Black Friday is still going at Best Buy – here are the 10 best deals you can get on Thursday

Amazon has been the best place to shop this holiday season if you want to find the deepest discounts on the hottest products of the year. From Black Friday through Cyber Week and all the way to Green Monday earlier this week, the nation’s top online retailer has been offering killer bargains the likes of which we’ve never seen before. Examples of some of the best deals still out there right now include up to $30 off Apple AirPods 2 or AirPods Pro, a $30 credit when you buy a Nintendo Switch and use the promo code D3E2CDJ6GB6S at checkout, an Echo Dot bundled with a month of Amazon Unlimited Music for just $8.98 for Prime members or $11 if you don’t have Prime, the best Ring Doorbell bundle deals we’ve ever seen (like a $200 Ring Video Doorbell 2 and a $90 Echo Show 5 for just $139 or free Echo Sho 5 when you buy a $250 Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $229), tons of discounted Philips Hue LED smart bulbs, Black Friday pricing on Samsung microSD cards, the best prices on Bose headphones and speakers including the first discount ever on the Bose 700 wireless ANC headphones, $300 off Apple’s MacBook Air, and so much more.
All those deals and more are available right now, and you can check them all out in the company’s holiday 2019 deals hub. Of course, just because Amazon has the most notable deals of the season on popular products right now doesn’t mean it’s the only big retailer you should check out. Best Buy is running a massive sale of its own right now and it’s pretty much like Black Friday never ended. You can check out the entire sale right here on the Best Buy website, and you’ll find our picks for the retailer’s top 10 deals below.
Nintendo Switch 32GB Console w/ $30 Best Buy e-Gift card
- Includes a Switch console, Switch dock, Joy-Con (L) and Joy-Con (R), Joy-Con grip, AC adapter, HDMI cable, and two Joy-Con strap accessories
- Enjoy an amazing gaming experience with the Nintendo Switch console that travels with you
- Place the system in the Nintendo Switch dock, which allows you to play with your family and friends on a TV in the comfort of your living room
- Powered by the custom NVIDIA Tegra processor to deliver quality graphics performance
- The parental controls let adults manage the system’s content
- Supports amiibo accessories to provide fun in-game extras in compatible games
- Become immersed in bright, high-definition gameplay, with 6.2″ multitouch display featuring 1280 x 720 resolution
- Wireless connectivity for multiplayer and co-op play
- Flip the stand to share the screen for instant multiplayer gaming
- Comes with two Joy-Con controllers, each with an analog stick, a full complement of face and shoulder buttons, and an HD rumble
- The IR motion camera in right Joy-Con adds new gameplay opportunities
- Improved battery life delivers approximately 4.5 to 9 hours of play time. The battery life will depend on the games you play
Nintendo Switch 32GB Console w/ $30 Best Buy e-Gift card: $299.99
(better price at Amazon)
$100 off Apple Watch Series 4 models
- GPS + Cellular¹
- Over 30% larger display³
- Electrical and optical heart sensors
- Digital Crown with haptic feedback
- 50% louder speaker³
- S4 SiP with faster 64-bit dual-core processor
- Improved accelerometer and gyroscope for fall detection
- Swimproof⁴
- watchOS 5
- Aluminum or stainless steel case
$100 off Apple Watch Series 4 models
Sony – WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones
- Smart listening by SENSE ENGINE
See how Adaptive Sound Control automatically detects your activity such as traveling, walking, and waiting, then adjusts ambient sound settings to you.
- Activate your Google Assistant with a simple touch
Ask it questions. Tell it to do things. It’s your own personal assistant, always ready to help. Simply press and hold the noise-canceling button and ask your phone’s assistant something while pressing.*
- Wireless freedom with Bluetooth technology and NFC
LDAC transmits approximately three times more data than conventional Bluetooth wireless audio, allowing you to enjoy High-Res Audio content in exceptional quality, as close as possible to that of a dedicated wired connection.
- All-day power
With a huge 30 hours of battery life, you’ll have enough power even for long trips away.
- HD noise-canceling processor QN1
See what happens when it’s just you and your music, with noise canceling that cuts more outside sound than ever before.
