic rope textures

– Learn to tie 135 unique knots

– Watch knots tie themselves and pause or adjust the speed of the animation at any time

– Rotate knots in 360 degree, 3D views to study them from any angle

– Zoom in on a knot to see it in greater detail

– Interact with the knot on screen via multi-touch gestures such as pinch-to-zoom and swipe to tie/untie.

– Browse knots by category or search by name

– Completely self contained — No internet required!

– 100% localized for over a dozen languages: English, Chinese, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish and Turkish! Each 3D knot has detailed reference information including tying pointers, strength and reliability, structural info, and Ashley reference numbers (ABoK) and occasionally the history behind the knot. The knots are arranged by both Category (Boating, Climbing, Fishing, Scouting, etc) and Type (Bend, Loop, Stopper, etc). If you find a knot you like or want to come back to later, add it to your Favorites list for quick reference. 3D KNOTS

——————

Anchor Hitch, Ashley’s Bend, Blood Knot, Bowline, Bowline on a Bight, Buntline Hitch, Carrick Bend, Cats Paw, Clinch Knot (Improved), Clove Hitch, Constrictor Knot, Larks Head Hitch, Double Sheet Bend, Figure 8 Knot, Figure 8 Bend, Figure 8 Loop, Fisherman’s Eye, Fisherman’s Knot, Jar Sling Knot, Loop Knot, Overhand Knot, Perfection Loop, Rolling Hitch, Round Turn & Two Half Hitches, Running Bowline, Square Knot (Reef Knot), Sheepshank, Sheet Bend, Stevedore’s Knot, Surgeon’s Knot, Surgeon’s Loop, Taut Line Hitch, Timber Hitch, Water Knot, Alpine Butterfly, Trucker’s Hitch, Prusik Hitch, Rapala Knot, San Diego Jam, Diagonal Lashing, Double Coin Knot, Mooring Hitch, Round Lashing, Shear Lashing, Square Lashing, Trefoil Knot, Jury Mast Knot, Monkey’s Fist, Turk’s Head and many more!

Download Knots 3D

Docky – Color Gradient Bars for wallpapers

Normally $1.99.

Docky is a fun new way to update and customize your phone even further! An easy to use tool, lets you choose from a wide variety of beautiful designs that personalizes your device unlike any ordinary wallpaper can. Docky works by mixing the design you like into your wallpaper. This gives your device a much more streamlined appearance, making your phone more stylish than anyone else’s. It is the only app of its kind that is compatible with the iOS7 Parallax effect ON! Pick some out now and enjoy the new updated look of your phone.

Download Docky – Color Gradient Bars for wallpapers

let’s led – led banner app

Normally $0.99.

Let’s Led turns your iphone/ipad into an ticker display. a time clock, and with over 100 symbol, you can send any message you want.

Download let’s led – led banner app