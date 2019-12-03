The first major ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ spoiler reveals six surprising cameos

We’re a little over two weeks away from the biggest Star Wars film of the decaed. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will deliver the final chapter in the Skywalker saga and hopefully transition us to the next era of Star Wars, one where Disney will hopefully have more courage to craft stories that aren’t necessarily anchored in the glory days of the franchise. Even so, The Rise of Skywalker is highly anticipated by many, and the first spoilers are starting to leak.

The plot hasn’t leaked online, no matter what certain actors did with the script while partying, but we have news of six amazing cameos that we’ll get to see in the coming episode. If you want to avoid spoilers at all costs, the Force will not be with you past this line. Seriously, spoilers will follow below.

When it comes to Star Wars films, there are two main types of cameoes. There are celebrities looking for small roles in the Star Wars universe, and old characters from previous films we didn’t expect to see again.

Today’s spoiler deals with the latter, as Making Star Wars knows the names of six iconic Star Wars characters that will be featured in the movie.

Trusted sources have apparently seen the film, and that’s where these revelations come from. According to them, Anakin Skywalker will make an appearance in the movie. Well, the voice of Anakin, that is, with Hayden Christensen doing the voiceover, which is heard at the end of the film. However, don’t expect a Force ghost version of Anakin in the movie.

Additionally, the voices of Luke, Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ezra Bridger, and Maz Kanata will also appear in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Again, these will just be voiceovers, but fans will almost certainly recognize them. That’s assuming the report is accurate, and these well-known Star Wars characters are indeed going to have a role in the final chapter of the saga. We’ll find out when the movie hits theaters on December 20th.