- Premium sound quality
Powerful 1.57″ drivers with Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) diaphragms make the headphones perfect for handling heavy beats and can reproduce a full range of frequencies up to 40 kHz.
- Wear all day in total comfort
Soft, pressure-relieving earpads in foamed urethane evenly distribute pressure and increase ear pad contact for a stable fit. And with a lighter weight design, your music is the only thing you’ll notice all day.
- Clear hands-free calling
Everything is at your fingertips. Answer hands-free phone calls with a double tap – or change tracks, adjust the volume and make calls by touching or swiping the panel.
- Quick Attention mode
With Quick Attention, you can communicate without removing your headphones – simply place your hand over the housing to turn the volume down for instant conversation.
Sony – WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones: $279.99 (save $70)
(better price at Amazon)
iRobot – Roomba® i7+ (7550) Wi-Fi® Connected Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal
- Empties on its own
Empties on its own – you don’t have to think about vacuuming for months at a time. Clean Base™ Automatic Dirt Disposal with AllergenLock™ bag holds 60 days of dirt, dust and hair.
- Power-lifting suction
Power-Lifting Suction delivers 10X the air power* for improved pick-up performance. Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System cleans the dirt and pet hair you see and the allergens and dust you don’t. *(Compared to Roomba® 600 Series)
- Cleans an entire level of your home
Intelligently maps and remembers multiple floor plans to clean your entire home. Patented iAdapt® 3.0 technology with vSLAM® navigation actively captures thousands of precise measurements each millisecond to optimize coverage.
- Knows the best way to clean
Imprint™ Smart Mapping enables the robot to learn, map and adapt to your home, allowing you to choose which rooms are cleaned and when. Keep Out Zones offer added control to actively avoid specific areas and objects in your home.
- Ideal for homes with pets
Ideal for homes with pets. High-Efficiency Filter and AllergenLock™ bags trap 99% of pollen, mold, and dust mites so they don’t escape back into the air.
- Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes
Unique Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes don’t get tangled with pet hair. Brushes adjust and flex to stay in constant contact with carpets and hard floors.
- Tag, you’re it!
Imprint™ Link Technology allows Roomba® i7+ and Braava jet® m6 robots to automatically clean in sequence – vacuuming and then mopping.
- Control and schedule from anywhere
“Roomba, clean my kitchen.” Customize and control how you clean with the iRobot HOME app, Alexa or the Google Assistant.
- Featuring Roomba® Essentials
Featuring Roomba® Essentials – Wi-Fi connected, Smart Navigation, Patented Dirt Detect™ Technology, Edge-Sweeping Brush, Auto-Adjust Cleaning Head, Automatically recharges and resumes cleaning, works on Carpets and Hard Floors.
iRobot – Roomba® i7+ (7550) Wi-Fi® Connected Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal: $699.99 (save $300)
(better price at Amazon)
Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
- Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling (Pure ANC) actively blocks external noise
- Real-time audio calibration preserves a premium listening experience
- Up to 22 hours of battery life enables full-featured all-day wireless playback
- Apple W1 chip for Class 1 Wireless Bluetooth® connectivity and battery efficiency
- With Fast Fuel, a 10-minute charge gives three hours of play when the battery is low
- Pure ANC-off for low power mode provides up to 40 hours of battery life
- Take calls, control music, and activate Siri with multifunction on-ear controls
- Soft over-ear cushions ensure extended comfort and added noise isolation
Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones: $199.99 (save $150)
Microsoft – Surface Pro 7
- Your laptop, your way
This next-generation laptop features the versatility of a studio and tablet, so you can type, touch, draw, write, work, and play more naturally.
- Next-Gen power to fuel your ideas
Powered by a 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processor and over two times faster than Surface Pro 6, Surface Pro 7 keeps up with you.
- With multitasking speed, improved graphics, amazing entertainment, quality Wi-Fi performance, and long battery life.¹
- More ways to connect
Now with both USB Type-C™ and USB Type-A ports for connecting to displays, docking stations and more, as well as accessory charging.
- Ultra slim and light
The standout design won’t weigh you down – ultra slim and light – Surface Pro 7 starts at just 1.70 lbs.²
- All-day battery life
All-day battery life up to 10.5 hours¹, plus the ability to go from empty to full faster – about 80% in just over an hour.⁴
- Express yourself
Choose from different colors and accessories to create your own style.
