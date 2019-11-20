Jacob Siegal
November 20th, 2019 at 12:00 PM

The world of streaming content has seen a sea change in 2019. Within the last month, both Apple TV+ and Disney+ made their debut, heating up the competition for Netflix in a big way. But unlike all those other services, Netflix has a tried and true game plan. And based on the release slate for December, it isn’t planning to fix what isn’t broken, with shows like YOU, Fuller House, and Lost in Space all returning with new seasons.

But the most intriguing addition this month might be a movie, as Ryan Reynolds is teaming up with director Michael Bay for a big-budget action flick called 6 Underground. It’s out on December 13th.

Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for November 2019 below:

Streaming December 1st

  • A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish
  • The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
  • Austin Powers in Goldmember
  • Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
  • Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
  • Cut Bank
  • Dead KidsNETFLIX FILM
  • Eastsiders: Season 4
  • Malcolm X
  • Searching for Sugar Man
  • Sweet Virginia
  • The Tribes of Palos Verdes

Streaming December 2nd

Streaming December 3rd

Streaming December 4th

Streaming December 5th

Streaming December 6th

Streaming December 8th

  • From Paris with Love

Streaming December 9th

Streaming December 10th

Streaming December 11th

  • The Sky Is Pink

Streaming December 12th

Streaming December 13th

Streaming December 15th

  • A Family Man
  • Dil Dhadakne Do
  • Karthik Calling Karthik

Streaming December 16th

  • Burlesque
  • The Danish Girl
  • The Magicians: Season 4

Streaming December 17th

Streaming December 18th

  • Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • SoundtrackNETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming December 19th

Streaming December 20th

Streaming December 22nd

  • Private Practice: Season 1-6

Streaming December 23rd

  • Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1

Streaming December 24th

Streaming December 25th

  • Sweetheart

Streaming December 26th

Streaming December 27th

Streaming December 28th

  • Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming December 29th

  • Lawless

Streaming December 30th

Streaming December 31st

  • The Degenerates: Season 2NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Die Another Day
  • GoldenEye
  • Heartbreakers
  • The NeighborNETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Red Dawn
  • Tomorrow Never Dies
  • The World Is Not Enough
  • Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in December below:

Leaving December 1st

  • Yoga Hosers

Leaving December 2nd

  • Africa: Season 1
  • Blue Planet II: Season 1
  • Frozen Planet: On Thin Ice
  • Frozen Planet: Season 1
  • Frozen Planet: The Epic Journey
  • Life
  • Life On Location
  • Life Story
  • Nature’s Great Events: Series 1
  • Nature’s Great Events: Diaries: Series 1
  • Planet Earth II
  • Planet Earth: Season 1
  • The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans: Season 1
  • The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans: Season 1
  • The Hunt: Season 1
  • The Making of Frozen Planet: Series 1

Leaving December 4th

  • Thor: Ragnarok

Leaving December 11th

  • Get Santa

Leaving December 14th

  • Beyblade: Metal Fusion: Season 1
  • Merlin: Season 1-5

Leaving December 15th

  • Helix: Season 2

Leaving December 18th

  • Miss Me This Christmas
  • You Can’t Fight Christmas

Leaving December 19th

  • George of the Jungle 2

Leaving December 25th

  • Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 7-11
  • Kurt Seyit ve Şura: Season 1
  • Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

Leaving December 31st

  • About a Boy
  • Billy Elliot
  • Black Hawk Down
  • Christmas with the Kranks
  • Daddy Day Care
  • Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
  • Frasier: Season 1-10
  • Frasier: The Final Season
  • Jackie Brown
  • Leap Year
  • Mona Lisa Smile
  • Pulp Fiction
  • Rain Man
  • Rocky
  • Rocky II
  • Rocky III
  • Rocky IV
  • Rocky V
  • Schindler’s List
  • Tears of the Sun
  • The Crow
  • The Dark Crystal
  • The Pink Panther
  • Wet Hot American Summer
  • White Christmas
  • Winter’s Bone
  • XXX: State of the Union

That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in December. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this post every time.

