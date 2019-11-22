Leak from a reliable insider says PS5 is much faster than Xbox Scarlett right now

Xbox chief Phil Spencer said a few days ago that he expects the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Scarlett to be comparable in terms of price and performance, noting that Microsoft will want to compete better against Sony then it did back when the Xbox One and PS4 launched. Add to that Sony’s comments that teased the PS5 should be less expensive than some people think, as well as recent leaks that suggested the entry-price for the consoles might be $499, and you could end up with gaming rigs that are more powerful than even gaming PC setups that cost more than twice as much. But for the time being, it’s the PS5 that performs betters while playing games, according to an insider who is supposedly in the loop on these matters.

A Rest Era forum member who goes by the name Kleegamefan posted a comment earlier this week in a thread speculating on PS5 and Xbox Scarlett performance. Simply put, he said the PS5 is better right now. That said, it might only be because PS5 game development started earlier, and that explains Sony’s lead over Microsoft:

Right now, game performance is better on PS5. I believe that is probably because PS5 development hardware and software are in a more advanced state. I fully expect Scarlett to close that gap once they ship more mature dev kits and software. Also It must be said, since software, not hardware, is a traditional Microsoft area of expertise, it’s very possible that they could ultimately deliver more advanced DirectX development software, in the end, allowing games to run better on Scarlett even if the hardware is less capable. I don’t know this to be the case, but the possibility can’t be discounted.

Per ComicBook, this particular insider has been a reliable source of leaks in the past, and he or she should be trusted.

Regardless of Kleegamefan’s track record, it’s worth remembering that both the PS5 and Xbox Scarlett will use nearly identical hardware, since AMD is manufacturing CPU and GPU chips for both consoles. Both consoles are also going to use solid-state drives, with SSDs expected to significantly boost speeds. In other words, both next-generation consoles should deliver similar performance gains over their predecessors, as well as similar gaming experiences.