- Do more with Windows you know
With Windows 10 Home³, enjoy familiar features, such as password-free Windows Hello sign-in. Create your best work with Office 365* on Windows, and keep photos and files safe in the cloud with integrated OneDrive.
- Brilliant display in every light
The high-resolution PixelSense™ display with ambient light sensing automatically adjusts to lighting conditions.
- You are the password
Log in securely with Windows Hello sign-in, a fast and secure way to unlock Surface Pro 7.
- Full keyboard experience
Surface Pro Type Cover (included) features a full mechanical keyset, backlit keys, and a large glass trackpad for precise navigation and control. Slim and compact, yet performs like a traditional, full-size keyboard.
Microsoft – Surface Pro 7: $599.00 (save $360)
HP – ENVY x360 2-in-1 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop
- Windows 10 operating system
Windows 10 brings back the Start Menu from Windows 7 and introduces new features, like the Edge Web browser that lets you markup Web pages on your screen. Learn more ›
- 15.6″ Full HD touch screen
The 1920 x 1080 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity. Natural finger-touch navigation makes the most of Windows 10. IPS technology for wide viewing angles. Energy-efficient WLED backlight.
- Ryzen 5
Enjoy high application performance and smoother gaming experiences with AMD Ryzen™ 5 processors, with machine intelligence, multitasking capabilities and cutting-edge design with 4 cores and 8 threads to efficiently handle all of your processing needs.
- 8GB system memory for advanced multitasking
Substantial high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once.
- 256GB solid state drive (SSD)
While offering less storage space than a hard drive, a flash-based SSD has no moving parts, resulting in faster start-up times and data access, no noise, and reduced heat production and power draw on the battery.
- 360° flip-and-fold design
Offers versatile functionality with laptop, audience, tabletop, presentation and tablet modes.
- AMD Radeon Vega 8
Integrated graphics chipset with shared video memory provides solid image quality for Internet use, movies, basic photo editing and casual gaming.
- Weighs 4.52 lbs. and measures 0.7″ thin
Thin and light design with DVD/CD drive omitted for improved portability. 4-cell lithium-ion battery.
- HDMI output expands your viewing options
Connect to an HDTV or high-def monitor to set up two screens side by side or just see more of the big picture.
- Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer
Supports SD memory card formats.
- Dual-band wireless network connectivity
Built-in high-speed wireless LAN built into the screen, so it connects to your network or hotspots on all current Wi-Fi standards in both laptop and tablet modes.
- Built-in HD webcam with dual array microphone
Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Skype or other popular applications.
- Backlit keyboard
Allows you to enjoy comfortable and accurate typing, even in dim lighting.
- Built-in fingerprint reader
Streamlines security settings for quick, typo-free access.
- Privacy Camera Kill Switch
Ensure your privacy with a physical switch that turns off your PC’s camera.
- Additional port
Headphone/microphone combo jack.
HP – ENVY x360 2-in-1 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop: $549.99 (save $180)
TCL – 50″ Class – LED – 5 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – Roku TV
Dolby Vision HDR
Provides images with superior color, contrast and brightness, so all your favorite movies, shows and games come to life in stunning clarity.
Wide Color Gamut with NBP Photon technology
Delivers a vibrant and rich color palette and produces images with superior color, contrast, and brightness.
HDR Dynamic Contrast
Advanced technology offers striking contrast for brighter whites and darker blacks.
HDR Pro Gamma
Details remain visible in any environment – from the darkest home theater to the brightest sun-lit living rooms.
iPQ Engine
Precision color performance tailored to deliver accurate color reproduction and optimized DCI-P3 color space coverage.
Auto Game Mode
Delivers smoothest action, lowest latency and the best picture settings for gaming.
Easy-to-use remote
Puts you in control of your favorite entertainment.
Premium design
FullView edge-to-edge glass display blends seamlessly into your viewing experience. A dark finish and jewel eye power button lend additional style and sophistication to your home theater.
Free Roku remote app
Transform your smartphone or tablet into a full-function Roku remote with voice control.
