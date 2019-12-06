Apple’s releasing a new iPhone in just a few months, and now we know what it’s called

Apple’s upcoming 4.7-inch iPhone will likely be called the iPhone 9 and not the iPhone SE 2, according to a new report from Macotakara. The news will likely come as a blow to ardent iPhone SE fans who have been patiently waiting for a true iPhone SE successor for nearly four years now.

Notably, the Macotakara report corroborates a number of previous rumors we’ve seen about Apple’s forthcoming iPhone, including the fact that it will boast a 4.7-inch display, Touch ID, and Apple’s next-gen A13 Bionic processor. In light of the fact that the device will boast a 4.7-inch display along with Touch ID — as opposed to Face ID — it’s clear that the device will not feature an edgeless display. Consequently, the device will reportedly have the same form factor as the iPhone 8. Clearly, the prospect of Apple introducing an iPhone model with a truly compact form factor now appears slimmer than ever.

As for other iPhone 9 specs worth mentioning, we’ve also heard rumblings that the device will incorporate an advanced single-lens camera, will be available in 64GB and 128GB storage options, and will be offered in Space Gray, Silver, and Red.

Not surprisingly, the iPhone 9 will be positioned as a budget device. In turn, rumor has it that it may be priced as low as $399. If this rumored price point is accurate, it would definitely help push units given that the current iPhone 8 — which is a few years old at this point — currently retails for $449.

One feature Apple’s upcoming iPhone 9 will not have is support for 5G. This, of course, makes sense given that the iPhone 9 will be a budget device. Further, with the iPhone 9 rumored to launch sometime early next year, there’s a good chance Apple wouldn’t have enough time to incorporate a 5G chipset by launch even if it wanted to.

All that said, Apple’s plan to introduce 5G support on its iPhone 12 lineup next year still appears to be on schedule. With Apple set to introduce five new iPhone models next year, it remains to be seen if 5G support will be reserved for the company’s top-tier models exclusively.