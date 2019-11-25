The Best Vacuum Sealers for Preserving Your Perishables

Storing your leftovers or fresh fruit, vegetables, and meats in regular storage containers can be effective, albeit, only for a short period of time. Even then, you’re taking a bit of a gamble — especially when it comes to food that is uncooked and is being saved for a special occasion and/or a later date. It’s no easy task, however, to simply preserve your food to the point where it has the same taste and texture as the day you bought it, but it’s certainly not impossible. Perhaps the easiest and all-around most efficient way of achieving textbook freshness is by vacuum sealing said food through the use of a high-end, vacuum sealing device. This effectively prevents air from entering your storage container and in turn, causing your food to perish at a faster rate. It also can prevent your items from experiencing the vaunted freezer burn when you’re making a last-ditch effort to preserve food in your freezer. If you are someone who tends to purchase their food in bulk and store the majority of it, a vacuum sealer is imperative. And no, they’re not reserved for butchers or grocery store delis — there are plenty of inexpensive and efficient models you can purchase on the web. But what type of vacuum sealer, exactly, works for your own set of needs? You don’t have to answer that just yet. First, let’s look at some of the best vacuum sealers to preserve your perishables. Then you can make the executive decision.

Best Overall Vacuum Sealer

For a versatile, intuitive, and high-quality vacuum sealer that is capable of preserving your leftovers, produce, meats, and meals for weeks, rather than just days, the Foodsaver V4400 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealer Machine with Automatic Bag Detection and Starter Kit should be your go-to choice. You can preserve meat up to three years (yes, you read that correctly, THREE) with this high-quality device, which keeps it tasting fresh, flavorful, and perhaps most importantly, freezer burn free. The intuitiveness of this product is what really caught us off guard (in a good way, of course). It features an automatic bag detection feature that allows you to simply place each bag in the vacuum chamber and the machine will literally do the rest for you. With this device, it’s easier than ever to make custom-sized bags capable of fitting any of your items perfectly without using any excess plastic. It features a roll storage and cutter for a perfect fit, as well as LED light indicators that essentially guide you through the entire process, step by step. The V4400 also contains built-in smart technology that automatically detects moisture and will switch to the correct mode to make sure your package is sealed airtight. It’s also compatible with almost any type of bag/storage container such as FoodSaver 8 inches and 11 inches Vacuum Seal Rolls, All Pre Made Bag Sizes, FreshSaver Zipper Bags, Fresh Containers, and Quick Marinator. It’s also dishwasher-safe, ensuring an easy and worry-free cleanup after each use.

Best Commercial Grade Vacuum Sealer

If you’re looking for a durable, long-lasting vacuum sealer that can be used in restaurants and commercial-grade kitchens anywhere, the Weston Pro-2300 Commercial Grade Stainless Steel Vacuum Sealer has you covered. Made with heavy-duty stainless steel construction, this high-octane vacuum sealer generates 935 Watts of power that seals your food fast and worry-free. The extra-wide, 5mm double piston pump seal bar can effectively seal through moisture and give you a firm, dependable vacuum seal every time. For most foods, just simply press the “start” button and the device will seal your wild game, fish, produce, or anything else you need to be preserved in just a matter of seconds. It also allows you to manually seal any object you want, which is particularly good for delicate foods that require minimal vacuum pressure. The device is compatible with a wide array of bags, thanks to an extra-long 15″ (38 cm) seal bar that allows you to seal up to 15″ across. This commercial-style vacuum sealer is meant for continuous use and contains a high-tech fan-cooled motor designed to prevent your device from overheating.

Best Value Vacuum Sealer

If the aforementioned vacuum sealers are a bit pricey, you can go in a different (cheaper) direction without missing out on quality. Namely, when it comes to the GERYON Vacuum Sealer, which is a great overall bang-for-your-buck purchase. This device is made from a durable, multi-layer material that heat seals your bags airtight to prevent freezer burn and reduce food waste. This seal helps you preserve food five times longer than regular plastic baggies, and it’s super compact, portable, and easy-to-store. It’s capable of sealing up to 12” width Geryon or other brand vacuum sealer bags and rolls, making it versatile enough to bag a number of different foods or even household items. Best of all, the Geryon vacuum sealer is ultra-easy to get a hang of. It features built-in automatic vacuum sealing, hands-free and seal indicator lights, and a stop function that can further control the vacuum pressure, allowing you to custom seal any type of item based on your own preferences.