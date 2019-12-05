‘Joker’ was the most discussed movie on Reddit in 2019 – here are the rest

DC actually beat out Marvel (and, specifically, Avengers: Endgame) on at least one 2019 year-end best-of list, a list that surprisingly wasn’t dominated by this year’s Avengers film which quickly became the biggest box office success of all time.

Reddit teamed up with analytics firm Brandwatch to reveal its rundown of the most talked-about movies and franchises of 2019 across the social media and discussion website. At the top of the list: The dark origin-story from Warner Bros. and DC of Batman’s arch-nemesis, Joker, with the movie’s titular antihero portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix in a spellbinding performance that’s helped the film already top $1 billion worldwide.

I’m certainly not surprised the film lit up comment threads on Reddit, and I, like many viewers, found myself still thinking about what I’d seen long after leaving the theater. Given the movie’s massive success, a sequel is probably a foregone conclusion at this point and is already been talked up as more or less a sure thing. Indeed, rumors are already flying about what it might entail, such as one report that appearances from Superman and Lex Luthor might be in the cards for subsequent Joker movies.

In terms of the rest of the Reddit list, meanwhile, there’s another interesting quirk about it worth mentioning (and you can check out the full list below) —

Quentin Tarantino’s ode to the Golden Age of Hollywood, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is actually the only original movie on the Top 10 list that’s not either a remake, sequel, spin-off, or adaptation. And, even still, it came in at Number 10, meaning Redditors weren’t talking so much about original movies this year.

The platform released its list of most talked-about movies on the same day it unveiled how much Reddit has grown overall in 2019 as part of a big Reddit year-in-review tally. That look back included touting that Reddit this year was able to grow its base of users 30% to reach 430 million monthly actives as of October 31.

Meanwhile, these were the most-discussed movies of 2019 on Reddit: