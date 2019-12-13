New MCU Phase 5 leak may reveal Spider-Man’s next epic crossover

Sony and Disney announced a new Spider-Man deal a couple months ago that would not only let Marvel use the superhero in two additional MCU films, including the Spider-Man 3 sequel that was unveiled at the same time, but also would make it easier for both studios to deal with Spider-Man’s transition between the two cinematic universes — Sony’s Spider-verse and the MCU. When the deal was announced, we learned that Marvel plans to make a standalone Spider-Man film as well as a crossover movie. People familiar with the matter also said that Marvel might be working on an exit for Spider-Man, and we assumed at the time that Avengers 5 could be the kind of great Spider-Man crossover that would also let Marvel create his exit from the MCU. But new reports now suggest that the Spider-Man deal could be renewed again in the future, and the next crossover featuring Tom Holland’s Peter Parker might not be an Avengers installment after all. However, that movie might be a key episode for the grand scheme of the MCU, helping Marvel set up the next epic Avengers adventure.

Marvel revealed release dates for eight MCU movies a few weeks ago that we associated with Phase 5. We’re looking at four films per year in both 2022 and 2023, although only one of them has a confirmed subject — that’s Black Panther 2, in May 2022. A well-known Marvel insider said at the time that Spider-Man 4 might be released in 2023, although a different report said the movie will not be part of the MCU. Instead, it’ll be included in Sony’s Spider-verse. More importantly, Daniel Richtman had this to say about Marvel’s 2023 Spider-Man plans:

If Captain Marvel 2 is Secret Invasion which is very likely then it’ll be the next crossover Spidey will take part in.

Secret Invasion is the storyline that Marvel is rumored to be relying on to deliver the next Endgame-like movie, although the studio is far from confirming it despite multiple reports that this is the direction Marvel will be headed in.

As for 2023; Feb – Blade May – Captain Marvel 2 July – GotG Vol 3 Nov – Nova(?) Also add Spidey 4 somewhere. If Captain Marvel 2 is Secret Invasion which is very likely then it'll be the next crossover Spidey will take part in. — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) November 16, 2019

With Captain Marvel and Far From Home, Marvel made it clear that Secret Invasion is a possible evolution of the MCU, so it makes some sense to see both Spider-Man and Captain Marvel involved in a movie that sets up the next Avengers. This would be the equivalent of what Captain America: Civil War did for Infinity War and Endgame. However, there’s no way of confirming any of this, even though Richtman does have a great track record at leaking MCU details.

Another rumor we can’t verify at this time says the Spider-Man deal is likely to be extended come 2022, in which case Marvel might use the hero in even more MCU films going forward. This comes from We Got This Covered, a site that features plenty of unverifiable rumors about Marvel’s Phase 4 and Phase 5 films.