49.5″ screen
A great size for a living room or mid-sized home theater space.
2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images
Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality.
Watch high dynamic range (HDR) content on your TV
With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows, in addition to all your current content.
Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options
Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps.
Built-in Roku smart platform delivers access to a world of entertainment
Stream from Disney+, Apple TV+, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Prime Video, or choose from more than 4,000 other streaming channels.
Works with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice control
Ask either voice assistant (device required) to help you play movies, TV shows and more. Plus, control other connected devices like lights and a thermostat for a better viewing experience.
LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions
They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors.
120Hz Clear Motion Index
120Hz CMI refresh rate allows fast moving action scenes to be seen with virtually no motion blur.
Advanced TV sound
Two 8W main channel speakers.
4 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection
High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included.
Enjoy the picture from multiple angles
178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles provide a clear picture for viewers seated near the side of the screen.
1 USB input
Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.
Manage the viewing experience for your kids
The built-in V-chip lets you block content based on program ratings and check ratings of unfamiliar programs.
TCL – 50″ Class – LED – 5 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – Roku TV: $299.99 (save $100)
Samsung – 55″ Class – LED – NU6900 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV
- PurColor
Enjoy millions of shades of color, fine-tuned to create an incredibly vibrant picture.
- Essential contrast
Discern lifelike details in the brightest and dimmest scenes.
- Game mode
Get a leg up on the competition, thanks to an optimized gaming experience with minimal input lag.
- UHD Engine
A powerful processor optimizes your content for 4K picture quality.
- Contrast enhancer
Experience a greater sense of depth with optimized contrast across all areas of the screen.
- HDR formats supported
HDR10 (Static MetaData), HDR10+ (Dynamic MetaData), HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma). All Samsung 4K UHD TVs also meet the CTA HDR-Compatible Definition.
- Slim design
An elegant, slim design for a modern look you’ll admire. From finish to function, a thoughtful design that amazes.
- Clean Cable Solution
Neatly manages cords for a crisp, clean look.
- Universal browse
An easy way to find streaming content and live TV shows with a single universal guide.
- Connect & Share
Sync your TV to your compatible smartphone to access and control your content on the big screen.
- Samsung remote control
Adjusts TV functions and navigates Samsung Smart TV menus.
- 54.6″ screen (measured diagonally from corner to corner)
Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room.
- 2160p Ultra HD
1080p times four. With 4x the pixels of Full HD resolution, you’ll view progressive images in clean, gorgeous detail with the highest picture quality.
- Watch high dynamic range (HDR) content on your TV
With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows, in addition to all your current content.
- Smart TV
Access your streaming services all in one place using the Samsung remote control.
- LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions
They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors.
- Advanced TV sound
Two full-range 10W speakers.
- Dolby Digital Plus
Enjoy the ultimate digital sound quality on all your favorite movies, TV shows and streaming content. Dolby Digital Plus optimizes your entertainment experience with enhanced sound richness and clarity.
- 2 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection
High-speed HDMI delivers up to 2160p picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included.
- Motion Rate 120
Enjoy high-speed action with good motion clarity.
- USB input
Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.
Samsung – 55″ Class – LED – NU6900 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV: $329.99 (save $50)
Samsung – 65″ Class – LED – 7 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV
4K UHD processor
A powerful process optimizes your TV’s performance with 4K picture quality.
HDR
See shades of color that reveal more detail than HDTV can deliver.
Smart TV with universal guide
Our simple on-screen guide is an easy way to find streaming content and live TV shows.
PurColor
Millions of shades of color reveal a vibrant, lifelike picture that HDTV can’t create.
Get pulled into the action with Auto Depth Enhancer
Applies various levels of contrast to different areas on the screen to give image outstanding depth.
64.5″ screen
Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room.
2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images
Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality.
Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options
Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps.
LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions
They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors.
Motion Rate 120
Enjoy high-speed action with good motion clarity.
Advanced TV sound
Two 10W speakers.
3 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection
High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included.
2 USB inputs
Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.
Manage the viewing experience for your kids
The built-in V-chip lets you block content based on program ratings and check ratings of unfamiliar programs.
Samsung – 65″ Class – LED – 7 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV: $599.99 (save $100)