The world of streaming content has seen a sea change in 2019. Within the last month, both Apple TV+ and Disney+ made their debut, heating up the competition for Netflix in a big way. But unlike all those other services, Netflix has a tried and true game plan. And based on the release slate for December, it isn’t planning to fix what isn’t broken, with shows like YOU, Fuller House, and Lost in Space all returning with new seasons.
But the most intriguing addition this month might be a movie, as Ryan Reynolds is teaming up with director Michael Bay for a big-budget action flick called 6 Underground. It’s out on December 13th.
Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for November 2019 below:
Streaming December 1st
- A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish
- The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
- Austin Powers in Goldmember
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- Cut Bank
- Dead Kids — NETFLIX FILM
- Eastsiders: Season 4
- Malcolm X
- Searching for Sugar Man
- Sweet Virginia
- The Tribes of Palos Verdes
Streaming December 2nd
- Nightflyers: Season 1
- Team Kaylie: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming December 3rd
- Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo — NETFLIX FILM
- Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- War on Everyone
Streaming December 4th
- The Last O.G.: Season 2
- Let’s Dance — NETFLIX FILM
- Los Briceño — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Magic for Humans: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 5th
- A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby — NETFLIX FILM
- Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Greenleaf: Season 4
- Home for Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- V Wars — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 6th
- Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Chosen One: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Confession Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Fuller House: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Glow Up — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Marriage Story — NETFLIX FILM
- Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
- Three Days of Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Triad Princess — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Virgin River — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 8th
- From Paris with Love
Streaming December 9th
- A Family Reunion Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY
- It Comes at Night
Streaming December 10th
- Michelle Wolf: Joke Show — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Outlander: Season 3
Streaming December 11th
- The Sky Is Pink
Streaming December 12th
- Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos — NETFLIX FILM
- Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 13th
- 6 Underground — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming December 15th
- A Family Man
- Dil Dhadakne Do
- Karthik Calling Karthik
Streaming December 16th
- Burlesque
- The Danish Girl
- The Magicians: Season 4
Streaming December 17th
- Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 18th
- Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Soundtrack — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 19th
- After The Raid — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Ultraviolet: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Twice Upon a Time — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 20th
- The Two Popes — NETFLIX FILM
- The Witcher — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 22nd
- Private Practice: Season 1-6
Streaming December 23rd
- Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1
Streaming December 24th
- CAROLE & TUESDAY: Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
- Como caído del cielo — NETFLIX FILM
- Crash Landing on You — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Lost in Space: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 25th
- Sweetheart
Streaming December 26th
- The App — NETFLIX FILM
- Le Bazar de la Charité — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers — NETFLIX FAMILY
- You: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 27th
- The Gift — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Secret Life of Pets 2
Streaming December 28th
- Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming December 29th
- Lawless
Streaming December 30th
- Alexa & Katie: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming December 31st
- The Degenerates: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Die Another Day
- GoldenEye
- Heartbreakers
- The Neighbor — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Red Dawn
- Tomorrow Never Dies
- The World Is Not Enough
- Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Leaving December 1st
- Yoga Hosers
Leaving December 2nd
- Africa: Season 1
- Blue Planet II: Season 1
- Frozen Planet: On Thin Ice
- Frozen Planet: Season 1
- Frozen Planet: The Epic Journey
- Life
- Life On Location
- Life Story
- Nature’s Great Events: Series 1
- Nature’s Great Events: Diaries: Series 1
- Planet Earth II
- Planet Earth: Season 1
- The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans: Season 1
- The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans: Season 1
- The Hunt: Season 1
- The Making of Frozen Planet: Series 1
Leaving December 4th
- Thor: Ragnarok
Leaving December 11th
- Get Santa
Leaving December 14th
- Beyblade: Metal Fusion: Season 1
- Merlin: Season 1-5
Leaving December 15th
- Helix: Season 2
Leaving December 18th
- Miss Me This Christmas
- You Can’t Fight Christmas
Leaving December 19th
- George of the Jungle 2
Leaving December 25th
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 7-11
- Kurt Seyit ve Şura: Season 1
- Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi
Leaving December 31st
- About a Boy
- Billy Elliot
- Black Hawk Down
- Christmas with the Kranks
- Daddy Day Care
- Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
- Frasier: Season 1-10
- Frasier: The Final Season
- Jackie Brown
- Leap Year
- Mona Lisa Smile
- Pulp Fiction
- Rain Man
- Rocky
- Rocky II
- Rocky III
- Rocky IV
- Rocky V
- Schindler’s List
- Tears of the Sun
- The Crow
- The Dark Crystal
- The Pink Panther
- Wet Hot American Summer
- White Christmas
- Winter’s Bone
- XXX: State of the Union
That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in December. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this post every time.