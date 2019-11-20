The world of streaming content has seen a sea change in 2019. Within the last month, both Apple TV+ and Disney+ made their debut, heating up the competition for Netflix in a big way. But unlike all those other services, Netflix has a tried and true game plan. And based on the release slate for December, it isn’t planning to fix what isn’t broken, with shows like YOU, Fuller House, and Lost in Space all returning with new seasons.

But the most intriguing addition this month might be a movie, as Ryan Reynolds is teaming up with director Michael Bay for a big-budget action flick called 6 Underground. It’s out on December 13th.

Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for November 2019 below:

Streaming December 1st

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Cut Bank

Dead Kids — NETFLIX FILM

Eastsiders: Season 4

Malcolm X

Searching for Sugar Man

Sweet Virginia

The Tribes of Palos Verdes

Streaming December 2nd

Nightflyers: Season 1

Team Kaylie: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming December 3rd

Streaming December 4th

Streaming December 5th

Streaming December 6th

Streaming December 8th

From Paris with Love

Streaming December 9th

A Family Reunion Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY

It Comes at Night

Streaming December 10th

Michelle Wolf: Joke Show — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Outlander: Season 3

Streaming December 11th

The Sky Is Pink

Streaming December 12th

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos — NETFLIX FILM

Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming December 13th

6 Underground — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming December 15th

A Family Man

Dil Dhadakne Do

Karthik Calling Karthik

Streaming December 16th

Burlesque

The Danish Girl

The Magicians: Season 4

Streaming December 17th

Streaming December 18th

Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Soundtrack — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming December 19th

After The Raid — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Ultraviolet: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Twice Upon a Time — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming December 20th

The Two Popes — NETFLIX FILM

The Witcher — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming December 22nd

Private Practice: Season 1-6

Streaming December 23rd

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1

Streaming December 24th

Streaming December 25th

Sweetheart

Streaming December 26th

Streaming December 27th

The Gift — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Streaming December 28th

Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming December 29th

Lawless

Streaming December 30th

Streaming December 31st

The Degenerates: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Die Another Day

GoldenEye

Heartbreakers

The Neighbor — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Red Dawn

Tomorrow Never Dies

The World Is Not Enough

Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in December below:

Leaving December 1st

Yoga Hosers

Leaving December 2nd

Africa: Season 1

Blue Planet II: Season 1

Frozen Planet: On Thin Ice

Frozen Planet: Season 1

Frozen Planet: The Epic Journey

Life

Life On Location

Life Story

Nature’s Great Events: Series 1

Nature’s Great Events: Diaries: Series 1

Planet Earth II

Planet Earth: Season 1

The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans: Season 1

The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans: Season 1

The Hunt: Season 1

The Making of Frozen Planet: Series 1

Leaving December 4th

Thor: Ragnarok

Leaving December 11th

Get Santa

Leaving December 14th

Beyblade: Metal Fusion: Season 1

Merlin: Season 1-5

Leaving December 15th

Helix: Season 2

Leaving December 18th

Miss Me This Christmas

You Can’t Fight Christmas

Leaving December 19th

George of the Jungle 2

Leaving December 25th

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 7-11

Kurt Seyit ve Şura: Season 1

Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

Leaving December 31st

About a Boy

Billy Elliot

Black Hawk Down

Christmas with the Kranks

Daddy Day Care

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Frasier: Season 1-10

Frasier: The Final Season

Jackie Brown

Leap Year

Mona Lisa Smile

Pulp Fiction

Rain Man

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Schindler’s List

Tears of the Sun

The Crow

The Dark Crystal

The Pink Panther

Wet Hot American Summer

White Christmas

Winter’s Bone

XXX: State of the Union

That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in December. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this post every time.