When is Disney+ launching in your country? Disney just announced a first batch of new markets

We’re just a few days away from the official Disney+ launch, but the brand new Netflix challenger will only be available in three markets on November 12th, including Canada, the Netherlands, and the US. A week later, the service will hit Australia and New Zealand, but that’s as far as Disney will go this year. Many potential subscribers from various other international markets will have to wait to get their hands on Disney’s streaming service, but now we have a new release date for the Disney+ expansion.

Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed in an earnings call on Thursday that several European markets will get Disney+ next, including Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK. The exec also revealed a launch date for the service in those regions, and that’s March 31st.

Just announced: #DisneyPlus will be available in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain (and more to be announced soon) starting on March 31st. Please note: Titles may vary by territory. pic.twitter.com/lE6nzBeaXy — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 7, 2019

Disney has not unveiled prices for the region, but it doesn’t really have to do it for EU countries that use the Euro as a currency — Britain is in the EU for the time being, but it never transitioned to the Euro. Netflix is already available in all EU countries, and it’s slightly more expensive than Disney+.

Disney+ costs €6.99 a month in the Netherlands, one of the first testbeds for the service, which practically mimics the $6.99 US price.

Also, it’s unclear whether Disney will offer any type of Disney+ deals in the EU come next year. US buyers were able to take advantage of a couple of terrific deals for the service in the past few months that cut the monthly price significantly when purchasing Disney+ for three years.

Disney customers in supported markets who’ve already subscribed for the service will be able to stream Disney+ shows starting with November 12th on a variety of supported devices, from iPhone and Android handsets to consoles, Smart TVs, as well as a bunch of streaming devices, including gear made by Amazon. New customers will be able to sign up for the service come Tuesday.