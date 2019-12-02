Android 10 is finally starting to roll out for Galaxy S10 and Note 10 devices

When Samsung started rolling out its Android 10 beta for the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 earlier than expected, everyone speculated that the final Android 10 upgrade might come sooner than ever before — maybe even before the end of 2019. Then, a leak a few days ago said Samsung might do the unthinkable and update several Android devices to Android 10 in early January, including 2019 flagships and other popular phones.

That sounded just like a regular schedule for Samsung, with the added benefit that a bunch of different devices would run Google’s Android 10 as early as next month. And then Samsung started quietly rolling out the final Android 10 update to Galaxy S10 and Note 10 owners in several markets.

Galaxy S10 owners in Germany were among the first to notice the update notification, as Android 10 started rolling out to people who weren’t even registered in the beta program, as well as beta users. Android Police later revealed that customers in the UK have also received the update, and screenshots that appeared on the web indicated that Galaxy S10 users in the Netherlands might also have access to it. Separately, Italian blog Android World said that some Galaxy S10 models sold in the region are also getting the software upgrade.

These are indications that Samsung has indeed started rolling out the Android 10 update for the Galaxy S10, which includes the December security patch that hasn’t even been rolled out to Pixel phones yet.

Interestingly, at least one Galaxy Note 10 user has also received the update. Per Reddit user medicince, their Note 10 received the 2GB Android 10 update on November 30th. If you’re not enrolled in the beta, that’s what you should expect on the Galaxy S10 and Note 10. If you’re a beta user, then your final Android 10 build is just 134MB.